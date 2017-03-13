Pure-CSS Float Label. Finally.

Bulletproof CSS-only implementation of Float Label pattern with automatic fallback for ANY non-supporting browser.

No JS! Pure CSS!

No hacks with required and :valid !

and ! ↳ HTML5 validation support!

Compatible with <select> and <textarea> fields!

and fields! No need to define for="..." attribute on <label> ! v1.0.1+

Usage

Include float-label.min.css :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/float-label-css/v1.0.2/dist/float-label.min.css" />

Use <label> with .has-float-label class as a wrapper for <input> v1.0.1+:

< label class = "has-float-label" > < input type = "email" placeholder = "email@example.com" /> < span > Email </ span > </ label >

NOTE:

W3C allows this. <span> should go after <input> .

Alternatively wrap <input> and <label> by .has-float-label :

< div class = "has-float-label" > < input id = "email" type = "email" placeholder = "email@example.com" /> < label for = "email" > Email </ label > </ div >

NOTE:

W3C allows this as well. <label> should go after <input> . for="..." attribute is required on <label> .

Quick use: Bootstrap

Instead of float-label.min.css just include pre-built bootstrap-float-label.min.css :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label/v4.0.0/dist/bootstrap-float-label.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label/v3.0.0/dist/bootstrap-float-label.min.css" />

Markup is the same. For more details see: https://github.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label.

Browser support

Any browser with :placeholder-shown CSS pseudo-class: http://caniuse.com/#feat=css-placeholder-shown.

All non-supporting browsers will fall back to the static layout (w/o animation).

=> Can be used in ANY browser as is!