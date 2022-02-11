React UI toolkit for the web.
Flipper-UI is available as an npm package.
// with npm
npm install flipper-ui
// with yarn
yarn add flipper-ui
Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Button } from 'flipper-ui'
function App() {
return (
<Button variant="contained" color="primary">
Hello World
</Button>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));
Check out our documentation website.
Bug reports, feature requests and other contributions are more than welcome!
Whenever possible, please make a pull request with the implementation instead of just requesting it.
If the feature is big, open an issue first for discussion.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.