This project is looking for maintainers: https://github.com/facebook/flow/issues/5670#issuecomment-436965321
This is a CLI tool to convert JSDoc annotations into standard Flow type annotations. This means:
// Converts this:
/**
* @param {Foobar[]} bar A foobar array
* @param {Function} baz
* @return {number}
*/
function foo(bar, baz) {
return 42;
}
// Into this:
/**
* @param {Foobar[]} bar A foobar array
* @param {Function} baz
* @return {number}
*/
function foo(bar: Array<Foobar>, baz: Function) : number {
return 42;
}
Furthermore, a short in-line style is also supported:
// Converts this:
//: (string, number) : Object
function foo(a, b) {
return {};
}
// Into this:
function foo(a: string, b: number) : Object {
return {};
}
// NB: The ":" at the start of the comment is REQUIRED.
// NBB: The in-line comment is REMOVED in the output to avoid Flow re-interpreting it..
The goal of this project is to make type checking as easy as running a linter, so you can take any project and run the following to get type errors:
$ flow-jsdoc -d ./lib -o ./annotated
$ flow check --all ./annotated
This tool will NOT apply
/* @flow */ to the file. You still need to do that!
$ npm install -g flow-jsdoc
$ flow-jsdoc -f path/to/file.js
# annotated file prints to stdout
$ flow-jsdoc -d path/to/lib -o path/to/output
# every file in path/to/lib is processed and output to path/to/output (directory structure preserved)
var flowJsdoc = require("flow-jsdoc");
var fileContents = // extract your file contents e.g. via 'fs' - this should be a string
var opts = {
// no options yet!
};
var annotatedContents = flowJsdoc(fileContents, opts);
// write out annotated contents to file
Currently, this tool will only work on functions and ES6 classes. It will handle functions represented in the following ways:
function foo(bar) {}
var foo = function(bar) {}
var obj = { foo: function(bar) {} }
ObjClass.prototype.foo = function(bar) {} - ES5 Classes
class ObjClass { foo(bar) {} } - ES6 Classes
(foo, bar) => { } - ES6 "fat arrow" functions
For each recognised function, the JSDoc tags
@param and
@return will be mapped to Flow annotations. This will currently do the following mappings from JSDoc to Flow:
{AnyThingHere} =>
: AnyThingHere (Name expressions)
{String[]} =>
: Array<String> (Type applications)
{*} =>
: any (Any type)
{Object|String} =>
: Object | String (Type unions)
{string=} =>
: ?string (Optional params)
{?string} =>
: ?string (Nullable types)
ES6 classes will include field declarations via the
@prop and
@property tags like so:
// Converts this ES6 Class:
class Foo {
/**
* Construct a Foo.
* @property {string} bar
* @prop {number} baz
*/
constructor(bar, baz) {
this.bar = bar;
this.baz = baz;
}
}
// Into this:
class Foo {
bar: string;
baz: number;
/**
* Construct a Foo.
* @property {string} bar
* @prop {number} baz
*/
constructor(bar, baz) {
this.bar = bar;
this.baz = baz;
}
}
This tool will then produce the whole file again with flow annotations included (JSDoc preserved).
There are plans for this tool to (roughly in priority order):
{{a: number, b: string, c}}
@typedef
@callback sensibly)