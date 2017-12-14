A concise tool that glues together
Flow and
Webpack, with the help of
Babel.
It provides you with flow typecheck status in webpack build reports.
Since JS and
Flow syntax vary slightly, you will need to get rid of the type annotations.
This is where
transform-flow-comments comes in. It converts flow type annotations into comments that
Flow understands.
You need to follow a few simple steps.
# Install Babel and Webpack and save as devDependencies
npm i -D babel-core babel-loader webpack
# Install FBWP
npm i -D flow-babel-webpack-plugin
# setup .flowconfig
./node_modules/.bin/flow init
# or if you have global `flow`
flow init
# .babelrc file
{
"plugins" : [
"transform-flow-comments"
]
}
// webpack.config.js file
var FlowBabelWebpackPlugin = require('flow-babel-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: './index',
output: {
filename: 'build.js',
},
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'babel',
},
],
},
plugins: [
new FlowBabelWebpackPlugin(),
],
}
From now on, when you run webpack, you will recieve flow status reports alongside your webpack build log.
Something like this.
It should work pretty well with the defaults, but there are some options available:
If you'd prefer to treat Flow issues as webpack warnings instead of errors, you can enable this option.
plugins: [
new FlowBabelWebpackPlugin({
warn: true,
}),
],
You can provide your own error message formatting function in order to customize the output.
For example:
plugins: [
new FlowBabelWebpackPlugin({
formatter: function (errorCode, errorDetails) {
return 'A Flow error was detected: ' + errorCode + '\n\n' + errorDetails;
},
}),
],
Nothing much, really. All I wanted was to display flow reports alongside webpack's - nothing fance.
I might add something more to it, if I find it really useful. Some options are:
If you have something in mind, or something you want, feel free to ask.