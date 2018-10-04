This is a small helper script, that parses
flow output and filters errors inside
node_modules.
Afterwards returns the normal
flow output for errors inside your package.
You can choose to store the whole result as a
txt file by specifying a directory to save the results to.
|option
|result
|default
-d, --dir
|specifies the directory where files should be saved. if not specified, files will not be saved
undefined
-f, --file
|name of the file where results are saved
results.txt
-e, --error-file
|name of the file, errors during script execution will be saved
errors.txt
Your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"flow": "flow check --show-all-errors | flow-result-checker",
"flow-with-save": "flow check --show-all-errors | flow-result-checker -d ./flow"
},
"dependencies": {
"flow-bin": "x.x.x"
}
with npm:
npm run flow will only print errors in your code
npm run flow-with-save will print errors in your code, but save the whole result in ./flow/results.txt
with yarn:
yarn flow will only print errors in your code
yarn flow-with-save will print errors in your code, but save the whole result in ./flow/results.txt