Installation

Flipper-UI is available as an npm package.

// with npm npm install flipper-ui // with yarn yarn add flipper-ui

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { Button } from 'flipper-ui' function App ( ) { return ( < Button variant = "contained" color = "primary" > Hello World </ Button > ); } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.querySelector('#app'));

Components

Advertise

Advertise AppBar/Header

AppBar/Header AutoComplete

AutoComplete Avatar

Avatar Badge

Badge Box

Box Button

Button Checkbox

Checkbox Chip

Chip Collapse

Collapse DatePicker

DatePicker Dialog

Dialog Divider

Divider Expansion Panel

Expansion Panel Menu

Menu Fade

Fade Floating Action Button

Floating Action Button Grow

Grow Icon

Icon Icon Button

Icon Button List

List ListItem

ListItem Paper

Paper Progress

Progress Sidebar/Drawer

Sidebar/Drawer Switcher

Switcher Radio

Radio RadioGroup

RadioGroup Select

Select Slide

Slide Snackbar

Snackbar Table

Table Tabs

Tabs TextArea

TextArea TextField

TextField Tooltip

Tooltip Typography

Typography Zoom

Next Components

Carousel/Gallery

Carousel/Gallery Tree

Documentation

Check out our documentation website.

Contributing

Bug reports, feature requests and other contributions are more than welcome!

Whenever possible, please make a pull request with the implementation instead of just requesting it.

If the feature is big, open an issue first for discussion.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.