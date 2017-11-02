openbase logo
fsl

flow-static-land

by Giulio Canti
0.2.8 (see all)

[DEPRECATED, please check out fp-ts] Implementation of common algebraic types in JavaScript + Flow

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Features

  • statically type checked by Flow
  • PureScript-like standard library
  • static land compatible

The idea (faking higher kinded types in Flow) is based on the paper Lightweight higher-kinded polymorphism and elm-brands.

Example

import * as maybe from 'flow-static-land/lib/Maybe'
import * as arr from 'flow-static-land/lib/Arr'

const f = (n) => n * 2
const g = (n) => n + 1

// functor
maybe.map(f, maybe.Nothing) // => null
maybe.map(f, maybe.of(3)) // => 6

const a1 = arr.inj([f, g])
const a2 = arr.inj([1, 2, 3])

// applicative
arr.ap(a1, a2) // => [2, 4, 6, 2, 3, 4]

Statically type checked

maybe.map(f, maybe.of('s'))

Error

maybe.map(f, maybe.of('s'))
                  ^^^^^^^^^^^^^ call of method `of`
const f = (n) => n * 2
                 ^ string. This type is incompatible with
const f = (n) => n * 2
                 ^^^^^ number

Related libraries

Related blog posts

More examples

examples directory:

Setup

npm install flow-static-land --save

Babel config

{
  "presets": ["es2015"],
  "plugins" : [
    "syntax-flow",
    "transform-flow-strip-types",
    "transform-class-properties"
  ]
}

License

The MIT License (MIT)

