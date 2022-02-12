Flow is a static typechecker for JavaScript. To find out more about Flow, check out flow.org.
For more background information on the project, please read this overview.
Flow works with:
There are binary distributions for each of these platforms and you can also build it from source on any of them as well.
Check out the installation instructions, and then the usage docs.
While Flow is written in OCaml, its parser is available as a compiled-to-JavaScript module published to npm, named flow-parser. Most end users of Flow will not need to use this parser directly, but JavaScript packages which make use of parsing Flow-typed JavaScript can use this to generate Flow's syntax tree with annotated types attached.
Flow is written in OCaml (OCaml 4.10.2 is required).
Install system dependencies:
Mac:
brew install opam
Debian:
sudo apt-get install opam
Other Linux: see opam docs
Windows: cygwin and a number of dependencies like
make,
gcc and
g++ are required.
One way to install everything is to install Chocolatey and then run
.\scripts\windows\install_deps.ps1 and
.\scripts\windows\install_opam.ps1. Otherwise, see the "Manual Installation" section of OCaml for Windows docs and install all of the packages listed in our
install_deps.ps1.
The remainder of these instructions should be run inside the Cygwin shell:
C:\tools\cygwin\Cygwin. Then
cd /cygdrive/c/Users/you/path/to/checkout.
Validate the
opam version is
2.x.x:
opam --version
The following instructions expect
2.x.x. Should your package manager have installed a
1.x.x version, please refer to the opam docs to install a newer version manually.
Initialize
opam:
# on Mac and Linux:
opam init
# on Windows:
scripts/windows/init_opam.sh
Install Flow's OCaml dependencies:
# from within this git checkout
make deps
note: If you find that you get an error looking for
ocaml-base-compiler version, your local dependency repo may be out of date and you need to run
opam update +
opam upgrade
Build the
flow binary:
eval $(opam env)
make
This produces the
bin/flow binary.
Build
flow.js (optional):
opam install -y js_of_ocaml.3.9.0
make js
This produces
bin/flow.js.
The Flow parser can also be compiled to JavaScript. Read how here.
To run the tests, first compile flow using
make. Then run
bash ./runtests.sh bin/flow
There is a
make test target that compiles and runs tests.
To run a subset of the tests you can pass a second argument to the
runtests.sh file.
For example:
bash runtests.sh bin/flow class | grep -v 'SKIP'
Flow is MIT-licensed (LICENSE). The website and documentation are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license (website/LICENSE-DOCUMENTATION).