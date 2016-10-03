Flow Status Webpack Plugin

This webpack plugin will automatically start a Flow server (or restart if one is running) when webpack starts up, and run flow status after each webpack build. Still experimental.

If you have any idea on how to get it better, you're welcome to contribute!

Requirements

You need to have Flow installed. To do that, follow these steps.

Installation

npm install flow-status-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

var FlowStatusWebpackPlugin = require ( 'flow-status-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new FlowStatusWebpackPlugin() ] }

Configuration

If you want to pass additional command-line arguments to flow start , you can pass a flowArgs option to the plugin:

var FlowStatusWebpackPlugin = require ( 'flow-status-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new FlowStatusWebpackPlugin({ flowArgs : '--lib path/to/interfaces/directory' }) ] }

If you don't want the plugin to automatically restart any running Flow server, pass restartFlow: false :

var FlowStatusWebpackPlugin = require ( 'flow-status-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new FlowStatusWebpackPlugin({ restartFlow : false }) ] }

If provided a binary path, will run Flow from this path instead of running it from any global installation.

var FlowStatusWebpackPlugin = require ( 'flow-status-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new FlowStatusWebpackPlugin({ binaryPath : '/path/to/your/flow/installation' }) ] }

If you want the plugin to fail the build if the code doesn't type check, pass failOnError = true , and include the NoErrorsPlugin :

var FlowStatusWebpackPlugin = require ( 'flow-status-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new webpack.NoErrorsPlugin(), new FlowStatusWebpackPlugin({ failOnError : true }) ] }

If you want to perform an action on successful/failed Flow checks, use the onSucess / onError callbacks:

var FlowStatusWebpackPlugin = require ( 'flow-status-webpack-plugin' ); var notifier = require ( 'node-notifier' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new webpack.NoErrorsPlugin(), new FlowStatusWebpackPlugin({ onSuccess : function ( stdout ) { notifier.notify({ title : 'Flow' , message : 'Flow is happy!' }); }, onError : function ( stdout ) { notifier.notify({ title : 'Flow' , message : 'Flow is sad!' }); } }) ] }

License

This plugin is released under the MIT License.