openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fliplog

by fliphub
1.0.4 (see all)

fluent logging with verbose insight, colors, tables, emoji, filtering, spinners, progress bars, timestamps, capturing, stack traces, tracking, presets, & more...

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⛓🔈 fliplog

NPM version MIT License fliphub flipfam

all-in-one logging tool

Screenshot

usage

yarn add fliplog
npm i fliplog --save

const log = require('fliplog')

🔠 description

fluent logging with verbose insight, colors, tables, emoji, deep cleaning, filtering, spinners, progress bars, timestamps, capturing, stack traces, clearing, boxen, stringifying, code highlighting, notifications, beeping, sparkles, slow-mode, formatting, bar charts, & presets

🗝️ legend:

👋 basics

log
  .data({anyKindOfData: true}) // .json, .stringify, .tosource, .verbose
  .text('text to use, this is what gets colored')
  .color('bold') // any cli-color, chalk, available as shorthands
  .echo() // outputs the log, .return to return the formatted values

🆕 NEW!

📝📚 all of these new ones need more docs

📖 read the wip docs for new stuff on the wiki

+ == .echo

log.italic('so short!')+

// ^ same as `log.italic('so short!').echo()`

🎀 stringifying

json

prettyjson

// optional second arg for options passed into pretty json
log.json({eh: 'prettified'})

stringify

javascript-stringify

// args are the same as javascript-stringify
log.stringify({data: 'can stringify deep things'})

🙊 silencing

  • to disable outputting a log, .silence() (optional true/false arg)
  • to disable all logs, .shush()
  • to enable all logs, .unshush()

capture all

capture output of all console logs everywhere

log.startCapturing()

console.log('this will be captured')
log.stopCapturing()

// captured data is available here
const saved = log.savedLog

return

return only echos from fliplogs, useful for getting formatted data.

// formatted data
const {text, data} = log
  .data({catchMeIfYouCan: true})
  .text('gingerbread man')
  .returnVals()

// this returns everything inside, it will call .filter first
const everything = log
  .color('blue.underline')
  .data({canYouHandleIt: true})
  .text('M')
  .return()

🎨 color

chalk

chalks

all chalk colors available with .color

log
.text('\n========================================\n')
.color('bold')
.echo()

shorthands

log
  .bold('same as calling .color(bold).text(all this text)')
  .echo()

xterm

cli-colors

all cli-color are available by calling .xterm

log
  .time(true)
  .xterm(202, 236).text(' orange!!! ')
  .echo()

function

because it's javascript, the log is an object... but it can be called as a function for convenience

log({data: true}, 'text', 'color')

stack

😊 emoji

names using emoji-commits are available with .emoji (currently 🚧 not all have been ported yet)

log
  .emoji('phone')
  .text('et')
  .data('phone home')
  .echo()

☕ filtering

comma separated strings, or arrays a function can also be passed in, the argument will be an object containing the entries see flipchain/ChainedMap.entries

🔢 level

filter by log level as a number with simple comparison operators

log.filter('>= 1')
log.level(1).bold('above 1... success').echo()
log.level(0).bold('not above 1...').echo()

🎯 matcher

filter using an Array made up of Functions, Strings, and RegExps!

log.filter(['canada*'])
log.tag('canada-eh').white('canadian, pass.').echo()

more advanced

log.filter(['eh*', '!warm', tag => (/ez/).test(tag)])
log.tag('eh').underline('eh').echo()
log.tag('warm').red('warm').echo()
log.tag('ez').yellow('ez').echo()

❗ important to note, if only a function is passed in, it will have the entire log instance passed to the argument, rather than the array of tags (for compatibility & simplicity.)

filter & tags

  • verbose enables everything
  • silent silences everything
  • ! means disabled
log
  .filter('!nope, yes')

log
  .tag('unrelated,nope')
  .cyan('you will never see me :-(')
  .echo()

log
  .tag('yes')
  .underline('yay!')
  .echo()

🚩 flags

this can also be done using cli flags compat with debug flags

yourprogram --DEBUG="!nope,yes"
yourprogram --DEBUG=verbose

🛑 quick

quickly log data and exit if you want to stop execution at a certain point for debugging

log.quick({give: 'me'}, 'everything', 'and quit')

// or
log.data({now: 'die'}).exit(1)

⬛ tables

Screenshot

extending cli-table2

log
  .table(['header1', 'header2'], ['row1', 'row2'])
  .echo()

log
  .table(['header1', 'header2'])
  .row({'key1': 'val1'})
  .row({'key2': 'val2'})
  .echo()

⚖️ diff

ava-diff (uses a fork of ava-format which is a fork of jest-diff which is a fork of google's diff-match-patch)

Compare two pieces of data. Data will be cloned so it can be mutated if needed, and then compared.

let oneOneTwoTwo = 'one-one  was a race horse 🐎 '
log.diff(oneOneTwoTwo)
log.diff(oneOneTwoTwo + '... two-two was one, two.')
log.echo()

