keep font-size in proportion with its containers size
npm install flowtype
then in your app:
var flowtype = require('flowtype')
setup flowtype on
el taking an optional
options object. Possible settings are:
el's
min-width
el's
max-width
el's real
min-width
el's real
max-width
line-height relative to the
font-size. defaults to
1.45
flowtype(document.body, {
maxWidth: '800px', // can be a CSS value or a Number
minWidth: '300px',
lineRatio: 1.45,
min: 14,
max: 22
})
In the above example when the document is
800px or wider flowtype will set the font size to
22px. When the document is
300px or less it will be set the font size to
14px. And when the document is at any width between
300px and
800px it will set the font size to match proportionally. e.g. if the document was
500px wide thats 40% of the distance from
300px to
800px so the font size will be set to 40% of the distance from
14px to
22px which is
17.2px.
Note: flowtype sets font size in pixels on the
el you passed in. So you need to ensure that any children inside
el have their font set in
ems. Unless you want their font size to stay fixed.
Just run
make and navigate your browser to it.
This is based on flowtype.js by simple focus.