flowhub-registry

by flowhub
0.2.0 (see all)

Library for dealing with the Flowhub Runtime Registry

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Flowhub Runtime Registry library

This library provides easy access to the Flowhub runtime registry. It is intended to be used by Flow-Based Programming Protocol compatible clients to register themselves available for Flowhub users.

Usage:

const flowhub = require('flowhub-registry');

// Prepare runtime information
const rt = new flowhub.Runtime({
  // Human-readable label for the runtime
  label: 'My home NoFlo system',
  // Unique identifier of the runtime instance (must be valid UUID)
  id: '754c5dc0-97e9-11e3-a5e2-0800200c9a66',
  // Flowhub user that should have access to the runtime (must be valid UUID)
  user: '89454800-97e9-11e3-a5e2-0800200c9a66',
  // Protocol to be used, eg. websocket, iframe, or webrtc
  protocol: 'websocket',
  // URL to the runtime
  address: 'ws://some.server.address:3569',
  // Type of the runtime, eg. noflo-nodejs or microflo
  type: 'noflo-nodejs',
  // Secret string for the user to utilize for communication (optional)
  secret: 'C6sxubeP22u4'
});

// Register the Runtime with Flowhub
rt.register(function (err, ok) {
  if (err) {
    alert('Registration failed');
  }
});

In addition to registering the runtime, it is a good idea to periodically ping Flowhub to let the user know that the runtime is still available.

setInterval(function () {
  rt.ping();
}, 5 * 60 * 1000);

If you have access to the user's OAuth token you can also remove a registered runtime:

rt.del('nch9138ohf2892fhgf92g8f942fh2938gf3', function (err, ok) {
});

