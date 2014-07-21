Flotr2

The Canvas graphing library.

API

The API consists of a primary draw method which accepts a configuration object, helper methods, and several microlibs.

Example

var container = document .getElementById( "flotr-example-graph" ), d1 = [[ 0 , 3 ], [ 4 , 8 ], [ 8 , 5 ], [ 9 , 13 ]], d2 = [], options = { xaxis : { minorTickFreq : 4 }, grid : { minorVerticalLines : true } }, i, graph; for (i = 0 ; i < 14 ; i += 0.5 ) { d2.push([i, Math .sin(i)]); } graph = Flotr.draw( container, [ d1, d2 ], options );

Microlibs

Extending

Flotr may be extended by adding new plugins and graph types.

Graph Types

Graph types define how a particular chart is rendered. Examples include line, bar, pie.

Existing graph types are found in js/types/ .

Plugins

Plugins extend the core of flotr with new functionality. They can add interactions, new decorations, etc. Examples include titles, labels and selection.

The plugins included are found in js/plugins/ .

Development

This project uses smoosh to build and jasmine with js-imagediff to test. Tests may be executed by jasmine-headless-webkit with cd spec; jasmine-headless-webkit -j jasmine.yml -c or by a browser by navigating to flotr2/spec/SpecRunner.html .

Shoutouts

Thanks to Bas Wenneker, Fabien Ménager and others for all the work on the original Flotr. Thanks to Jochen Berger and Jordan Santell for their contributions to Flotr2.