(previously deep-diff & cli-table was used.)

const royalty = {posh: true}
const lowlyPeasant = {pauper: true}
log.diff(royalty)
const abomination = Object.assign(royalty, lowlyPeasant)
log.diff(abomination)
log.echo()

🛁 cleaner

extremely powerful tool built with chain-able using a fork of js-traverse

can take next-to-unusable output such as this garbage

and clean it usable cleaned

...or you could clean out certain phrases from every log

var obj = {property: {}}
obj.circularReference = obj
obj[Symbol('foo')] = 'foo'
obj.map = new Map()
obj.map.set('prop', 'value')
obj.array = [1, NaN, Infinity]

log.prettyformat(obj).echo()

const cleaner = log
  .cleaner(true)
  .keys([/array|circularReference|map|property/])
  .data(obj)
  .clean()
  .echo()

🌀 spinner

spinners

easy

// easy to color spinners
log.bold().startSpinner('loading...')
setTimeout(() => log.stopSpinner(), 2000)

advanced

// instance available on log.Spinner
log.startSpinner('spinner message', {
  // optional spinner args
  onTick: () => {},

  // where to output the logs, default process.stdout
  stream: () => {}

  // default 60
  delay: 80,
})

console.log('log this, then spinner shows up again - it is sticky.')

log.stopSpinner()

🌀🌀 multiple

multi-spinner

// instance available on log.spinners
log
  .addSpinner('key1', 'spinner 1 msg')
  .addSpinner('key2', 'spinner 2 msg')
  .addSpinner('key3', 'spinner 3 msg')

  // arg is optionally a string for frames
  // or an object for multi-spinner options
  .startSpinners()

// string arg removes by name
setTimeout(() => log.removeSpinner('key1'), 1000)

// empty args removes all
setTimeout(() => log.removeSpinner(), 20000)

ora

  • .ora is available as a method with the same options
  • adds .fliplog to the ora instance to allow chaining back to fliplog
  • returns ora instance
// call .ora
log.ora('loading...').start()

// or
log.spinner('loading...', {ora: true})

📈 progress

progress bar

default

log.progress()

interval callback

total, cb(bar, interval), interval time

log.progress(20, (bar, interval) => {
  bar.tick()
  if (bar.complete) clearInterval(interval)
}, 1000)

advanced

progress bar download

let contentLength = 128 * 1024
const bar = log.progress('  downloading [:bar] :percent :etas', {
  complete: '=',
  incomplete: ' ',
  width: 20,
  total: contentLength,
}).progressBar

function next() {
  if (!contentLength) return
  bar.tick(Math.random() * 10 * 1024)
  if (!bar.complete) setTimeout(next, Math.random() * 1000)
}
next()

🛎 notify

node-notifier

string title and [description]

or a string for title

log
  .notify('woot!', 'super long and not as important description')
  .echo()

shorthand (echo immediate)

log.notify('woot!', true)

🗺 stack traces

⚾ catch errors

will output the stack trace formatted and inspected deeply with the error preset

const ForeverAndEver = new Promise(resolve => Promise.resolve())
  .then(() => Promise.reject('💍'))
  .catch(log.catch)

🔎 find logs

in your entry point, calling log.track() will output the location all of the next logs output from.

log.track()

// later on...

log.bold('I cannot be found... oh wait, I was tracked.').echo()

you can also track every console.log anywhere

log.trackConsole()

// becomes `eh 'at your-file#the-line-number'`
console.log('me!')

trace

calling .trace will output a shortened stack trace to the current location.

log.data({bigData: 'oh'}).trace().echo()

®️ register

registerConsole

defines properties on the console global and automatically calls echo where applicable, for easier access:

log.registerConsole()

console.time('so easy')
console.bold('hullabaloo')
console.error(new Error('eh-rar'))
console.timeEnd('so easy')
console.quick('toodaloo')

// also available
// verbose, info, error, track, trace, note, warning, spinner, time, timeEnd, timeLap timeLapEcho, box, beep, timer, table, diff, diffs, stringify, stack, json, filter, tags, quick, exit, reset, sleep, slow, red, yellow, cyan, underline, magenta, bold

registerCatch

catches uncaught promises and errors, displays them verbosely.

log.registerCatch()

throw new Error('eh')
Promise.reject('eh')

🆑 clear

this will clear the terminal (at least, move it down so it is clear)

log.clear()

🕳 deep

vs

goalwinner
code sourcetosource
deep inside objectsverbose
colorsverbose

verbose

using inspector-gadget, objects are inspected and colorized as deep as configured

log
  .bold('verbose:')
  .data({
    numbers: 1000,
    booleans: true,
    functions: () => {},
    strings: 'wacky wavy fun',
  })
  .verbose(/* optional number for how deep to go */)
  .echo()

tosource

see the code source using tosource for nodejs you can look at the source of a variable

log
  .bold('tosource:')
  .data({
    numbers: 1000,
    booleans: true,
    functions: () => {},
    strings: 'wacky wavy fun',
  })
  .tosource()
  .echo()

💈 highlight

cli-highlight

  • cli-highlight (but will not output wrapping html tags around the code, other options are disabled, default themes are used)
function highlitedWithColors() { return 'notice me' }
log
  .data(highlitedWithColors)
  .tosource()
  .highlight()
  .echo()

🍰 presets

add your own

log.addPreset('warning', (chain) => {
  return chain.text('⚠  warning:').color('bgYellow.black').verbose(10)
})

use built-ins

log
  .preset('warning')
  .data('nananenano!')
  .echo()

log
  .preset('error')
  .data(new Error('prettyfull!'))
  .echo()

⌛ timestamps

log
  .time(true)
  .color('cyan')
  .text('🕳  so deep, so colorful, so meta  🎨  ')
  .data(log)
  .verbose()
  .echo()

from

to use logging from a pure js object, .from is available

log.from({
  data: 'data',
  text: 'eh',
  color: 'bold',
  echo: true,
})

^ is the same as

log
  .text('eh')
  .data('data')
  .color('bold')
  .echo()

🎢 fun

these will all be silent by default, so you can easily disable them by filtering your logs or setting silent output which can be exceedingly helpful.

🌲 tree

screen shot 2017-06-13 at 11 24 29 pm 
log
  .color('green')
  .text('🌲  treeify')
  .tree({
    oranges: {
      mandarin: {
        clementine: null,
        tangerine: 'so cheap and juicy!',
      },
    },
    apples: {
      'gala': null,
      'pink lady': null,
    },
  })
  .echo()

🎇 sparkly

sparkly

  • options from sparkly can be passed in
  • will output a random sparkle if it is not set
log.sparkly().echo()

📊 bar

babar

  • will output a random bar chart if not set
  • options from babar can be passed in

random

log.bar().echo()

bar

const points = []
for (var i = 0; i < Math.PI * 2; i += Math.PI / 1000) {
  points.push([i, Math.cos(i)]);
}
log.bar(points).echo()

styles and bar

log
  .bar([[0, 1], [1, 5], [2, 5], [3, 1], [4, 6]])
  .barStyles({
    width: 80,
    height: 10,
    color: 'yellow',
    maxY: 100
  })
  .echo()

📯 beep

beeper

all options from beeper

log.beep(1).echo()

📦 box

boxen-fliplog

colors

boxen-fliplog

// with bold colors
log.bold().box('fliplog').echo()

// echos right away
log.box('fliplog', true)

// use boxen box styles
log
  .boxStyles({borderColor: 'blue'})
  .box('fliplog')
  .echo()

🔣 formatting

log.data({}).bold('text')

// returns the currently formatted text and data
const {text, data} = log.returnVals()

// returns every single setting as an object, resets
const everything = log.return()

🛰 space

will output number of spaces after your log

log.text('followed by 2 empty lines').space(2).echo()

🐌 slow

slow mode allows debugging each log step-by-step, and will force a sleep usable across all environments using sleepfor

log.slow(1000)
log.emoji('snail').yellow('slow...').echo()
const start = Date.now()
log.emoji('snail').yellow('...slow').echo()
const end = Date.now() - start

⏲ timer

start, stop, lap, and timer instance using fliptime

log
  .startTimer('named')
  .sleep(1000)
  .stopTimer('named')
  .echoTimer('named')

or for more customized usage

log.startTimer('named')

sleepfor(1000)

log.stopTimer('named').echoTimer('named')

const fliptime = log.fliptime()

💱 formatter

allows final formatting of the data before echoing

✍ interesting to note, this is how most plugins do their formatting

function cb(data) {
  if (!data || typeof data !== 'object') return data

  Object
    .keys(data)
    .forEach(key => {
      if (typeof data[key] === 'string')
        data[key] = data[key].replace(/\s{2}/gmi, ' ')
      else if (Array.isArray(data[key]))
        data[key] = data[key].map(a => cb(a.name))
    })

  return data
}

const fixture = {
  str: 'I  have  too  many  spaces',
  arr: [{name: 'eh'}, {noname: 'just undefined'}],
}

log
.formatter(cb)
.data(fixture)
.echo()

⚡ performance

⚙ config

to keep the module lightweight, almost all functionality is added through plugins.

requiring

all non-core dependencies are required when functions are called & the filtering passes. this way, only the used-functionality is loaded.

additionally, almost all of the functions are not formatted until .echo(), so they will not have dependencies loaded when echoing is false which means code does not have to be changed for production.

if echo(false) or filtering disables the output, they are never called.

🔗 resources

  • for more on the library used for fluent apis, see ⛓ flipchain

📝 TODO

  • to file 📒
  • to stream
  • middleware alongside .return
  • configure which keys are persistent across instances

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial