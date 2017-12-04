$ npm install --save-dev flowtype-loader
OR, for lazy people like me:
$ npm i -D flowtype-loader
In your webpack
2.X configuration:
var FlowtypePlugin = require('flowtype-loader/plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{test: /\.js$/, loader: 'flowtype-loader', enforce: 'pre', exclude: /node_modules/},
]
},
plugins: [
new FlowtypePlugin()
// new FlowtypePlugin({cwd: '/path/'})
// new FlowtypePlugin({failOnError: true})
]
// ...
}
If you are using webpack
1.x:
var FlowtypePlugin = require('flowtype-loader/plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
preLoaders: [
{test: /\.js$/, loader: "flowtype", exclude: /node_modules/}
]
},
plugins: [
new FlowtypePlugin()
// new FlowtypePlugin({cwd: '/path/'})
// new FlowtypePlugin({failOnError: true})
]
// ...
}