The Canvas graphing library.
http://groups.google.com/group/flotr2/
Please fork http://jsfiddle.net/cesutherland/ZFBj5/ with your question or bug reproduction case.
The API consists of a primary draw method which accepts a configuration object, helper methods, and several microlibs.
var
// Container div:
container = document.getElementById("flotr-example-graph"),
// First data series:
d1 = [[0, 3], [4, 8], [8, 5], [9, 13]],
// Second data series:
d2 = [],
// A couple flotr configuration options:
options = {
xaxis: {
minorTickFreq: 4
},
grid: {
minorVerticalLines: true
}
},
i, graph;
// Generated second data set:
for (i = 0; i < 14; i += 0.5) {
d2.push([i, Math.sin(i)]);
}
// Draw the graph:
graph = Flotr.draw(
container, // Container element
[ d1, d2 ], // Array of data series
options // Configuration options
);
Flotr may be extended by adding new plugins and graph types.
Graph types define how a particular chart is rendered. Examples include line, bar, pie.
Existing graph types are found in
js/types/.
Plugins extend the core of flotr with new functionality. They can add interactions, new decorations, etc. Examples include titles, labels and selection.
The plugins included are found in
js/plugins/.
This project uses smoosh to build and jasmine
with js-imagediff to test. Tests may be executed by
jasmine-headless-webkit with
cd spec; jasmine-headless-webkit -j jasmine.yml -c or by a browser by navigating to
flotr2/spec/SpecRunner.html.
Thanks to Bas Wenneker, Fabien Ménager and others for all the work on the original Flotr. Thanks to Jochen Berger and Jordan Santell for their contributions to Flotr2.