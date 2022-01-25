It's surprisingly robust and non-lossy as it stands right now, in big part thanks to how similar flow and typescript definition files are. Please see the output in this flow-typed PR for the state of the output.
|Supported?
|Syntax
|TypeScript
|Flow
|✅
|Void type
void
void
|✅
|Undefined type
undefined
void
|✅
|Unknown type
unknown
mixed
|✅
|Symbol type
symbol
Symbol
|Unique symbol type
unique symbol
Symbol
|✅
|Object type
object
{[key: string]: any}
|✅
|Never type
never
empty
|✅
|Variance
interface A { readonly b: B, c: C }
interface A { +b: B, c: C }
|✅
|Functions
(a: A, b: B) => C
(a: A, b: B) => C
|✅
|Indexers
{[k: string]: string}
{[k: string]: string}
|This type
(this: X, a: A, b: B) => C
(a: A, b: B) => C
|Type guards
(a: X) => a is A
(a: X) => boolean
|✅
|Type parameter bounds
function f<A extends string>(a:A){}
function f<A: string>(a:A){}
|✅
|keyof X
keyof X
$Keys<X>
|✅
|X[keyof X]
X[keyof X]
$ElementType<X, $Keys<X>>
|✅
|Partial
Partial<X>
$Rest<X, {}>
|✅
|Readonly
Readonly<X>
$ReadOnly<X>
|✅
|ReadonlyArray
ReadonlyArray<X>
$ReadOnlyArray<X>
|✅
|ReadonlySet
ReadonlySet<X>
$ReadOnlySet<X>
|✅
|ReadonlyMap
ReadonlyMap<X, Y>
$ReadOnlyMap<X, Y>
|✅
|Record
Record<K, T>
{ [key: K]: T }
|Pick
Pick<T, K>
|Exclude
Exclude<T, U>
|Extract
Extract<T, U>
|✅
|NonNullable
NonNullable<X>
$NonMaybeType<X>
|✅
|ReturnType
ReturnType<F>
$Call<<R>((...args: any[]) => R) => R, F>
|InstanceType
InstanceType<X>
|Required
Required<X>
|ThisType
ThisType<X>
|✅
|T['string']
T['string']
$PropertyType<T, k>
|✅
|T[k]
T[k]
$ElementType<T, k>
|✅
|Mapped types
{[K in keyof Obj]: Obj[K]}
$ObjMapi<Obj, <K>(K) => $ElementType<Obj, K>>
|Conditional types
A extends B ? C : D
any
|✅
|typeof operator
typeof foo
typeof foo
|✅
|Tuple type
[number, string]
[number, string]
|✅
|Type alias
type A = string
type A = string
|✅
|type/typeof import
import A from 'module'
import type A from 'module'
Install using
npm i flowgen --save
import { compiler } from 'flowgen';
// To compile a d.ts file
const flowdef = compiler.compileDefinitionFile(filename);
// To compile a string
const flowdef = compiler.compileDefinitionString(str);
// To compile a typescript test file to JavaScript
// esTarget = ES5/ES6 etc
const testCase = compiler.compileTest(path, esTarget)
Recommended second step:
import { beautify } from 'flowgen';
// Make the definition human readable
const readableDef = beautify(generatedFlowdef);
Standard usage (will produce
export.flow.js):
npm i -g flowgen
flowgen lodash.d.ts
-o / --output-file [outputFile]: Specifies the filename of the exported file, defaults to export.flow.js
--flow-typed-format: Format output so it fits in the flow-typed repo
--compile-tests: Compile any sibling <filename>-tests.ts files found
--no-inexact: Do not mark object types as inexact (using `...`)
--no-module-exports: Convert `export = Type` only to default export, instead of `declare module.exports: Type`
--interface-records: Convert TypeScript interfaces to Exact Objects
--no-jsdoc: Ignore TypeScript JSDoc
--add-flow-header: Add `// @flow` to generated files. Should be used for libs.
Namespaces have been a big headache. What it does right now is that it splits any namespace out into prefixed global scope declarations instead. It works OK, but its not pretty and there's some drawbacks to it.
Definitions in TS and flow are often quite different, and imported types from other libraries don't usually have
a one-to-one mapping. Common cases are
React.ReactElement,
React.CSSPropsetc.
This might require manual processing, or we add a set of hardcoded mutations that handle common cases.
Lodash has been one of the reference libraries i've worked with when creating the converter. The definition is mostly just a series of interfaces with the same name being re-declared over and over again for each function, which doesn't translate to flow at all. There's multiple ways of solving this but I don't have a great solution for it in place yet.
If your typescript definition files are built in
lib add below shell script and run it.
for i in $(find lib -type f -name "*.d.ts");
do sh -c "flowgen $i -o ${i%.*.*}.js.flow";
done;
So if you have definition files in different dir, you can rename
lib and run the script.
Here’s an example of the above as an npm script in
package.json that excludes any typescript definition files found inside
node_modules:
"scripts": {
"build:flowtypes": "find . -type f -not -path './node_modules/*' -name '*.d.ts' -exec sh -c 'yarn flowgen --add-flow-header $1 -o ${1%.*.*}.js.flow' _ '{}' \\;"
}
You can then have a
build script that generates flow types along the lines of
tsc --build && npm run build:flowtypes.
All help is appreciated. Please tweet at me if you want some help getting started, or just want to discuss ideas on how to solve the trickier parts.
git pull origin master
yarn compile
package.json
git add .
npm publish
git push