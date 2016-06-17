Note. If you are using babel you may want to take a look at babel-plugin-tcomb.
Use types annotations today, even if you don't actually use Flow (or TypeScript). Then strip the assertions in production.
Flowcheck comes with a built-in browserify transformer and supports sourcemaps for a seamless workflow integration.
You can even use Flowcheck as a general purpose validation library.
Flowcheck adds asserts for each type annotation using jstransform.
If an assert fails the debugger kicks in so you can inspect the stack and quickly find out what's wrong.
https://gcanti.github.io/flowcheck
There is flowcheck-loader for Webpack which is equivalent to Flowcheck's Browserify transform.
npm test
MIT