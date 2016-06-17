This repo is deprecated, please migrate to babel-plugin-tcomb which is now Flow compatible

This is a Webpack loader for Flowcheck.

Flowcheck is a runtime assertions library that uses Flow syntax but is meant to be ran in development.

npm install --save-dev flowcheck-loader

Chain this loader with jsx?stripTypes so types are stripped in JS code:

module .exports = { ... module: { loaders : [ { test : /\.jsx?$/ , loaders : [ 'jsx?harmony&stripTypes' , 'flowcheck' ], exclude : /node_modules/ } ] } };

For production builds, just leave flowcheck out so jsx?stripTypes strips them completely.

You can use this with or without using Flow or TypeScript itself.

It can also be a nice first step towards migrating code to Flow.

Read more about Flowcheck