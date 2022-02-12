is a visual editor for dataflow programming

Demo

Installation

Using npm

With npm do

npm install flow-view

Using a CDN

Try this in your HTML page

< script type = "module" > import { FlowView } from 'https://unpkg.com/flow-view' ; const flowView = new FlowView(); </ script >

Usage

GUI

Try demo here.

Drag on canvas to translate all items.

Click on item to select it.

Click while pressing SHIFT to enable multi selection.

to enable selection. Drag selected items to translate them.

Drag from a node output to a node input to create an edge.

Press BACKSPACE to delete selected items.

to delete selected items. Double click on canvas to open the selector .

. Type into the selector then press ENTER to create a new node.

Constructor

Create a FlowView instance and pass it a container argument. It will create a flow-view custom element and attach it to the container. If no argument is provided, default container will be document.body . Be aware that the flow-view custom element will fit the whole height of its container, so make sure to style properly to avoid a zero height container.

< html > < body > < script type = "module" > import { FlowView } from 'https://unpkg.com/flow-view' ; const flowView = new FlowView({ container : document .body }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

If some flow-view custom element is already in the page, it can be passed to a FlowView instance via the element argument.

< html > < body > < flow-view id = "my-view" > </ flow-view > < script type = "module" > import { FlowView } from 'https://unpkg.com/flow-view' ; const flowView = new FlowView({ element : document .getElementById( 'my-view' ) }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Add a list to define which nodes are available. It makes sense to be provided in the majority of use cases.

flowView.addNodeLabels([ "Marge" , "Homer" , "Bart" , "Lisa" , ]);

Get flow-view node by id.

const node = flowView.node( 'abc' );

Get flow-view edge by id.

const edge = flowView.edge( 'abc' );

graph

Access current flow-view graph.

console .log(flowView.graph);

loadGraph({ nodes = [], edges = [] })

Load a flow-view graph.

flowView.loadGraph({ nodes : [ { id : "dad" , label : "Homer" , x : 60 , y : 70 , outputs : [{ id : "children" }], }, { id : "mom" , label : "Marge" , x : 160 , y : 70 , outputs : [{ id : "children" }], }, { id : "son" , label : "Bart" , x : 60 , y : 240 , inputs : [{ id : "father" }, { id : "mother" }], }, { id : "daughter" , label : "Lisa" , x : 220 , y : 220 , inputs : [{ id : "father" }, { id : "mother" }], }, ], edges : [ { from : [ "dad" , "children" ], to : [ "son" , "father" ] }, { from : [ "dad" , "children" ], to : [ "daughter" , "father" ] }, { from : [ "mom" , "children" ], to : [ "son" , "mother" ] }, { from : [ "mom" , "children" ], to : [ "daughter" , "mother" ] }, ], });

Empty current graph.

flowView.clearGraph();

newNode() and newEdge()

Create nodes and edges programmatically. See programmatic example here.

const node1 = flowView.newNode({ label : "Hello" , inputs : [{}, {}], outputs : [{ id : "output1" }], x : 100 , y : 100 , width : 80 , }); const node2 = flowView.newNode({ label : "World" , inputs : [{ id : "input1" }], width : 100 , x : 250 , y : 400 , }); flowView.newEdge({ from : [node1.id, "output1" ], to : [node2.id, "input1" ], });

deleteNode() and deleteEdge()

Delete nodes and edges programmatically. Notice that when a node is deleted, all its connected edges are deleted too.

const nodeId = 'abc' ; const edgeId = '123' ; flowView.deleteNode(nodeId); flowView.deleteEdge(edgeId);

React to flow-view changes. See demo code here.

Callback signature is ({ action, data }, info) => void , where

action can be CREATE_NODE , DELETE_NODE , ecc

can be , , ecc data change based on action

change based on action info can contain { isLoadGraph: true } or other optional information.

Just take advantage of autocompletion and suggestion provided by typings definitions.

License

MIT