Float the table header on scroll. No changes to your HTML/CSS are required, it just works. Supports floating the header while scrolling within the window or while scrolling within a container with overflow. Supports responsive tables.

Install

Package managers

npm install floatthead bower install floatThead

Download code

Latest Release (zip)

Via CDN

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/floatthead/

https://www.jsdelivr.com/#!jquery.floatthead

https://unpkg.com/floatthead

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/floatthead" > </ script > < script > $(() => $( 'table' ).floatThead()); </ script >

For java people

Webjar

Wrappers

vuejs component by @tmlee

angularjs directive by @brandon-barker

yii2 framework wrapper by @bluezed

Why not just use position:sticky ?

You probably should! This plugin was created years before that existed. There are still a few reasons why you might want to use this plugin:

Your code runs in the real world, where some browsers don't support position: sticky .

. Any kind of non-standard scroll parent scenario, where the thing that you scroll with is not supported by position: sticky . Your table's scroll parent isn't the body, but the body is what scrolls and you can't change this. Your table scrolls horizontally within a container, but vertically within the page.

. Your sticky top position is dynamic, or you want to know when the header becomes sticky and you don't want to write code to do this.

position is dynamic, or you want to know when the header becomes sticky and you don't want to write code to do this. You don't want to learn these newfangled CSS things, you want a proven solution that works and uses jQuery, the greatest thing ever!

Things this plugin does:

In prod @ big corporations and opensource projects. Maintained. See open issues.

Works on tables within a scrollable container or whole window scrolling

Works with responsive table wrappers

Works with dynamically hidden/added/removed columns

Does not clone the thead - so your events stay bound

Does what position:fixed cannot do (and on browsers that do not support it)

cannot do (and on browsers that do not support it) Does not mess with your styles, and doesnt require any css (see fixed vs absolute position modes)

vs position modes) Works with border-collapse variants, weird margins, padding and borders

Works with libs like datatables, perfect-scrollbar, bootstrap3, and many more

Header can be floated with position:absolute which adds a wrapper, or position:fixed which does not. Both have their pros and cons. By default the best option is chosen based on your configuration

Things this plugin does NOT do:

Does not float the footer

Does not let you lock the first column like in excel

Safari and mobile safari are not supported . It might work, or it might not, depending on your markup and safari version.

. It might work, or it might not, depending on your markup and safari version. RTL is not really supported - it might work in overflow scrolling more, if you are lucky. Expects dir on html element.

on element. Layout issues resulting from document zoom not being 100% are not supported.

Common Pitfalls

If you use css and html best practices, this plugin will work. If you are stuck in 1999, you better read the faq.

How to get help with the floatThead

All issues should be reported through github.

jQuery 1.8.x or better (1.9 compliant) (or jQuery 1.7.x and jQuery UI core)

Supported Browsers:

IE8 or better ( must read this for ANY Internet Exploder integrations)

this for ANY Internet Exploder integrations) Chrome, Firefox (all versions from last 3 years)

Change Log

see CHANGELOG.md

License

MIT