A floating-label component using react without any dependencies

This react component exists to provide a simple API for floating label inputs in react, while still being fully customizeable.

Installation

Use npm, yarn, or whatever npm package manager variant you use to install floating-label-react

npm install floating-label-react yarn add floating-label-react

Usage

FloatingLabel takes in most standard input attributes available in HTML5.

Basic usage

It's important to note that as of 1.0, floating-label-react is now a display component only. This means you need to manage form state via react-final-form, formik, something similar, your own custom state machine.

import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react" ; < FloatingLabel id = "email" name = "email" placeholder = "Your email" type = "email" value = {this.state.value} onChange = {evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))} />;

Textarea vs. Input

If you'd like a textarea instead, use the component prop.

import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react" ; < FloatingLabel id = "email" component = "textarea" name = "email" placeholder = "Your email" type = "email" value = {this.state.value} onChange = {evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))} />;

Styling

FloatingLabel is fully stylable through the className prop. This works well with vanilla CSS, SASS, Less, styled-components, emotion, etc.!

import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react" ; < FloatingLabel id = "email" name = "email" placeholder = "Your email" className = "custom-class" type = "email" value = {this.state.value} onChange = {evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))} />;

Additionally, a set of default styles are available within the package at styles.css . If your bundler support it, you can import them within your application.

import FloatingLabel from "floating-label-react" ; import "floating-label-react/styles.css" ; < FloatingLabel id = "email" name = "email" placeholder = "Your email" type = "email" value = {this.state.value} onChange = {evt => this.setState(() => ({ value: evt.currentTarget.value }))} />;

Contributing

Issues and Pull requests are always welcome. Please keep in mind that there is a code of conduct.

To get started, install the dev dependencies and build the exports if needed.

npm install npm run build

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!