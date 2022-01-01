Parse simple SQL statements into an abstract syntax tree (AST) and convert it back to SQL.
const { Parser } = require('flora-sql-parser');
const parser = new Parser();
const ast = parser.parse('SELECT * FROM t');
console.log(ast);
const { Parser } = require('flora-sql-parser');
const ast = (new Parser()).parse('SELECT * FROM t');
const toSQL = require('flora-sql-parser').util.astToSQL;
console.log(toSQL(ast));
The generated SQL is ANSI SQL compliant. To run those queries on MySQL, make sure you set correct SQL mode
SET SESSION sql_mode = 'ANSI';
before running any query.
This project is based on the SQL parser extracted from Alibaba's nquery module.