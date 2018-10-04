openbase logo
frc

flow-result-checker

by Jul Breckel
1.1.0 (see all)

https://github.com/facebook/flow/issues/869

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

flow-result-checker

Build Status Build Status npm version

This is a small helper script, that parses flow output and filters errors inside node_modules. Afterwards returns the normal flow output for errors inside your package.

You can choose to store the whole result as a txt file by specifying a directory to save the results to.

Options

optionresultdefault
-d, --dirspecifies the directory where files should be saved. if not specified, files will not be savedundefined
-f, --filename of the file where results are savedresults.txt
-e, --error-filename of the file, errors during script execution will be savederrors.txt

Examples

Your package.json:

  "scripts": {
    "flow": "flow check --show-all-errors | flow-result-checker",
    "flow-with-save": "flow check --show-all-errors | flow-result-checker -d ./flow"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "flow-bin": "x.x.x"
  }

with npm:
npm run flow will only print errors in your code
npm run flow-with-save will print errors in your code, but save the whole result in ./flow/results.txt

with yarn:
yarn flow will only print errors in your code
yarn flow-with-save will print errors in your code, but save the whole result in ./flow/results.txt

