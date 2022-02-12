Installation • Usage • API Reference • Contributors • License
yarn add @devoxa/flocky
import { sum } from '@devoxa/flocky'
sum([1, 2, 3])
// -> 6
Compute the average of the values in an array.
flocky.average([1, 4, 2, -4, 0])
// -> 0.6
Source • Minify: 77 B • Minify & GZIP: 79 B
Split an array of elements into groups of
size.
If the array can't be split evenly, the final chunk will contain the remaining elements.
flocky.chunk([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7], 3)
// -> [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], [7]]
Source • Minify: 105 B • Minify & GZIP: 101 B
Create a deep clone of
value.
This method only supports types native to JSON, so all primitive types, arrays and objects.
const original = [{ a: 1 }, { b: 2 }]
const clone = flocky.clone(original)
original[0] === clone[0]
// -> false
Source • Minify: 69 B • Minify & GZIP: 69 B
Create an array with all falsy (
undefined,
null,
false,
0,
NaN,
'') values removed.
flocky.compact([1, 2, 3, null, 4, false, 0, NaN, 5, ''])
// -> [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
Source • Minify: 61 B • Minify & GZIP: 64 B
Create a debounced function that delays invoking
func until
wait milliseconds
have elapsed since the last time the debounced function was invoked.
const func = () => console.log('Heavy processing happening')
const debouncedFunc = flocky.debounce(func, 250)
Source • Minify: 131 B • Minify & GZIP: 113 B
Create a version of an array, in which only the duplicated elements are kept.
The order of result values is determined by the order they occur in the array.
Can be passed an optional
identity function to select the identifying part of objects.
flocky.duplicates([1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 1, 6])
// -> [1, 2, 1]
flocky.duplicates(['foo', 'bar', 'foo', 'foobar'])
// -> ['foo']
const input = [{ id: 1, a: 1 }, { id: 1, a: 2 }, { id: 2, a: 3 }, { id: 1, a: 4 }]
flocky.duplicates(input, (element) => element.id)
// -> [{ id: 1, a: 2 }, { id: 1, a: 4 }]
Source • Minify: 277 B • Minify & GZIP: 147 B
Escape special characters in a string for use in a regular expression.
flocky.escapeRegExp('Hey. (1 + 1 = 2)')
// -> 'Hey\\. \\(1 \\+ 1 = 2\\)'
Source • Minify: 93 B • Minify & GZIP: 90 B
Get the value at a
path of an
object (with an optional
defaultValue)
⚠️ Using this method will ignore type information, and you will have to type the return type yourself. If you can, it is always better to access properties directly, for example with the "optional chaining" operator.
const object = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
flocky.get(object, 'a.b.c')
// -> 1
const object = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
flocky.get(object, 'x.x.x')
// -> undefined
const object = {a: {b: {c: 1}}}
flocky.get(object, 'x.x.x', 'default')
// -> 'default'
Source • Benchmark • Minify: 424 B • Minify & GZIP: 266 B
Create a hashed string representation of the passed in data.
⚠️ This function is not cryptographically secure, use bcrypt for anything security related.
flocky.hash('some really long string')
// -> 'x1nr7uiv'
flocky.hash({id: 'AAA', name: 'BBB'})
// -> 'x16mynva'
This method uses Murmur3 because it is small, fast and has fairly good collision characteristics (about 1 in 36000).
Source • Benchmark • Minify: 554 B • Minify & GZIP: 334 B
Generate a random identifier with UUID v4 format.
flocky.identifier()
// -> 'bfc8d57e-b9ab-4245-836e-d1fd99602e30'
Source • Minify: 275 B • Minify & GZIP: 196 B
Find all matches of a regular expression in a string.
flocky.matchAll(/f(o+)/g, 'foo bar baz foooo bar')
// -> [
// -> { match: 'foo', subMatches: ['oo'], index: 0 },
// -> { match: 'foooo', subMatches: ['oooo'], index: 12 },
// -> ]
Source • Minify: 178 B • Minify & GZIP: 133 B
Compute the maximum of the values in an array.
flocky.max([1, 4, 2, -3, 0])
// -> 4
Source • Minify: 58 B • Minify & GZIP: 63 B
Create a function that memoizes the return value of
func.
const func = (a, b) => a + b
const memoizedFunc = flocky.memoize(func)
const memoizedFuncWithTtl = flocky.memoize(func, { ttl: 30 * 1000 })
memoizedFunc(1, 2)
// -> 3
This method's implementation is based on fast-memoize, with some improvements for variadic performance and additional support for a TTL based cache.
