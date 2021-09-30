Note! This archived repository contains the old open-source player called Flowplayer 7. Merely for history purposes.
For more recent offerings consider visiting our website.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
<!-- flowplayer depends on jQuery 1.7.1+ (for now) -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- flowplayer.js -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="flowplayer.min.js"></script>
<!-- player styling -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="flowplayer/minimalist.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- player 1 -->
<div class="flowplayer">
<video src="my-video.mp4"></video>
</div>
<!-- player 2 -->
<div class="flowplayer">
<video>
<source type="video/webm" src="my-video2.webm">
<source type="video/mp4" src="my-video2.mp4">
</video>
</div>
</body>
// listen to events on second player
flowplayer(1).bind("load", function (e, api, video) {
}).bind("pause", function (e, api) {
});
// work with jQuery
$(".flowplayer").bind("unload", function (e, api) {
});
export mxmlc=<PATH_TO>/flex_sdk_4.5.1.21328_mpl/bin/mxmlc
cd ./flowplayer # this repository
make flash
Please read the contributing guidelines before reporting issues or submitting patches.
Our automated test suite is sponsored by BrowserStack. Thanks you!
Tests are run on BrowserStack
bundle install
java -jar features/support/BrowserStackTunnel.jar -f <your tunnel api key> /path/to/flowplayer/repo
rake username=<browserstack username> key=<broserstack automate api key> base_url=http://<something>.browserstack.com
GPL v3 with an ADDITIONAL TERM per GPL Section 7
Copyright (c) 2012 Flowplayer Ltd