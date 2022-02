Flow type definitions for AWS Lambda and API Gateway.

Since lambda function interface itself is not a npm library you cannot use Flow npm type definitions (https://github.com/flowtype/flow-typed)

But it's still very usefull and convinient to have types for objects which lambda operates on.

Taken and adopted from TypeScript https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/tree/master/types/aws-lambda

Usage