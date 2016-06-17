This is a Webpack loader for Flowcheck.
Flowcheck is a runtime assertions library that uses Flow syntax but is meant to be ran in development.
npm install --save-dev flowcheck-loader
Chain this loader with jsx?stripTypes so types are stripped in JS code:
// Webpack config
module.exports = {
...
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.jsx?$/, loaders: ['jsx?harmony&stripTypes', 'flowcheck'], exclude: /node_modules/ }
]
}
};
For production builds, just leave
flowcheck out so
jsx?stripTypes strips them completely.
You can use this with or without using Flow or TypeScript itself.
It can also be a nice first step towards migrating code to Flow.