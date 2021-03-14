A runtime type system for JavaScript with full Flow compatibility.
See the website for more information.
This project is not very well maintained anymore due to its complexity and maintainers' burnout with Flow in general.
At the moment I need to keep this working in some production projects that use it for API input validation
(using the
optInOnly option instead of blanket runtime validation everywhere).
However, I would like to eventually migrate those projects to either:
typescript-validators
for this purpose in TypeScript
babel-plugin-flow-runtime that generates validators where requested from Flow type annotations,
but only supports certain types and doesn't automatically inject runtime validation everywhere.
If I had the time I would even migrate my production projects to TypeScript though, so I'm not sure I'll continue to use
Flow and
flow-runtime heavily in the long term.
This is a lerna powered mono-repo, composed of the following projects:
flow-runtime invocations.
First clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/gajus/flow-runtime.git
And bootstrap the project:
cd flow-runtime
yarn
yarn bootstrap
yarn test