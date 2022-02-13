Flowchart & Flowchart designer component for Vue.js(flowchart-react for React.js).
English | 中文
yarn add flowchart-vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.add({id: +new Date(), x: 10, y: 10, name: 'New', type: 'operation', approvers: []})">
Add
</button>
<button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.remove()">
Del
</button>
<button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.editCurrent()">
Edit
</button>
<button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.save()">
Save
</button>
<flowchart :nodes="nodes" :connections="connections" @editnode="handleEditNode"
@dblclick="handleDblClick" @editconnection="handleEditConnection"
@save="handleChartSave" ref="chart">
</flowchart>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue';
import FlowChart from 'flowchart-vue';
Vue.use(FlowChart);
export default {
name: 'App',
data: function() {
return {
nodes: [
// Basic fields
{id: 1, x: 140, y: 270, name: 'Start', type: 'start'},
// You can add any generic fields to node, for example: description
// It will be passed to @save, @editnode
{id: 2, x: 540, y: 270, name: 'End', type: 'end', description: 'I'm here'},
],
connections: [
{
source: {id: 1, position: 'right'},
destination: {id: 2, position: 'left'},
id: 1,
type: 'pass',
},
],
};
},
methods: {
handleChartSave(nodes, connections) {
// axios.post(url, {nodes, connections}).then(resp => {
// this.nodes = resp.data.nodes;
// this.connections = resp.data.connections;
// // Flowchart will refresh after this.nodes and this.connections changed
// });
},
handleEditNode(node) {
if (node.id === 2) {
console.log(node.description);
}
},
handleEditConnection(connection) {
},
handleDblClick(position) {
this.$refs.chart.add({
id: +new Date(),
x: position.x,
y: position.y,
name: 'New',
type: 'operation',
approvers: [],
});
},
}
};
</script>
See more at src/views/App.vue.
Development Environment
git clone https://github.com/joyceworks/flowchart-vue.git
cd flowchart-vue
yarn install
yarn run serve
Then open http://localhost:yourport/ in browser.
See Wiki.