⛓🔈 fliplog

all-in-one logging tool

usage

yarn add fliplog npm i fliplog --save

const log = require ( 'fliplog' )

🔠 description

fluent logging with verbose insight, colors, tables, emoji, deep cleaning, filtering, spinners, progress bars, timestamps, capturing, stack traces, clearing, boxen, stringifying, code highlighting, notifications, beeping, sparkles, slow-mode, formatting, bar charts, & presets

👋 basics

log .data({ anyKindOfData : true }) .text( 'text to use, this is what gets colored' ) .color( 'bold' ) .echo()

📝📚 all of these new ones need more docs

📖 read the wip docs for new stuff on the wiki

log.italic( 'so short!' )+

🎀 stringifying

json

prettyjson

log.json({ eh : 'prettified' })

stringify

javascript-stringify

log.stringify({ data : 'can stringify deep things' })

🙊 silencing

to disable outputting a log, .silence() (optional true / false arg)

(optional / arg) to disable all logs, .shush()

logs, to enable all logs, .unshush()

capture all

capture output of all console logs everywhere

log.startCapturing() console .log( 'this will be captured' ) log.stopCapturing() const saved = log.savedLog

return

return only echos from fliplogs, useful for getting formatted data.

const {text, data} = log .data({ catchMeIfYouCan : true }) .text( 'gingerbread man' ) .returnVals() const everything = log .color( 'blue.underline' ) .data({ canYouHandleIt : true }) .text( 'M' ) .return()

🎨 color

chalk

all chalk colors available with .color

log .text( '

========================================

' ) .color( 'bold' ) .echo()

shorthands

log .bold( 'same as calling .color(bold).text(all this text)' ) .echo()

xterm

all cli-color are available by calling .xterm

log .time( true ) .xterm( 202 , 236 ).text( ' orange!!! ' ) .echo()

function

because it's javascript, the log is an object... but it can be called as a function for convenience

log({ data : true }, 'text' , 'color' )

stack

😊 emoji

names using emoji-commits are available with .emoji (currently 🚧 not all have been ported yet)

log .emoji( 'phone' ) .text( 'et' ) .data( 'phone home' ) .echo()

☕ filtering

comma separated strings, or arrays a function can also be passed in, the argument will be an object containing the entries see flipchain/ChainedMap.entries

🔢 level

filter by log level as a number with simple comparison operators

log.filter( '>= 1' ) log.level( 1 ).bold( 'above 1... success' ).echo() log.level( 0 ).bold( 'not above 1...' ).echo()

🎯 matcher

filter using an Array made up of Function s, String s, and RegExp s!

log.filter([ 'canada*' ]) log.tag( 'canada-eh' ).white( 'canadian, pass.' ).echo()

more advanced

log.filter([ 'eh*' , '!warm' , tag => ( /ez/ ).test(tag)]) log.tag( 'eh' ).underline( 'eh' ).echo() log.tag( 'warm' ).red( 'warm' ).echo() log.tag( 'ez' ).yellow( 'ez' ).echo()

❗ important to note, if only a function is passed in, it will have the entire log instance passed to the argument, rather than the array of tags (for compatibility & simplicity.)

verbose enables everything

enables everything silent silences everything

silences everything ! means disabled

log .filter( '!nope, yes' ) log .tag( 'unrelated,nope' ) .cyan( 'you will never see me :-(' ) .echo() log .tag( 'yes' ) .underline( 'yay!' ) .echo()

🚩 flags

this can also be done using cli flags compat with debug flags

yourprogram --DEBUG= "!nope,yes" yourprogram --DEBUG=verbose

🛑 quick

quickly log data and exit if you want to stop execution at a certain point for debugging

log.quick({ give : 'me' }, 'everything' , 'and quit' ) log.data({ now : 'die' }).exit( 1 )

⬛ tables

extending cli-table2

log .table([ 'header1' , 'header2' ], [ 'row1' , 'row2' ]) .echo() log .table([ 'header1' , 'header2' ]) .row({ 'key1' : 'val1' }) .row({ 'key2' : 'val2' }) .echo()

⚖️ diff

(uses a fork of ava-format which is a fork of jest-diff which is a fork of google's diff-match-patch)

Compare two pieces of data. Data will be cloned so it can be mutated if needed, and then compared.

let oneOneTwoTwo = 'one-one was a race horse 🐎 ' log.diff(oneOneTwoTwo) log.diff(oneOneTwoTwo + '... two-two was one, two.' ) log.echo()

(previously deep-diff & cli-table was used.)

const royalty = { posh : true } const lowlyPeasant = { pauper : true } log.diff(royalty) const abomination = Object .assign(royalty, lowlyPeasant) log.diff(abomination) log.echo()

🛁 cleaner

extremely powerful tool built with chain-able using a fork of js-traverse

can take next-to-unusable output such as this

and clean it usable

...or you could clean out certain phrases from every log

var obj = { property : {}} obj.circularReference = obj obj[ Symbol ( 'foo' )] = 'foo' obj.map = new Map () obj.map.set( 'prop' , 'value' ) obj.array = [ 1 , NaN , Infinity ] log.prettyformat(obj).echo() const cleaner = log .cleaner( true ) .keys([ /array|circularReference|map|property/ ]) .data(obj) .clean() .echo()

🌀 spinner

extends cli-spinner

uses cli-spinners

.Spinner is available on fliplog as the instantiated spinner

easy

log.bold().startSpinner( 'loading...' ) setTimeout( () => log.stopSpinner(), 2000 )

advanced

log.startSpinner( 'spinner message' , { onTick : () => {}, stream : () => {} delay : 80 , }) console .log( 'log this, then spinner shows up again - it is sticky.' ) log.stopSpinner()

🌀🌀 multiple

log .addSpinner( 'key1' , 'spinner 1 msg' ) .addSpinner( 'key2' , 'spinner 2 msg' ) .addSpinner( 'key3' , 'spinner 3 msg' ) .startSpinners() setTimeout( () => log.removeSpinner( 'key1' ), 1000 ) setTimeout( () => log.removeSpinner(), 20000 )

ora

.ora is available as a method with the same options

is available as a method with the same options adds .fliplog to the ora instance to allow chaining back to fliplog

to the instance to allow chaining back to fliplog returns ora instance

log.ora( 'loading...' ).start() log.spinner( 'loading...' , { ora : true })

📈 progress

default

log.progress()

interval callback

total, cb(bar, interval), interval time

log.progress( 20 , (bar, interval) => { bar.tick() if (bar.complete) clearInterval(interval) }, 1000 )

advanced

let contentLength = 128 * 1024 const bar = log.progress( ' downloading [:bar] :percent :etas' , { complete : '=' , incomplete : ' ' , width : 20 , total : contentLength, }).progressBar function next ( ) { if (!contentLength) return bar.tick( Math .random() * 10 * 1024 ) if (!bar.complete) setTimeout(next, Math .random() * 1000 ) } next()

🛎 notify

allows passing in the same options from node-notifier

string title and [description]

or a string for title

log .notify( 'woot!' , 'super long and not as important description' ) .echo()

shorthand (echo immediate)

log.notify( 'woot!' , true )

🗺 stack traces

⚾ catch errors

will output the stack trace formatted and inspected deeply with the error preset

const ForeverAndEver = new Promise ( resolve => Promise .resolve()) .then( () => Promise .reject( '💍' )) .catch(log.catch)

🔎 find logs

in your entry point, calling log.track() will output the location all of the next logs output from.

log.track() log.bold( 'I cannot be found... oh wait, I was tracked.' ).echo()

you can also track every console.log anywhere

log.trackConsole() console .log( 'me!' )

trace

calling .trace will output a shortened stack trace to the current location.

log.data({ bigData : 'oh' }).trace().echo()

®️ register

registerConsole

defines properties on the console global and automatically calls echo where applicable, for easier access:

log.registerConsole() console .time( 'so easy' ) console .bold( 'hullabaloo' ) console .error( new Error ( 'eh-rar' )) console .timeEnd( 'so easy' ) console .quick( 'toodaloo' )

registerCatch

catches uncaught promises and errors, displays them verbosely.

log.registerCatch() throw new Error ( 'eh' ) Promise .reject( 'eh' )

🆑 clear

this will clear the terminal (at least, move it down so it is clear)

log.clear()

🕳 deep

vs

goal winner code source tosource deep inside objects verbose colors verbose

verbose

using inspector-gadget, objects are inspected and colorized as deep as configured

log .bold( 'verbose:' ) .data({ numbers : 1000 , booleans : true , functions : () => {}, strings : 'wacky wavy fun' , }) .verbose( ) .echo()

tosource

see the code source using tosource for nodejs you can look at the source of a variable

log .bold( 'tosource:' ) .data({ numbers : 1000 , booleans : true , functions : () => {}, strings : 'wacky wavy fun' , }) .tosource() .echo()

