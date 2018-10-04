This is a small helper script, that parses flow output and filters errors inside node_modules . Afterwards returns the normal flow output for errors inside your package.

You can choose to store the whole result as a txt file by specifying a directory to save the results to.

Options

option result default -d, --dir specifies the directory where files should be saved. if not specified, files will not be saved undefined -f, --file name of the file where results are saved results.txt -e, --error-file name of the file, errors during script execution will be saved errors.txt

Examples

Your package.json :

"scripts" : { "flow" : "flow check --show-all-errors | flow-result-checker" , "flow-with-save" : "flow check --show-all-errors | flow-result-checker -d ./flow" }, "dependencies" : { "flow-bin" : "x.x.x" }

with npm:

npm run flow will only print errors in your code

npm run flow-with-save will print errors in your code, but save the whole result in ./flow/results.txt