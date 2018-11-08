This project is looking for maintainers: https://github.com/facebook/flow/issues/5670#issuecomment-436965321

This is a CLI tool to convert JSDoc annotations into standard Flow type annotations. This means:

You only need to document your types once: in JSDoc.

You can get the benefits of Flow without having to go through a transpiler, and without having to use ugly looking comment syntax.

You can do tiny in-line type comments for those functions which don't have JSDoc but you still want types.

function foo ( bar, baz ) { return 42 ; } function foo ( bar: Array<Foobar>, baz: Function ) : number { return 42 ; }

Furthermore, a short in-line style is also supported:

function foo ( a, b ) { return {}; } function foo ( a: string, b: number ) : Object { return {}; }

The goal of this project is to make type checking as easy as running a linter, so you can take any project and run the following to get type errors:

$ flow-jsdoc -d ./lib -o ./annotated $ flow check

Usage

This tool will NOT apply /* @flow */ to the file. You still need to do that!

CLI

$ npm install -g flow-jsdoc $ flow-jsdoc -f path / to /file.js # annotated file prints to stdout $ flow-jsdoc -d path / to /lib -o path / to /output # every file in path / to /lib is processed and output to path / to /output (directory structure preserved)

JS

var flowJsdoc = require ( "flow-jsdoc" ); var fileContents = var opts = { }; var annotatedContents = flowJsdoc(fileContents, opts);

What this does

Currently, this tool will only work on functions and ES6 classes. It will handle functions represented in the following ways:

function foo(bar) {}

var foo = function(bar) {}

var obj = { foo: function(bar) {} }

ObjClass.prototype.foo = function(bar) {} - ES5 Classes

- ES5 Classes class ObjClass { foo(bar) {} } - ES6 Classes

- ES6 Classes (foo, bar) => { } - ES6 "fat arrow" functions

For each recognised function, the JSDoc tags @param and @return will be mapped to Flow annotations. This will currently do the following mappings from JSDoc to Flow:

{AnyThingHere} => : AnyThingHere (Name expressions)

=> (Name expressions) {String[]} => : Array<String> (Type applications)

=> (Type applications) {*} => : any (Any type)

=> (Any type) {Object|String} => : Object | String (Type unions)

=> (Type unions) {string=} => : ?string (Optional params)

=> (Optional params) {?string} => : ?string (Nullable types)

ES6 classes will include field declarations via the @prop and @property tags like so:

class Foo { constructor (bar, baz) { this .bar = bar; this .baz = baz; } } class Foo { bar : string; baz: number; constructor (bar, baz) { this .bar = bar; this .baz = baz; } }

This tool will then produce the whole file again with flow annotations included (JSDoc preserved).

Additions

There are plans for this tool to (roughly in priority order):