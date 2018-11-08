openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fj

flow-jsdoc

by Kegan Dougal
0.3.1 (see all)

Use JSDoc to represent Flow annotations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

231

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

flow-jsdoc

Build Status

This project is looking for maintainers: https://github.com/facebook/flow/issues/5670#issuecomment-436965321

This is a CLI tool to convert JSDoc annotations into standard Flow type annotations. This means:

  • You only need to document your types once: in JSDoc.
  • You can get the benefits of Flow without having to go through a transpiler, and without having to use ugly looking comment syntax.
  • You can do tiny in-line type comments for those functions which don't have JSDoc but you still want types.
// Converts this:

/**
 * @param {Foobar[]} bar A foobar array
 * @param {Function} baz
 * @return {number}
 */
function foo(bar, baz) {
    return 42;
}

// Into this:

/**
 * @param {Foobar[]} bar A foobar array
 * @param {Function} baz
 * @return {number}
 */
function foo(bar: Array<Foobar>, baz: Function) : number {
    return 42;
}

Furthermore, a short in-line style is also supported:

// Converts this:

//: (string, number) : Object
function foo(a, b) {
  return {};
}

// Into this:

function foo(a: string, b: number) : Object {
  return {};
}

// NB: The ":" at the start of the comment is REQUIRED.
// NBB: The in-line comment is REMOVED in the output to avoid Flow re-interpreting it..

The goal of this project is to make type checking as easy as running a linter, so you can take any project and run the following to get type errors:

 $ flow-jsdoc -d ./lib -o ./annotated
 $ flow check --all ./annotated

Usage

This tool will NOT apply /* @flow */ to the file. You still need to do that!

CLI

 $ npm install -g flow-jsdoc
 $ flow-jsdoc -f path/to/file.js
# annotated file prints to stdout

 $ flow-jsdoc -d path/to/lib -o path/to/output
# every file in path/to/lib is processed and output to path/to/output (directory structure preserved)

JS

 var flowJsdoc = require("flow-jsdoc");
 var fileContents = // extract your file contents e.g. via 'fs' - this should be a string
 var opts = {
 // no options yet!
 };
 var annotatedContents = flowJsdoc(fileContents, opts);
 // write out annotated contents to file

What this does

Currently, this tool will only work on functions and ES6 classes. It will handle functions represented in the following ways:

  • function foo(bar) {}
  • var foo = function(bar) {}
  • var obj = { foo: function(bar) {} }
  • ObjClass.prototype.foo = function(bar) {} - ES5 Classes
  • class ObjClass { foo(bar) {} } - ES6 Classes
  • (foo, bar) => { } - ES6 "fat arrow" functions

For each recognised function, the JSDoc tags @param and @return will be mapped to Flow annotations. This will currently do the following mappings from JSDoc to Flow:

  • {AnyThingHere} => : AnyThingHere (Name expressions)
  • {String[]} => : Array<String> (Type applications)
  • {*} => : any (Any type)
  • {Object|String} => : Object | String (Type unions)
  • {string=} => : ?string (Optional params)
  • {?string} => : ?string (Nullable types)

ES6 classes will include field declarations via the @prop and @property tags like so:

// Converts this ES6 Class:

class Foo {
  /**
   * Construct a Foo.
   * @property {string} bar
   * @prop {number} baz
   */
  constructor(bar, baz) {
    this.bar = bar;
    this.baz = baz;
  }
}

// Into this:

class Foo {
  bar: string;
  baz: number;

  /**
   * Construct a Foo.
   * @property {string} bar
   * @prop {number} baz
   */
  constructor(bar, baz) {
    this.bar = bar;
    this.baz = baz;
  }
}

This tool will then produce the whole file again with flow annotations included (JSDoc preserved).

Additions

There are plans for this tool to (roughly in priority order):

  • Handle record types {{a: number, b: string, c}}
  • Auto-require()ing types you reference in other files if you don't import them yourself. When you start type-annotating, sometimes you'll declare a type that is defined in another file but you won't need to require() it manually (e.g. because it's just passed as a function argument). Flow needs to know where the type is declared, so you need to import it somehow even if it's a no-op in the code. This tool should be able to automatically do this.
  • Handle type definitions @typedef
  • Handle callback type resolution (mapping @callback sensibly)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial