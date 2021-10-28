Toolchain to measure and monitor the performance of your React Native app in development, pipeline and in production.
react-native-performance
An implementation of the
Performance API for React Native.
React.Profiler API
flipper-plugin-performance
Visualize performance tracing on a timeline and generic metrics in the debug tool Flipper.
react-native-performance-flipper-reporter
Connect the
react-native-performance library with the
flipper-plugin-performance visualization tool in development.
isomorphic-performance
Isomorphic Performance API for Node, Browser & React Native. Useful if your app targets both web and native.
See the projects in the
examples folder.
Make sure to have
yarn v1 installed and run
yarn in the root folder to install dependencies for all packages.
Uninstall the Flipper Performance plugin if previously installed. Then edit your
~/.flipper/config.json to look something like this:
{
"pluginPaths": ["/path/to/react-native-performance/packages"]
}
Continously compile the plugin as you edit with:
yarn workspace flipper-plugin-performance run watch
Run the example app with:
cd examples/vanilla
yarn start # important to run this before the next step!
yarn ios # or yarn android
Run the unit tests with:
yarn test
MIT © Joel Arvidsson 2019 – present