flipper-ui

by nginformatica
0.25.0 (see all)

React UI toolkit for the web.

Overview

Readme

Flipper-UI logo

Flipper-UI

React UI toolkit for the web.

Installation

Flipper-UI is available as an npm package.

// with npm
npm install flipper-ui

// with yarn
yarn add flipper-ui

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Button } from 'flipper-ui'

function App() {
  return (
    <Button variant="contained" color="primary">
      Hello World
    </Button>
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));

Components

  • Advertise
  • AppBar/Header
  • AutoComplete
  • Avatar
  • Badge
  • Box
  • Button
  • Checkbox
  • Chip
  • Collapse
  • DatePicker
  • Dialog
  • Divider
  • Expansion Panel
  • Menu
  • Fade
  • Floating Action Button
  • Grow
  • Icon
  • Icon Button
  • List
  • ListItem
  • Paper
  • Progress
  • Sidebar/Drawer
  • Switcher
  • Radio
  • RadioGroup
  • Select
  • Slide
  • Snackbar
  • Table
  • Tabs
  • TextArea
  • TextField
  • Tooltip
  • Typography
  • Zoom

Next Components

  • Carousel/Gallery
  • Tree

Documentation

Check out our documentation website.

Contributing

Bug reports, feature requests and other contributions are more than welcome!
Whenever possible, please make a pull request with the implementation instead of just requesting it.

If the feature is big, open an issue first for discussion.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

