Floss

Unit-testing for those hard to reach places.

Uses Electron to provide a Mocha unit-testing environment which can be run headlessly or to debugged with DevTools. This was largely inspired by the electron-mocha and mocha-electron projects but didn't quite have the debugging features needed to develop tests.

Installation

Install globally:

npm install -g floss electron

Install locally within a project:

npm install floss electron --save-dev

Debug Mode

Open tests in an Electron window where test can can be debugged with debugger and dev tools.

await floss({ path : 'test/*.js' , debug : true });

Mocha Reporter

The reporter and reporterOptions are pass-through options for Mocha to specify a different reporter when running Floss in non-debug mode.

await floss({ path : 'test/*.js' , reporter : 'xunit' , reporterOptions : { filename : 'report.xml' } });

Custom Options

Additional properties can be passed to the test code by adding more values to the run options.

await floss({ path : 'test/*.js' , customUrl : 'http://localhost:8080' });

The test code and use the global options property to have access to the run options.

console .log(options.customUrl);

Electron Arguments

Commandline arguments can be passed to Electron directly by using args . In the example below, you may wan to disable Electron's user-gesture policy if you are testing HTML video or audio playback.

await floss({ path : 'test/index.js' , args : [ '--autoplay-policy=no-user-gesture-required' ] });

Command Line Usage

Arguments

--path or -p (String) Path to the file to test

or (String) Path to the file to test --debug or -d (Boolean) Enable to run in headful mode, default false .

or (Boolean) Enable to run in headful mode, default . --quiet or -q (Boolean) Prevent console[log/info/error/warn/dir] messages from appearing in stdout .

or (Boolean) Prevent console[log/info/error/warn/dir] messages from appearing in . --electron or -e (String) Path to the electron to use.

or (String) Path to the electron to use. --reporter or -R (String) Mocha reporter type, default spec .

or (String) Mocha reporter type, default . --reporterOptions or -O (String) Mocha reporter options.

or (String) Mocha reporter options. --require or -r (String) Module to require (e.g., ts-node/register ).

or (String) Module to require (e.g., ). -- [args] Additional arguments can be passed to Electron after --

Usage

Command Line usage when installed globally:

floss --path "test/*.js"

Or installed locally:

node node_modules/.bin/floss --path "test/*.js"

Alernatively, within the package.json's' scripts:

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "floss --path \"test/*.js\"" } }

floss --path "test/*.js" --debug

Using TypeScript

Support can easily be added for writing tests in TypeScript using ts-node.

floss --path "test/*.ts" --require ts-node/register

Istanbul Code Coverage

Floss supports nyc . To use it, just use floss as you would mocha:

nyc floss --path "test/*.js"

Can use the same reporter options as the API mentioned above. The reporterOptions are expressed as a querystring, for instance varname=foo&another=bar .

floss --path "test/*.js" \ --reporter=xunit \ --reporterOptions output=report.xml

Supports passing additional arguments to Electron after -- .

floss --path "test/*.js" -- --autoplay-policy=no-user-gesture-required

Custom Electron Version

Some application may require a specific version of Electron. Floss uses Electron 10.0.0+, but you can specific the path to your own version. The custom version can be used either through the commandline argument --electron , by setting the Node environmental variable ELECTRON_PATH or by setting the run option electron .

floss --path "test/.js" \ --electron /usr/ local /bin/electron

ELECTRON_PATH=/usr/ local /bin/electron floss --path "test/*.js"

