Flowgen

The state of the converter

It's surprisingly robust and non-lossy as it stands right now, in big part thanks to how similar flow and typescript definition files are. Please see the output in this flow-typed PR for the state of the output.

Supported? Syntax TypeScript Flow ✅ Void type void void ✅ Undefined type undefined void ✅ Unknown type unknown mixed ✅ Symbol type symbol Symbol Unique symbol type unique symbol Symbol ✅ Object type object {[key: string]: any} ✅ Never type never empty ✅ Variance interface A { readonly b: B, c: C } interface A { +b: B, c: C } ✅ Functions (a: A, b: B) => C (a: A, b: B) => C ✅ Indexers {[k: string]: string} {[k: string]: string} This type (this: X, a: A, b: B) => C (a: A, b: B) => C Type guards (a: X) => a is A (a: X) => boolean ✅ Type parameter bounds function f<A extends string>(a:A){} function f<A: string>(a:A){} ✅ keyof X keyof X $Keys<X> ✅ X[keyof X] X[keyof X] $ElementType<X, $Keys<X>> ✅ Partial Partial<X> $Rest<X, {}> ✅ Readonly Readonly<X> $ReadOnly<X> ✅ ReadonlyArray ReadonlyArray<X> $ReadOnlyArray<X> ✅ ReadonlySet ReadonlySet<X> $ReadOnlySet<X> ✅ ReadonlyMap ReadonlyMap<X, Y> $ReadOnlyMap<X, Y> ✅ Record Record<K, T> { [key: K]: T } Pick Pick<T, K> Exclude Exclude<T, U> Extract Extract<T, U> ✅ NonNullable NonNullable<X> $NonMaybeType<X> ✅ ReturnType ReturnType<F> $Call<<R>((...args: any[]) => R) => R, F> InstanceType InstanceType<X> Required Required<X> ThisType ThisType<X> ✅ T['string'] T['string'] $PropertyType<T, k> ✅ T[k] T[k] $ElementType<T, k> ✅ Mapped types {[K in keyof Obj]: Obj[K]} $ObjMapi<Obj, <K>(K) => $ElementType<Obj, K>> Conditional types A extends B ? C : D any ✅ typeof operator typeof foo typeof foo ✅ Tuple type [number, string] [number, string] ✅ Type alias type A = string type A = string ✅ type/typeof import import A from 'module' import type A from 'module'

Usage

Install using npm i flowgen --save

import { compiler } from 'flowgen' ; const flowdef = compiler.compileDefinitionFile(filename); const flowdef = compiler.compileDefinitionString(str); const testCase = compiler.compileTest(path, esTarget)

Recommended second step:

import { beautify } from 'flowgen' ; const readableDef = beautify(generatedFlowdef);

CLI

Standard usage (will produce export.flow.js ):

npm i -g flowgen flowgen lodash .d .ts

Options

-o /

Flags for specific cases

- -flow-typed- format: Format output so it fits in the flow-typed repo - -compile- tests: Compile any sibling <filename>-tests.ts files found - -no- inexact: Do not mark object types as inexact (using `...` ) - -no- module - exports : Convert ` export = Type ` only to default export , instead of ` declare module . exports : Type ` - -interface- records: Convert TypeScript interfaces to Exact Objects - -no- jsdoc: Ignore TypeScript JSDoc - -add-flow- header: Add `// @flow` to generated files. Should be used for libs.

The difficult parts

Namespaces

Namespaces have been a big headache. What it does right now is that it splits any namespace out into prefixed global scope declarations instead. It works OK, but its not pretty and there's some drawbacks to it.

External library imports

Definitions in TS and flow are often quite different, and imported types from other libraries don't usually have a one-to-one mapping. Common cases are React.ReactElement , React.CSSProps etc. This might require manual processing, or we add a set of hardcoded mutations that handle common cases.

Odd TS conventions

Lodash has been one of the reference libraries i've worked with when creating the converter. The definition is mostly just a series of interfaces with the same name being re-declared over and over again for each function, which doesn't translate to flow at all. There's multiple ways of solving this but I don't have a great solution for it in place yet.

Sample of finding all typescript definition files and generate flow file with shell script

If your typescript definition files are built in lib add below shell script and run it.

for i in $(find lib - type f -name "*.d.ts" ); do sh -c "flowgen $i -o ${i%.*.*} .js.flow" ; done ;

So if you have definition files in different dir, you can rename lib and run the script.

Here’s an example of the above as an npm script in package.json that excludes any typescript definition files found inside node_modules :

"scripts" : { "build:flowtypes" : "find . -type f -not -path './node_modules/*' -name '*.d.ts' -exec sh -c 'yarn flowgen --add-flow-header $1 -o ${1%.*.*}.js.flow' _ '{}' \\;" }

You can then have a build script that generates flow types along the lines of tsc --build && npm run build:flowtypes .

Contributing

All help is appreciated. Please tweet at me if you want some help getting started, or just want to discuss ideas on how to solve the trickier parts.

