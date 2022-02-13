Flowchart

Flowchart & Flowchart designer component for Vue.js(flowchart-react for React.js).

English | 中文

Usage

yarn add flowchart-vue

<template> <div id="app"> <button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.add({id: +new Date(), x: 10, y: 10, name: 'New', type: 'operation', approvers: []})"> Add </button> <button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.remove()"> Del </button> <button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.editCurrent()"> Edit </button> <button type="button" @click="$refs.chart.save()"> Save </button> <flowchart :nodes="nodes" :connections="connections" @editnode="handleEditNode" @dblclick="handleDblClick" @editconnection="handleEditConnection" @save="handleChartSave" ref="chart"> </flowchart> </div> </template> <script> import Vue from 'vue'; import FlowChart from 'flowchart-vue'; Vue.use(FlowChart); export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { nodes: [ // Basic fields {id: 1, x: 140, y: 270, name: 'Start', type: 'start'}, // You can add any generic fields to node, for example: description // It will be passed to @save, @editnode {id: 2, x: 540, y: 270, name: 'End', type: 'end', description: 'I'm here'}, ], connections: [ { source: {id: 1, position: 'right'}, destination: {id: 2, position: 'left'}, id: 1, type: 'pass', }, ], }; }, methods: { handleChartSave(nodes, connections) { // axios.post(url, {nodes, connections}).then(resp => { // this.nodes = resp.data.nodes; // this.connections = resp.data.connections; // // Flowchart will refresh after this.nodes and this.connections changed // }); }, handleEditNode(node) { if (node.id === 2) { console.log(node.description); } }, handleEditConnection(connection) { }, handleDblClick(position) { this.$refs.chart.add({ id: +new Date(), x: position.x, y: position.y, name: 'New', type: 'operation', approvers: [], }); }, } }; </script>

See more at src/views/App.vue.

Demo

GitHub Pages

Development Environment git clone https://github.com/joyceworks/flowchart-vue.git cd flowchart-vue yarn install yarn run serve Then open http://localhost:yourport/ in browser.

API

See Wiki.