is a visual editor for dataflow programming
With npm do
npm install flow-view
Try this in your HTML page
<script type="module">
import { FlowView } from 'https://unpkg.com/flow-view';
const flowView = new FlowView();
</script>
Try demo here.
Create a
FlowView instance and pass it a
container argument. It will create
a
flow-view custom element and attach it to the container. If no argument is
provided, default container will be
document.body. Be aware that the
flow-view custom element will fit the whole height of its container, so make
sure to style properly to avoid a zero height container.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<script type="module">
import { FlowView } from 'https://unpkg.com/flow-view';
const flowView = new FlowView({ container: document.body });
</script>
</body>
</html>
If some
flow-view custom element is already in the page, it can be passed to a
FlowView instance via the
element argument.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<flow-view id="my-view"></flow-view>
<script type="module">
import { FlowView } from 'https://unpkg.com/flow-view';
const flowView = new FlowView({ element: document.getElementById('my-view') });
</script>
</body>
</html>
Add a list to define which nodes are available. It makes sense to be provided in the majority of use cases.
flowView.addNodeLabels([
"Marge",
"Homer",
"Bart",
"Lisa",
]);
node(id)
Get flow-view node by id.
const node = flowView.node('abc');
edge(id)
Get flow-view edge by id.
const edge = flowView.edge('abc');
graph
Access current flow-view graph.
console.log(flowView.graph);
loadGraph({ nodes = [], edges = [] })
Load a flow-view graph.
flowView.loadGraph({
nodes: [
{
id: "dad",
label: "Homer",
x: 60,
y: 70,
outputs: [{ id: "children" }],
},
{
id: "mom",
label: "Marge",
x: 160,
y: 70,
outputs: [{ id: "children" }],
},
{
id: "son",
label: "Bart",
x: 60,
y: 240,
inputs: [{ id: "father" }, { id: "mother" }],
},
{
id: "daughter",
label: "Lisa",
x: 220,
y: 220,
inputs: [{ id: "father" }, { id: "mother" }],
},
],
edges: [
{ from: ["dad", "children"], to: ["son", "father"] },
{ from: ["dad", "children"], to: ["daughter", "father"] },
{ from: ["mom", "children"], to: ["son", "mother"] },
{ from: ["mom", "children"], to: ["daughter", "mother"] },
],
});
clearGraph()
Empty current graph.
flowView.clearGraph();
newNode() and
newEdge()
Create nodes and edges programmatically. See programmatic example here.
// Create two nodes.
const node1 = flowView.newNode({
label: "Hello",
inputs: [{}, {}],
outputs: [{ id: "output1" }],
x: 100,
y: 100,
width: 80,
});
const node2 = flowView.newNode({
label: "World",
inputs: [{ id: "input1" }],
width: 100,
x: 250,
y: 400,
});
// Connect nodes with an edge.
flowView.newEdge({
from: [node1.id, "output1"],
to: [node2.id, "input1"],
});
deleteNode() and
deleteEdge()
Delete nodes and edges programmatically. Notice that when a node is deleted, all its connected edges are deleted too.
const nodeId = 'abc';
const edgeId = '123';
flowView.deleteNode(nodeId);
flowView.deleteEdge(edgeId);
onChange(callback)
React to flow-view changes. See demo code here.
Callback signature is
({ action, data }, info) => void, where
CREATE_NODE,
DELETE_NODE, ecc
{ isLoadGraph: true } or other optional information.
Just take advantage of autocompletion and suggestion provided by typings definitions.