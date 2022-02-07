🎛 flopflip - Feature Toggling 🎚
flip or flop a feature in LaunchDarkly with real-time updates through a redux store.
Toggle features in LaunchDarkly with their state being maintained in a redux state slice being accessible through a set of Higher-Order Components in React (via recompose).
yarn add flopflip or
npm i flopflip --save
A minimal demo exists and can adjusted to point to a custom LaunchDarkly account. You would have to create feature toggles according to the existing flags too.
Then simply run:
yarn build:watch
/demo: first
yarn and then
yarn start
A browser window should open and the network tab should show feature flags being loaded from LaunchDarkly.
Flopflip allows you to manage feature flags through LaunchDarkly within an application written using React and Redux.
The
modules/index.js exports:
createFlopFlipEnhancer a redux store enhancer to configure LaunchDarkly and add feature toggle state to your redux store
ConfigureFlopFlip a component to configure LaunchDarkly (alternative to the store enhancer)
reducer and
STATE_SLICE a reducer and the state slice for the feature toggle state
withFeatureToggle a Higher-Order Component (HoC) to conditionally render components depending on feature toggle state
injectFeatureToggles a HoC to inject requested feature toggles from existing feature toggles onto the
props of a component
FeatureToggled a component conditionally rendering its
children based on the status of a passed feature flag
createFlopFlipEnhancer
Requires arguments of
clientSideId:string,
user:object.
clientSideId is your LaunchDarkly ID.
user object needs at least a
key attribute. An anonymous
key will be generated using
uuid4 when nothing is specified. The user object can contain additional data.
reducer &
STATE_SLICE
The flopflop reducer should be wired up with a
combineReducers within your application in coordination with the
STATE_SLICE which is used internally too to manage the location of the feature toggle states.
In context this configuration could look like:
import { createStore, compose, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import {
createFlopFlipEnhancer,
flopflipReducer,
// We refer to this state slice in the `injectFeatureToggles`
// HoC and currently do not support a custom state slice.
FLOPFLIP_STATE_SLICE
} from 'flopflip';
// Maintained somewhere within your application
import user from './user';
import appReducer from './reducer';
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
appReducer,
[FLOPFLIP_STATE_SLICE]: featureToggleReducer,
}),
initialState,
compose(
applyMiddleware(...),
createFlopFlipEnhancer(
// NOTE:
// This clientId is not secret to you and can be found
// within your settings on LaunchDarkly.
window.application.env.LD_CLIENT_ID,
user
)
)
)
Whenever setup is not preferred via the store enhance the same can be achieved using the
ConfigureFlopFlip component.
It takes the
props:
clientSideId is your LaunchDarkly ID.
import { createStore, compose, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import {
ConfigureFlopFlip,
flopflipReducer,
FLOPFLIP_STATE_SLICE
} from 'flopflip';
// Maintained somewhere within your application
import user from './user';
import appReducer from './reducer';
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
appReducer,
[FLOPFLIP_STATE_SLICE]: featureToggleReducer,
}),
initialState,
compose(
applyMiddleware(...),
)
)
// Somewhere where your <App /> is rendered
<ConfigureFlopFlip user={user} clientSideId={clientSideId}>
<App />
</ConfigureFlopFlip>
FeatureToggled
The component renders its
children depending on the state of a given feature flag. It also allows passing an optional
untoggledComponent which will be rendered whenever the feature is disabled instead of
null.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { FeatureToggled } from 'flopflip';
import flagsNames from './feature-flags';
export default (
<FeatureToggled
flag={flagsNames.THE_FEATURE_TOGGLE}
untoggledComponent={<h3>At least there is a fallback!</h3>}
>
<h3>I might be gone or there!</h3>
</FeatureToggled>
);
withFeatureToggle
A HoC to conditionally render a component based on a feature toggle's state. It accepts the feature toggle name and an optional component to be rendered in case the feature is disabled.
Without a component rendered in place of the
ComponentToBeToggled:
import { withFeatureToggle } from 'flopflip';
import flagsNames from './feature-flags';
const ComponentToBeToggled = () => <h3>I might be gone or there!</h3>;
export default withFeatureToggle(flagsNames.THE_FEATURE_TOGGLE)(
ComponentToBeToggled
);
With a component rendered in place of the
ComponentToBeToggled:
import { withFeatureToggle } from 'flopflip';
import flagsNames from './feature-flags';
const ComponentToBeToggled = () => <h3>I might be gone or there!</h3>;
const ComponentToBeRenderedInstead = () =>
<h3>At least there is a fallback!</h3>;
export default withFeatureToggle(flagsNames.THE_FEATURE_TOGGLE)(
ComponentToBeToggled,
ComponentToBeRenderedInstead
);
injectFeatureToggles
This HoC matches feature toggles given against configured ones and injects the matching result.
withFeatureToggle uses this to conditionally render a component.
import { injectFeatureToggles } from 'flopflip';
import flagsNames from './feature-flags';
const Component = props => {
if (props.featureToggles[flagsNames.TOGGLE_A])
return <h3>Something to render!</h3>;
else if (props.featureToggles[flagsNames.TOGGLE_B])
return <h3>Something else to render!</h3>;
return <h3>Something different to render!</h3>;
};
export default injectFeatureToggles([flagsNames.TOGGLE_A, flagsNames.TOGGLE_B])(
Component
);
The feature flags will be available as
props within the component allowing some custom decisions based on their value.
Flopflip is built as a UMD module using
rollup. The distribution version is not added to
git but created as a
preversion script.
dist/flopflip.es.js within your app.
pkg.module
dist/flopflip.umd.js
dist/flopflip.umd.js
<script /> link it to
dist/flopflip.umd.js or
dist/flopflip.umd.min.js
All build files are part of the npm distribution using the
files array to keep install time short.