Flow loader for webpack

Install

$ npm install --save-dev flowtype-loader

OR, for lazy people like me:

$ npm i -D flowtype-loader

Usage

In your webpack 2.X configuration:

var FlowtypePlugin = require ( 'flowtype-loader/plugin' ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'flowtype-loader' , enforce : 'pre' , exclude : /node_modules/ }, ] }, plugins : [ new FlowtypePlugin() ] }

If you are using webpack 1.x :