Flowhub Runtime Registry library

This library provides easy access to the Flowhub runtime registry. It is intended to be used by Flow-Based Programming Protocol compatible clients to register themselves available for Flowhub users.

Usage:

const flowhub = require ( 'flowhub-registry' ); const rt = new flowhub.Runtime({ label : 'My home NoFlo system' , id : '754c5dc0-97e9-11e3-a5e2-0800200c9a66' , user : '89454800-97e9-11e3-a5e2-0800200c9a66' , protocol : 'websocket' , address : 'ws://some.server.address:3569' , type : 'noflo-nodejs' , secret : 'C6sxubeP22u4' }); rt.register( function ( err, ok ) { if (err) { alert( 'Registration failed' ); } });

In addition to registering the runtime, it is a good idea to periodically ping Flowhub to let the user know that the runtime is still available.

setInterval( function ( ) { rt.ping(); }, 5 * 60 * 1000 );

If you have access to the user's OAuth token you can also remove a registered runtime: