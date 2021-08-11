A floating-label component using react without any dependencies
This react component exists to provide a simple API for floating label inputs in react, while still being fully customizeable.
Use npm, yarn, or whatever npm package manager variant you use to install
floating-label-react
# npm
npm install floating-label-react
# yarn
yarn add floating-label-react
FloatingLabel takes in most standard input attributes available in HTML5.
It's important to note that as of 1.0, floating-label-react is now a display component only. This means you need to manage form state via react-final-form, formik, something similar, your own custom state machine.
import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react";
<FloatingLabel
id="email"
name="email"
placeholder="Your email"
type="email"
value={this.state.value}
onChange={evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))}
/>;
If you'd like a textarea instead, use the
component prop.
import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react";
<FloatingLabel
id="email"
component="textarea"
name="email"
placeholder="Your email"
type="email"
value={this.state.value}
onChange={evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))}
/>;
FloatingLabel is fully stylable through the
className prop. This works well with vanilla CSS, SASS, Less, styled-components, emotion, etc.!
import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react";
<FloatingLabel
id="email"
name="email"
placeholder="Your email"
className="custom-class"
type="email"
value={this.state.value}
onChange={evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))}
/>;
Additionally, a set of default styles are available within the package at
styles.css. If your bundler support it, you can import them within your application.
import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react";
import "floating-label-react/styles.css";
<FloatingLabel
id="email"
name="email"
placeholder="Your email"
type="email"
value={this.state.value}
onChange={evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))}
/>;
Issues and Pull requests are always welcome. Please keep in mind that there is a code of conduct.
To get started, install the dev dependencies and build the exports if needed.
# install dependencies
npm install
# build the project for distribution
npm run build
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Mike Engel
🐛 💬 💻 📖 🎨 🤔 🚇 👀 ⚠️
|
Mikhail Semin
💻
|
Priyank Trivedi
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!