Source • Benchmark • Minify: 820 B • Minify & GZIP: 393 B
Compute the minimum of the values in an array.
flocky.min([1, 4, 2, -3, 0])
// -> -3
Source • Minify: 58 B • Minify & GZIP: 63 B
Create an object composed of all existing keys that are not specified in
keys.
const object = { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }
flocky.omit(object, ['a'])
// -> { b: 2, c: 3 }
Source • Benchmark • Minify: 143 B • Minify & GZIP: 129 B
Create an object composed of the specified
keys.
const object = { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }
flocky.pick(object, ['a', 'c'])
// -> { a: 1, c: 3 }
Source • Benchmark • Minify: 97 B • Minify & GZIP: 93 B
Run multiple promise-returning functions in parallel with limited concurrency.
await flocky.promisePool([
() => Promise.resolve(1),
() => Promise.resolve(2),
() => Promise.resolve(3),
() => Promise.resolve(4),
], 2)
// -> [1, 2, 3, 4]
Source • Minify: 182 B • Minify & GZIP: 142 B
Reject a promise if it does not resolve within
timeoutMs.
⚠️ When the timeout is hit, a promise rejection will be thrown. However, since promises are not cancellable, the execution of the promise itself will continue until it resolves or rejects.
await flocky.promiseTimeout(Promise.resolve(1), 10)
// -> 1
Source • Minify: 305 B • Minify & GZIP: 181 B
Generate a random number between
lower and
upper (inclusive).
If
float is true or
lower or
upper is a float, a float is returned instead of an integer.
flocky.random(1, 10)
// -> 8
flocky.random(1, 20, true)
// -> 14.94849340769861
flocky.random(2.5, 3.5)
// -> 3.2341312319841373
Source • Minify: 219 B • Minify & GZIP: 128 B
Generate a random alphanumeric string with
length characters.
flocky.randomString(5)
// -> 'tfl0g'
Source • Minify: 245 B • Minify & GZIP: 207 B
Generate an array of numbers progressing from
start up to and including
end.
flocky.range(0, 5)
// -> [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
flocky.range(-5, -10)
// -> [-5, -6, -7, -8, -9, -10]
flocky.range(-6, -12, 2)
// -> [-6, -8, -10, -12]
Source • Minify: 131 B • Minify & GZIP: 111 B
Round a floating point number to
precision decimal places.
flocky.roundTo(3.141592653589, 4)
// -> 3.1416
flocky.roundTo(1.005, 2)
// -> 1.01
flocky.roundTo(1111.1, -2)
// -> 1100
This method avoids floating-point errors by adjusting the exponent part of the string representation of a number instead of multiplying and dividing with powers of 10. The implementation is based on this example by Lam Wei Li.
Source • Minify: 209 B • Minify & GZIP: 150 B
Get a random element from the
array.
flocky.sample([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10])
// -> 8
Source • Minify: 79 B • Minify & GZIP: 79 B
Create an array of shuffled values, using a version of the Fisher-Yates shuffle.
flocky.shuffle([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10])
// -> [3, 7, 2, 1, 10, 4, 6, 9, 5, 8]
Source • Minify: 152 B • Minify & GZIP: 131 B
Return a promise that waits for
ms milliseconds before resolving.
await flocky.sleep(25)
Source • Minify: 73 B • Minify & GZIP: 78 B
Generate a URL-safe slug of a string.
flocky.slugify(' Issue #123 is _important_! :)')
// -> 'issue-123-is-important'
Source • Minify: 114 B • Minify & GZIP: 104 B
Compute the sum of the values in an array.
flocky.sum([1, 4, 2, -4, 0])
// -> 3
Source • Minify: 60 B • Minify & GZIP: 67 B
Create a lookup map out of an
array of objects, with a lookup
key and an optional
target.
flocky.toMap(
[
{ id: 1, name: 'Stanley', age: 64 },
{ id: 2, name: 'Juliet', age: 57 },
{ id: 3, name: 'Alex', age: 19 }
],
'id'
)
// -> {
// -> 1: { id: 1, name: 'Stanley', age: 64 },
// -> 2: { id: 2, name: 'Juliet', age: 57 },
// -> 3: { id: 3, name: 'Alex', age: 19 }
// -> }
flocky.toMap(
[
{ id: 1, name: 'Stanley', age: 64 },
{ id: 2, name: 'Juliet', age: 57 },
{ id: 3, name: 'Alex', age: 19 }
],
'name',
'age'
)
// -> { Stanley: 64, Juliet: 57, Alex: 19 }
Source • Minify: 95 B • Minify & GZIP: 95 B
Create a duplicate-free version of an array, in which only the first occurrence of each element is kept.
The order of result values is determined by the order they occur in the array.
Can be passed an optional
identity function to select the identifying part of objects.
flocky.unique([1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 1, 6])
// -> [1, 2, 4, 6]
flocky.unique(['foo', 'bar', 'foo', 'foobar'])
// -> ['foo', 'bar', 'foobar']
const input = [{ id: 1, a: 1 }, { id: 1, a: 2 }, { id: 2, a: 3 }, { id: 1, a: 4 }]
flocky.unique(input, (element) => element.id)
// -> [{ id: 1, a: 1 }, { id: 2, a: 3 }]
Source • Benchmark • Minify: 238 B • Minify & GZIP: 153 B
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
David Reeß
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Jeff Hage
💻
|
darthmaim
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT