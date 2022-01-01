Flora SQL Parser

Parse simple SQL statements into an abstract syntax tree (AST) and convert it back to SQL.

Usage

Create AST for SQL statement

const { Parser } = require ( 'flora-sql-parser' ); const parser = new Parser(); const ast = parser.parse( 'SELECT * FROM t' ); console .log(ast);

Convert AST back to SQL

const { Parser } = require ( 'flora-sql-parser' ); const ast = ( new Parser()).parse( 'SELECT * FROM t' ); const toSQL = require ( 'flora-sql-parser' ).util.astToSQL; console .log(toSQL(ast));

The generated SQL is ANSI SQL compliant. To run those queries on MySQL, make sure you set correct SQL mode

SET SESSION sql_mode = 'ANSI' ;

before running any query.

Acknowledgement

This project is based on the SQL parser extracted from Alibaba's nquery module.

License

GPL-2.0