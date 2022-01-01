openbase logo
flora-sql-parser

by BörseGo AG
1.0.0 (see all)

Parse SQL (select) statements into abstract syntax tree (AST) and convert ASTs back to SQL.

Readme

Flora SQL Parser

NPM version NPM downloads

Parse simple SQL statements into an abstract syntax tree (AST) and convert it back to SQL.

Usage

Create AST for SQL statement

const { Parser } = require('flora-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const ast = parser.parse('SELECT * FROM t');

console.log(ast);

Convert AST back to SQL

const { Parser } = require('flora-sql-parser');
const ast = (new Parser()).parse('SELECT * FROM t');
const toSQL = require('flora-sql-parser').util.astToSQL;

console.log(toSQL(ast));

The generated SQL is ANSI SQL compliant. To run those queries on MySQL, make sure you set correct SQL mode

SET SESSION sql_mode = 'ANSI';

before running any query.

Acknowledgement

This project is based on the SQL parser extracted from Alibaba's nquery module.

License

GPL-2.0

