This project is no longer maintained. We will not be accepting pull requests, addressing issues, nor making future releases.
Language Server Protocol is now supported natively in the core
flow program by running
flow lsp, and all of
flow-language-server's supported features are supported in Flow's native LSP implementation.
This is an implementation of the Language Server Protocol for the Flow static type checker for JavaScript.
flow-language-server makes creating a Flow integration for your favorite text editor or IDE much simpler.
flow-language-server requires Node v6 or any later maintained version of Node.js. It also requires any supported operating system platform for Flow.
textDocument/completion)
textDocument/definition)
textDocument/documentHighlight)
textDocument/documentSymbol)
textDocument/hover)
You most likely don't need to install
flow-language-server directly if you want Flow support for your favorite editor; instead, check out the integrations below.
flow-language-server wraps the existing flow server binary the user has installed either locally in their project as the
flow-bin module from npm, or globally as the
flow binary.
flow-language-server translates messages as they come in from Flow, sending them over JSON RPC via stdio, node-ipc, a socket, or a named pipe. It also, for the time being, automatically downloads and manages any missing flow binaries, though this probably is best suited to each individual editor integration.
If your editor integration is built with node.js, you can install
flow-language-server as a dependency:
yarn add flow-language-server or
npm install -S flow-language-server
Otherwise,
flow-language-server can be installed globally from npm into the user's path:
yarn global add flow-language-server or
npm install -g flow-language-server
Developed in conjunction with flow-language-server, Flow for Atom IDE showcases all that the language server has to offer. Install it as
ide-flowtype through Atom's package manager along with
atom-ide-ui.
flow-language-server can be used with neovim:
npm install -g flow-language-server or
yarn global add flow-language-server
let g:LanguageClient_serverCommands = {
\ 'javascript': ['flow-language-server', '--stdio'],
\ }
flow-language-server? Send us a pull request to add it here!
