Float the table header on scroll. No changes to your HTML/CSS are required, it just works.
Supports floating the header while scrolling within the window or while scrolling within a container with overflow.
Supports responsive tables.
Install
Package managers
npm install floatthead
bower install floatThead
Download code
Latest Release (zip)
Via CDN
https://cdnjs.com/libraries/floatthead/
https://www.jsdelivr.com/#!jquery.floatthead
https://unpkg.com/floatthead
<script src="https://unpkg.com/floatthead"></script>
<script>
$(() => $('table').floatThead());
</script>
For java people
Webjar
Wrappers
vuejs component by @tmlee
angularjs directive by @brandon-barker
yii2 framework wrapper by @bluezed
Why not just use
position:sticky?
You probably should! This plugin was created years before that existed. There are still a few reasons why you might want to use this plugin:
- Your code runs in the real world, where some browsers don't support
position: sticky.
- Any kind of non-standard scroll parent scenario, where the thing that you scroll with is not supported by
position: sticky.
- Your table's scroll parent isn't the body, but the body is what scrolls and you can't change this.
- Your table scrolls horizontally within a container, but vertically within the page.
- Your sticky
top position is dynamic, or you want to know when the header becomes sticky and you don't want to write code to do this.
- You don't want to learn these newfangled CSS things, you want a proven solution that works and uses jQuery, the greatest thing ever!
Things this plugin does:
- In prod @ big corporations and opensource projects. Maintained. See open issues.
- Works on tables within a scrollable container or whole window scrolling
- Works with responsive table wrappers
- Works with dynamically hidden/added/removed columns
- Does not clone the thead - so your events stay bound
- Does what
position:fixed cannot do (and on browsers that do not support it)
- Does not mess with your styles, and doesnt require any css (see
fixed vs
absolute position modes)
- Works with border-collapse variants, weird margins, padding and borders
- Works with libs like datatables, perfect-scrollbar, bootstrap3, and many more
- Header can be floated with
position:absolute which adds a wrapper, or
position:fixed which does not. Both have their pros and cons. By default the best option is chosen based on your configuration
Things this plugin does NOT do:
- Does not float the footer
- Does not let you lock the first column like in excel
- Safari and mobile safari are not supported. It might work, or it might not, depending on your markup and safari version.
- RTL is not really supported - it might work in overflow scrolling more, if you are lucky. Expects
dir on
html element.
- Layout issues resulting from document zoom not being 100% are not supported.
Common Pitfalls
If you use css and html best practices, this plugin will work. If you are stuck in 1999, you better read the faq.
How to get help with the floatThead
All issues should be reported through github.
Requirements:
- jQuery 1.8.x or better (1.9 compliant) (or jQuery 1.7.x and jQuery UI core)
Supported Browsers:
Change Log
see CHANGELOG.md
License
MIT