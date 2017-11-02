Features

statically type checked by Flow

PureScript-like standard library

static land compatible

The idea (faking higher kinded types in Flow) is based on the paper Lightweight higher-kinded polymorphism and elm-brands.

Example

import * as maybe from 'flow-static-land/lib/Maybe' import * as arr from 'flow-static-land/lib/Arr' const f = ( n ) => n * 2 const g = ( n ) => n + 1 maybe.map(f, maybe.Nothing) maybe.map(f, maybe.of( 3 )) const a1 = arr.inj([f, g]) const a2 = arr.inj([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) arr.ap(a1, a2)

Statically type checked

maybe.map(f, maybe.of( 's' ))

Error

maybe.map(f, maybe.of( 's' )) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^ call of method `of` const f = ( n ) => n * 2 ^ string . This type is incompatible with const f = ( n ) => n * 2 ^^^^^ number

Related libraries

Related blog posts

More examples

examples directory:

a Signal library (purescript-signal porting)

a QuickCheck library (purescript-quickcheck partial porting)

Setup

npm install flow-static-land --save

Babel config

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "plugins" : [ "syntax-flow" , "transform-flow-strip-types" , "transform-class-properties" ] }

License

The MIT License (MIT)