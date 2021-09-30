Flowplayer

Note! This archived repository contains the old open-source player called Flowplayer 7. Merely for history purposes.

For the impatient

Download Flowplayer Unzip Drop the folder under your server

Minimal setup

< head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "flowplayer.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "flowplayer/minimalist.css" > </ head > < body > < div class = "flowplayer" > < video src = "my-video.mp4" > </ video > </ div > < div class = "flowplayer" > < video > < source type = "video/webm" src = "my-video2.webm" > < source type = "video/mp4" src = "my-video2.mp4" > </ video > </ div > </ body >

API Samples

flowplayer( 1 ).bind( "load" , function ( e, api, video ) { }).bind( "pause" , function ( e, api ) { }); $( ".flowplayer" ).bind( "unload" , function ( e, api ) { });

Compiling Flash

export mxmlc=<PATH_TO>/flex_sdk_4.5.1.21328_mpl/bin/mxmlc cd ./flowplayer make flash

Reporting bugs

Please read the contributing guidelines before reporting issues or submitting patches.

Running tests

Our automated test suite is sponsored by BrowserStack. Thanks you!

Running locally

Tests are run on BrowserStack

Install dependencies: bundle install

Setup broserstack tunnel: java -jar features/support/BrowserStackTunnel.jar -f <your tunnel api key> /path/to/flowplayer/repo

Run cucumber features: rake username=<browserstack username> key=<broserstack automate api key> base_url=http://<something>.browserstack.com

License

GPL v3 with an ADDITIONAL TERM per GPL Section 7

Copyright (c) 2012 Flowplayer Ltd