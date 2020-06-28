Flipping

A library (and collection of adapters) for implementing FLIP transitions.

For more information about the FLIP technique, view the flipping slides:

Examples

Installation

npm install flipping @latest --save

Or grab the files directly:

Quick Start

In your HTML, add the data-flip-key="..." attribute to shared elements (see HTML example below).

import Flipping from 'flipping' ; const flipping = new Flipping(); flipping.read(); doSomething(); flipping.flip();

< section class = "gallery" > < div class = "photo-1" data-flip-key = "photo-1" > < img src = "/photo-1" /> </ div > < div class = "photo-2" data-flip-key = "photo-2" > < img src = "/photo-2" /> </ div > < div class = "photo-3" data-flip-key = "photo-3" > < img src = "/photo-3" /> </ div > </ section > < section class = "details" > < div class = "photo" data-flip-key = "photo-1" > < img src = "/photo-1" /> </ div > < p class = "description" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet... </ p > </ section >

API

new Flipping(options?)

Creates a new Flipping instance. This is the thing that keeps track of all the changes made, and determines if any elements changed positions or size.

Parameters for options

For greater control and custom animations, you can pass in the following parameters (all optional):

selector?: (parent: Element) => Element[]; - Selects all "flippable" elements. Defaults to all elements that have a [data-flip-key] attribute.

- Selects all "flippable" elements. Defaults to all elements that have a attribute. activeSelector: (element) => Element[]; - Selects the currently active "flippable" elements. Defaults to selecting the visible flippable elements.

- Selects the currently active "flippable" elements. Defaults to selecting the visible flippable elements. onFlip?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the entire state map of tracked flippable elements whenever .flip() is called.

- Event listener. Called with the entire state map of tracked flippable elements whenever is called. onRead?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the entire state map of tracked flippable elements whenever .read() is called.

- Event listener. Called with the entire state map of tracked flippable elements whenever is called. onEnter?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the state map of elements that enter (that is, not previously tracked).

- Event listener. Called with the state map of elements that enter (that is, not previously tracked). onLeave?: (state: IFlipStateMap) => void; - Event listener. Called with the state map of elements that leave (that is, previously tracked but no longer active).

- Event listener. Called with the state map of elements that leave (that is, previously tracked but no longer active). parent?: Element; - The root element to query all flippable elements. Defaults to the <body> .

- The root element to query all flippable elements. Defaults to the . plugins?: FlipPlugin[]; - An array of plugins that transform the state map before being emitted.

- An array of plugins that transform the state map before being emitted. duration?: number - Animation duration in ms. Defaults to 300.

- Animation duration in ms. Defaults to 300. easing?: string - Easing function name e.g. ease-in-out . Defaults to cubic-bezier(.5, 0, .5, 1) .

flipping.read(): void

Queries all the flippable selectors and reads their bounds (position and size). This must be called before layout changes are made.

Will call any onRead() event listeners with the entire state map.

flipping.flip(): void

Queries all the flippable selectors and reads their bounds (position and size), and then determines the deltas (changes in position and/or size)

Will call any onFlip() event listeners with the entire state map.

flipping.wrap(fn): void

Calls flipping.read() Calls the wrapped fn() Returns the result of the wrapped fn() Calls flipping.flip()

It's a nice shorthand. Use it.

HTML data-attribute that tracks the same/shared elements and identifies them as the "same" element.