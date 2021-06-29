Unit-testing for those hard to reach places.
Uses Electron to provide a Mocha unit-testing environment which can be run headlessly or to debugged with DevTools. This was largely inspired by the electron-mocha and mocha-electron projects but didn't quite have the debugging features needed to develop tests.
Install globally:
npm install -g floss electron
Install locally within a project:
npm install floss electron --save-dev
Open tests in an Electron window where test can can be debugged with
debugger and dev tools.
await floss({
path: 'test/*.js',
debug: true
});
The
reporter and
reporterOptions are pass-through options for Mocha to specify a different reporter when running Floss in non-debug mode.
await floss({
path: 'test/*.js',
reporter: 'xunit',
reporterOptions: {
filename: 'report.xml'
}
});
Additional properties can be passed to the test code by adding more values to the run options.
await floss({
path: 'test/*.js',
customUrl: 'http://localhost:8080' // <- custom
});
The test code and use the global
options property to have access to the run options.
console.log(options.customUrl); // logs: http://localhost:8080
Commandline arguments can be passed to Electron directly by using
args. In the example below, you may wan to disable Electron's user-gesture policy if you are testing HTML video or audio playback.
await floss({
path: 'test/index.js',
args: ['--autoplay-policy=no-user-gesture-required']
});
Command Line usage when installed globally:
floss --path "test/*.js"
Or installed locally:
node node_modules/.bin/floss --path "test/*.js"
Alernatively, within the package.json's' scripts:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "floss --path \"test/*.js\""
}
}
floss --path "test/*.js" --debug
Support can easily be added for writing tests in TypeScript using ts-node.
floss --path "test/*.ts" --require ts-node/register
Floss supports
nyc. To use it, just use floss as you would mocha:
nyc floss --path "test/*.js"
Can use the same reporter options as the API mentioned above. The
reporterOptions are expressed as a querystring, for instance
varname=foo&another=bar.
floss --path "test/*.js" \
--reporter=xunit \
--reporterOptions output=report.xml
Supports passing additional arguments to Electron after
--.
floss --path "test/*.js" -- --autoplay-policy=no-user-gesture-required
Some application may require a specific version of Electron. Floss uses Electron 10.0.0+, but you can specific the path to your own version. The custom version can be used either through the commandline argument
--electron, by setting the Node environmental variable
ELECTRON_PATH or by setting the run option
electron.
floss --path "test/.js" \
--electron /usr/local/bin/electron
ELECTRON_PATH=/usr/local/bin/electron floss --path "test/*.js"
name: Node.js CI
on:
push:
branches: [ '**' ]
tags: [ '**' ]
jobs:
build:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: '12'
- run: npm install
- uses: GabrielBB/xvfb-action@v1.0
with:
run: npm test