This is a simple script which finds all .js, .jsx, and .mjs files in one or more source directories, and copies them into a destination directory with the .flow suffix appended to the filename.

This is intended to be used as a build step for Flow-typed Javascript projects so that the original typed source files can be placed in the same directory as the transpiled code, so that Flow can use the type definitions in the original source code.

Usage : bin/flow-copy-source.js [-v|--verbose] [-w|--watch] [-i PATTERN]... SRC... DEST Option s: -v, -- verbose Show changes [boolean] - w , --watch Re- copy files on change [boolean] -i, --ignore ignore pattern ( glob expression)

Multiple --ignore patterns may be given by using the --ignore option multiple times.