💈 highlight

cli-highlight (but will not output wrapping html tags around the code, other options are disabled, default themes are used)

function highlitedWithColors ( ) { return 'notice me' } log .data(highlitedWithColors) .tosource() .highlight() .echo()

🍰 presets

add your own

log.addPreset( 'warning' , (chain) => { return chain.text( '⚠ warning:' ).color( 'bgYellow.black' ).verbose( 10 ) })

use built-ins

log .preset( 'warning' ) .data( 'nananenano!' ) .echo() log .preset( 'error' ) .data( new Error ( 'prettyfull!' )) .echo()

log .time( true ) .color( 'cyan' ) .text( '🕳 so deep, so colorful, so meta 🎨 ' ) .data(log) .verbose() .echo()

from

to use logging from a pure js object, .from is available

log.from({ data : 'data' , text : 'eh' , color : 'bold' , echo : true , })

^ is the same as

log .text( 'eh' ) .data( 'data' ) .color( 'bold' ) .echo()

🎢 fun

these will all be silent by default, so you can easily disable them by filtering your logs or setting silent output which can be exceedingly helpful.

🌲 tree

log .color( 'green' ) .text( '🌲 treeify' ) .tree({ oranges : { mandarin : { clementine : null , tangerine : 'so cheap and juicy!' , }, }, apples : { 'gala' : null , 'pink lady' : null , }, }) .echo()

🎇 sparkly

options from sparkly can be passed in

will output a random sparkle if it is not set

log.sparkly().echo()

📊 bar

will output a random bar chart if not set

options from babar can be passed in

random

log.bar().echo()

bar

const points = [] for ( var i = 0 ; i < Math .PI * 2 ; i += Math .PI / 1000 ) { points.push([i, Math .cos(i)]); } log.bar(points).echo()

styles and bar

log .bar([[ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 5 ], [ 2 , 5 ], [ 3 , 1 ], [ 4 , 6 ]]) .barStyles({ width : 80 , height : 10 , color : 'yellow' , maxY : 100 }) .echo()

📯 beep

all options from beeper

log.beep( 1 ).echo()

📦 box

all boxen options

colors

log.bold().box( 'fliplog' ).echo() log.box( 'fliplog' , true ) log .boxStyles({ borderColor : 'blue' }) .box( 'fliplog' ) .echo()

🔣 formatting

log.data({}).bold( 'text' ) const {text, data} = log.returnVals() const everything = log.return()

🛰 space

will output number of spaces after your log

log.text( 'followed by 2 empty lines' ).space( 2 ).echo()

🐌 slow

slow mode allows debugging each log step-by-step, and will force a sleep usable across all environments using sleepfor

log.slow( 1000 ) log.emoji( 'snail' ).yellow( 'slow...' ).echo() const start = Date .now() log.emoji( 'snail' ).yellow( '...slow' ).echo() const end = Date .now() - start

⏲ timer

start, stop, lap, and timer instance using fliptime

log .startTimer( 'named' ) .sleep( 1000 ) .stopTimer( 'named' ) .echoTimer( 'named' )

or for more customized usage

log.startTimer( 'named' ) sleepfor( 1000 ) log.stopTimer( 'named' ).echoTimer( 'named' ) const fliptime = log.fliptime()

💱 formatter

allows final formatting of the data before echoing

✍ interesting to note, this is how most plugins do their formatting

function cb ( data ) { if (!data || typeof data !== 'object' ) return data Object .keys(data) .forEach( key => { if ( typeof data[key] === 'string' ) data[key] = data[key].replace( /\s{2}/gmi , ' ' ) else if ( Array .isArray(data[key])) data[key] = data[key].map( a => cb(a.name)) }) return data } const fixture = { str : 'I have too many spaces' , arr : [{ name : 'eh' }, { noname : 'just undefined' }], } log .formatter(cb) .data(fixture) .echo()

⚡ performance

⚙ config

to keep the module lightweight, almost all functionality is added through plugins.

requiring

all non-core dependencies are required when functions are called & the filtering passes. this way, only the used-functionality is loaded.

additionally, almost all of the functions are not formatted until .echo() , so they will not have dependencies loaded when echoing is false which means code does not have to be changed for production.

if echo(false) or filtering disables the output, they are never called.

🔗 resources

for more on the library used for fluent apis, see ⛓ flipchain

📝 TODO