fl

flowcheck-loader

by Giulio Canti
1.0.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A Webpack loader for Flowcheck

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

217

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This repo is deprecated, please migrate to babel-plugin-tcomb which is now Flow compatible

flowcheck-loader

This is a Webpack loader for Flowcheck.

Flowcheck is a runtime assertions library that uses Flow syntax but is meant to be ran in development.

npm install --save-dev flowcheck-loader

Chain this loader with jsx?stripTypes so types are stripped in JS code:

// Webpack config
module.exports = {
  ...
  module: {
    loaders: [
      { test: /\.jsx?$/, loaders: ['jsx?harmony&stripTypes', 'flowcheck'], exclude: /node_modules/ }
    ]
  }
};

For production builds, just leave flowcheck out so jsx?stripTypes strips them completely.

You can use this with or without using Flow or TypeScript itself.
It can also be a nice first step towards migrating code to Flow.

Read more about Flowcheck

