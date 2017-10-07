Utility tools for Flow. Provides a few helpful functions like generating stubs and finding files that are not covered by Flow. Refer to the commands section for more.
If you have suggestions for further commands, feel free to create an issue.
$ npm install -g flow-scripts
$ flow-scripts <command> [options]
Stub
$ flow-scripts stub
Generates naive stubs for the packages that your project requires. To be used with
flowignore-ing of
node_modules for faster start up times.
If you are:
flowignore the
node_modules folder
It also possible to combine usage of
flow-typed install with
flow-scripts stub as stubs for existing libdefs found in
flow-typed/npm/ will not be generated.
By default, running Flow on start up will read all the files under
node_modules. This takes very very long and it is a huge pain to be waiting that long each time your web app starts. According to Facebook, ignoring the
node_modules directory isn't a good idea because Flow looks in there to a) ensure you've actually installed your dependencies and b) find Flow libdefs for packages which might have included them, and Flow will throw a
Required module not found error. Refer to this issue for an in-depth discussion on the topic.
However, combined with the inclusion of libdefs (or stubs) for external libraries, ignoring
node_modules might not seem like that bad an idea after all.
The workaround is to
flowignore the
node_modules directory and include the libdefs inside the
flow-typed/ directory or provide a stub for it. This can be done manually or automatically via the
flow-typed install command.
The
flow-typed install command does fetch community libdefs and generates stubs pretty well, but has a few problems:
flow-typed/npm/, such as
immutable because it is already present in
node_modules/immutable. This is not picked up because we
flowignore the
node_modules.
The
flow-scripts stub command fixes some of these problems by generating the stubs required for the
dependencies in
package.json. If there are existing libdef files in the
flow-typed/npm directory, the stubs for these libraries will not be generated.
In
.flowconfig, add:
[ignore]
.*node_modules/.*
In the project directory, run:
$ flow-scripts stub
This will do the following:
node_modules.
dependencies in
package.json that are not present in
flow-typed/npm/ and write them into
flow-typed/package-dep-libdefs.js.
Optional: By adding the script to an npm script
postinstall hook, when new packages are installed, it will be automatically added into
flow-typed/. It would be recommended to save
flow-scripts as a
devDependency rather than a global dependency in this case.
In
package.json, add this
postinstall hook:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "flow-scripts stub"
},
lodash and want to import a specific function like
lodash/omit, it will not work as the stub generated by
flow-scripts stub is for
lodash and not
lodash/omit. In that case, you might want to pull in a community libdef from flow-typed instead.
immutable.
Unmonitored
$ flow-scripts unmonitored [options] [pattern]
Searches for files matching the specified glob pattern and lists the files that do not contain
@flow. Files that have
@noflow are ignored. If
pattern is not specified, it defaults to
./**/*.{js,jsx}. Please note that this commands works on files only, and not directories, hence you will have to explicitly specify a file extension. You will also have to quote your parameter (use double quotes if you need it to run in Windows). An example as follows:
$ flow-scripts unmonitored "src/**/*.js"
--fix: Automatically fix those files by adding
// @flow at the top.
Testing this library is tricky because it relies on a real project that has multiple dependencies in
package.json. Hence we create a mock project in the
fixtures folder that has some common JS dependencies defined and symlink the
flow-scripts library within that project to our development file in the root folder. Run the commands within that mock project to test that the library is actually working as intended.
$ cd test-project
$ npm install # or yarn install
$ npm link ../
$ flow-scripts stub # flow-typed/package-dep-libdefs.js file should be generated
MIT