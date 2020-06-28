A library (and collection of adapters) for implementing FLIP transitions.
For more information about the FLIP technique, view the flipping slides:
npm install flipping@latest --save
Or grab the files directly:
In your HTML, add the
data-flip-key="..." attribute to shared elements (see HTML example below).
import Flipping from 'flipping';
const flipping = new Flipping();
// Before a layout change happens
flipping.read();
// Any effect that changes the layout
doSomething();
// After a layout change happens
// With an adapter, this will start the FLIP animation
flipping.flip();
<!-- first view -->
<section class="gallery">
<div class="photo-1" data-flip-key="photo-1">
<img src="/photo-1"/>
</div>
<div class="photo-2" data-flip-key="photo-2">
<img src="/photo-2"/>
</div>
<div class="photo-3" data-flip-key="photo-3">
<img src="/photo-3"/>
</div>
</section>
<!-- second view -->
<section class="details">
<div class="photo" data-flip-key="photo-1">
<img src="/photo-1"/>
</div>
<p class="description">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...
</p>
</section>
new Flipping(options?)
Creates a new
Flipping instance. This is the thing that keeps track of all the changes made, and determines if any elements changed positions or size.
Parameters for
options
For greater control and custom animations, you can pass in the following parameters (all optional):
selector?: (parent: Element) => Element[]; - Selects all "flippable" elements. Defaults to all elements that have a
[data-flip-key] attribute.
activeSelector: (element) => Element[]; - Selects the currently active "flippable" elements. Defaults to selecting the visible flippable elements.
onFlip?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the entire state map of tracked flippable elements whenever
.flip() is called.
onRead?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the entire state map of tracked flippable elements whenever
.read() is called.
onEnter?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the state map of elements that enter (that is, not previously tracked).
onLeave?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the state map of elements that leave (that is, previously tracked but no longer active).
parent?: Element; - The root element to query all flippable elements. Defaults to the
<body>.
plugins?: FlipPlugin[]; - An array of plugins that transform the state map before being emitted.
duration?: number - Animation duration in ms. Defaults to 300.
easing?: string - Easing function name e.g.
ease-in-out. Defaults to
cubic-bezier(.5, 0, .5, 1).
flipping.read(): void
Queries all the flippable selectors and reads their bounds (position and size). This must be called before layout changes are made.
Will call any
onRead() event listeners with the entire state map.
flipping.flip(): void
Queries all the flippable selectors and reads their bounds (position and size), and then determines the deltas (changes in position and/or size)
Will call any
onFlip() event listeners with the entire state map.
flipping.wrap(fn): void
flipping.read()
fn()
fn()
flipping.flip()
It's a nice shorthand. Use it.
data-flip-key="..."
HTML data-attribute that tracks the same/shared elements and identifies them as the "same" element.
data-flip-no-scale
HTML data-attribute that prevents the Flipping adapters from trying to apply
scale() to a transformed element.