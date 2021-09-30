openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flowplayer

by flowplayer
7.2.7 (see all)

The HTML5 video player for the web

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Video Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flowplayer

Note! This archived repository contains the old open-source player called Flowplayer 7. Merely for history purposes.

For more recent offerings consider visiting our website.

website | demos | docs

For the impatient

  1. Download Flowplayer
  2. Unzip
  3. Drop the folder under your server

Minimal setup

<!DOCTYPE html>

<head>
   <!-- flowplayer depends on jQuery 1.7.1+ (for now) -->
   <script type="text/javascript" src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1/jquery.min.js"></script>

   <!-- flowplayer.js -->
   <script type="text/javascript" src="flowplayer.min.js"></script>

   <!-- player styling -->
   <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="flowplayer/minimalist.css">

</head>

<body>

   <!-- player 1 -->
   <div class="flowplayer">
      <video src="my-video.mp4"></video>
   </div>

   <!-- player 2 -->
   <div class="flowplayer">
      <video>
         <source type="video/webm" src="my-video2.webm">
         <source type="video/mp4" src="my-video2.mp4">
      </video>
   </div>

</body>

API Samples

// listen to events on second player
flowplayer(1).bind("load", function (e, api, video) {

}).bind("pause", function (e, api) {

});

// work with jQuery
$(".flowplayer").bind("unload", function (e, api) {

});

Compiling Flash

export mxmlc=<PATH_TO>/flex_sdk_4.5.1.21328_mpl/bin/mxmlc
cd ./flowplayer # this repository
make flash

Reporting bugs

Please read the contributing guidelines before reporting issues or submitting patches.

Running tests

Our automated test suite is sponsored by BrowserStack. Thanks you!

Running locally

Tests are run on BrowserStack

  • Install dependencies: bundle install
  • Setup broserstack tunnel: java -jar features/support/BrowserStackTunnel.jar -f <your tunnel api key> /path/to/flowplayer/repo
  • Run cucumber features: rake username=<browserstack username> key=<broserstack automate api key> base_url=http://<something>.browserstack.com

License

GPL v3 with an ADDITIONAL TERM per GPL Section 7

Copyright (c) 2012 Flowplayer Ltd

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

video.jsVideo.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
328K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
shaka-playerJavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
149K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Performant
ply
plyrA simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
92K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
openplayerjsLightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
mediaelementHTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
lib-jitsi-meetA low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
117
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial