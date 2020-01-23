Flour

Flour is a set of simple build tools for your Cakefiles.

Usage

Add flour and your required pre-processors/compilers to your package.json :

{ "name" : "dancingrobot" , ... "dependencies" : { "flour" : "" , "uglify-js" : "" , "coffee-script" : "" }, ... }

Then run npm install , and require 'flour' at the top of your Cakefile. A few methods are available in the global scope.

This is what a typical Cakefile could look like:

require 'flour' task 'build :coffee', -> compile 'coffee /app.coffee', 'js /app.js' task 'build :less', -> compile 'less /main.less', 'css /main.css' task 'build :plugins', -> bundle [ 'vendor /underscore.js' 'vendor /hogan.js' 'vendor /backbone.js' ], 'js /plugins.js' task 'build' , -> invoke 'build :plugins' invoke 'build :coffee' invoke 'build :less task 'watch' , -> invoke 'build :less' invoke 'build :coffee' watch 'less /*.less', -> invoke 'build :less' watch 'coffee /app.coffee', -> invoke 'build :coffee' task 'lint' , 'Check javascript syntax', -> lint 'js /feature.js'

(if the global pollution hurts your feelings you can remove them with flour.noConflict() . That will bring the global object back to it's previous state)

Each of these functions accepts either a file path or a list of files. Simple wildcard paths ( *.xxx ) are allowed. For example:

watch [ 'less/main.less' 'less/reset.less' 'less/print.less' ], -> invoke 'build:less'

You can also access the resulting output by passing a callback:

compile 'coffee/app.coffee' , (output) -> mail.send subject: 'Project file' , to: 'grandma @hotmail .com' , body: output compile 'coffee/app.coffee' , 'js/app.js' , -> lint 'js/app.js'

Adapters

These are the current adapters and the required modules:

Compilers

CoffeeScript: coffee-script

LESS: less

Stylus: stylus

Minifiers

Javascript: uglify-js

Linters

Javascript: 'jshint'

Creating new adapters is very easy, take a look at the adapters/ folder for guidance.

Reference

Compile

Compile CoffeeScript, LESS, Stylus, Handlebars templates:

compile (file, [destination], [callback])

Usage

compile 'app.coffee' , 'app.js' compile 'cold.coffee' , 'app.js' , (output) -> console. log 'Done!' compile 'cold.coffee' , (output) -> console. log output. transform ()

Some compilers may accept options that will get proxied to their respective libraries. For example, you can disable compression for LESS or Stylus:

flour.compilers.less.compress = false flour.compilers.styl.compress = false

Enable source maps for the CoffeeScript compiler:

flour.compilers.coffee.sourceMap = on

Or customize the LESS include path with

flour .compilers .less .paths = [ '/path/to/my/less/libs/' ]

Bundle

Compile, minify and join a set of files:

bundle (files, destination)

Usage

bundle [ 'lib/jquery.js' 'lib/underscore.js' 'lib/backbone.js' ], 'js/bundle.js' bundle 'js/*.js' , 'js/all.js'

Watch

Watch files for changes:

watch (files, action)

Usage

watch 'src /app.coffee', -> compile 'lib /app.js' # best used with predefined tasks: task 'build' , -> bundle '*.coffee' , 'app .js' task 'watch' , -> watch [ 'modules .coffee' 'user .coffee' 'main .coffee' ], -> invoke 'build' # or simply task 'watch' , -> watch '*.coffee' , -> invoke 'build'

Lint

Check file syntax (uses JSHint):

lint (file, [options], [globals]) # see http :

Usage

task 'lint' , -> lint 'scripts/*.js'

Minify

Minify files (currently only Javascript using UglifyJS):

minify (file, [destination], [callback])

Extensibility

You can add new minifiers and compilers to flour :

flour .minifiers [ 'dumb' ] = (file, cb) -> file .read (code) -> cb code .replace(/\s*/, '' ) flour .compilers [ 'odd' ] = (file, cb) -> odd = require 'odd-lib' file .read (code) -> cb odd .compile code

Tips

Disable the JS minifier during development

task 'watch' , -> flour.minifiers.disable 'js' watch 'scripts /*.coffee', -> invoke 'build'

Pre-compile Hogan templates

flour.compilers[ 'mustache' ] = (file, cb) -> hogan = require 'hogan .js' file.read (code) -> cb "App.templates['#{file.base}']=${hogan.compile code, asString: true};" task 'build :templates', -> bundle 'views /*.mustache', 'resources /views.js'

Why use flour?

While Grunt, brewerjs, H5BP-build-script, Yeoman and other similar projects have the same (and some more advanced) capabilities, they are increasingly complex to setup.

The goal of Flour is to provide a small and simple API that caters for the most common build tasks, without requiring you to adjust your project structure, install command-line tools or create long configuration files.

Changelog

fixes for CoffeeScript v1.7

enable options forwarding for minifiers

fix bundle behaviour when no output path given

coffeescript sourcemap support

pass through all options to adapters. white-listing is not mantainable.

add markdown compiler

flour.minifiers.disable('js'), enables/disables all if no argument given

compile handlebars *.hbs templates

expand paths containing patterns inside bundle() array argument (#22)

mkdir_p on compile (#20)

compatibility fix for CoffeeScript 1.5.0

fix lint callback arguments

breaking change : call callback only once when watching multiple files. each file is a key in the results object

: call callback only once when watching multiple files. each file is a key in the results object add yuicompress option for LESS compiler

output to multiple files with flour.compile 'src/*.coffee', '*' and variations

handle single file path as input for bundle()

better handling of wildcard paths using minimatch

add back support for uglify-js < 2.0

tests!

fix file buffer bug

accept options for adapters, enables disabling compression for LESS and Stylus

bugfixes

add node-hound as a dependency for file watching

watch whole directory trees: watch src/`, -> invoke 'build' (listens for new files and deletes too)

src/`, -> invoke 'build' (listens for new files and deletes too) fix error handlers leak

fix extension handling bug