Now hosted on CDNJS! • And shipped with Bootstrap Kit!
Bulletproof CSS-only implementation of Float Label pattern with automatic fallback for ANY non-supporting browser.
required and
:valid!
<select> and
<textarea> fields!
for="..." attribute on
<label>! v1.0.1+
Include
float-label.min.css:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/float-label-css/v1.0.2/dist/float-label.min.css"/>
Use
<label> with
.has-float-label class as a wrapper for
<input> v1.0.1+:
<label class="has-float-label">
<input type="email" placeholder="email@example.com"/>
<span>Email</span>
</label>
NOTE:
<span> should go after
<input>.
Alternatively wrap
<input> and
<label> by
.has-float-label:
<div class="has-float-label">
<input id="email" type="email" placeholder="email@example.com"/>
<label for="email">Email</label>
</div>
NOTE:
<label> should go after
<input>.
for="..." attribute is required on
<label>.
Instead of
float-label.min.css just include pre-built
bootstrap-float-label.min.css:
<!-- Bootstrap v4 -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label/v4.0.0/dist/bootstrap-float-label.min.css"/>
<!-- Bootstrap v3 -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label/v3.0.0/dist/bootstrap-float-label.min.css"/>
Markup is the same. For more details see: https://github.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label.
input:focus + label
:placeholder-shown
Any browser with
:placeholder-shown CSS pseudo-class: http://caniuse.com/#feat=css-placeholder-shown.
All non-supporting browsers will fall back to the static layout (w/o animation).
=> Can be used in ANY browser as is!