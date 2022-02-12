openbase logo
fcs

flow-copy-source

by Chris Cowan
2.0.9 (see all)

Script to copy javascript files and append ".flow" to the filename

43.5K

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

flow-copy-source

GitHub license npm version CircleCI Status Greenkeeper badge

This is a simple script which finds all .js, .jsx, and .mjs files in one or more source directories, and copies them into a destination directory with the .flow suffix appended to the filename.

This is intended to be used as a build step for Flow-typed Javascript projects so that the original typed source files can be placed in the same directory as the transpiled code, so that Flow can use the type definitions in the original source code.

Usage: bin/flow-copy-source.js [-v|--verbose] [-w|--watch] [-i PATTERN]... SRC... DEST

Options:
  -v, --verbose  Show changes                                          [boolean]
  -w, --watch    Re-copy files on change                               [boolean]
  -i, --ignore   ignore pattern (glob expression)

Multiple --ignore patterns may be given by using the --ignore option multiple times.

This module also exports the flowCopySource(sources, dest, options) function. sources must be an array of strings, dest must be a string, and options may optionally be an object with optional verbose and watch boolean properties. The function returns a promise for an array of {src, dest} objects listing the operations done.

