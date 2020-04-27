FlipDown

⏰ A lightweight and performant flip styled countdown clock.

Features

💡 Lightweight - No jQuery! <11KB minified bundle

⚡ Performant - Animations powered by CSS transitions

📱 Responsive - Works great on screens of all sizes

🎨 Themeable - Choose from built-in themes, or add your own

🌍 i18n - Customisable headings for your language

Example

Example live at: https://pbutcher.uk/flipdown/

Remix FlipDown on CodePen: https://codepen.io/PButcher/pen/dzvMzZ

Basic Usage

To get started, either clone this repo or install with npm install flipdown or yarn add flipdown .

For basic usage, FlipDown takes a unix timestamp (in seconds) as an argument.

new FlipDown( 1538137672 ).start();

Include the CSS and JS in <head> and include the following line in your HTML.

< div id = "flipdown" class = "flipdown" > </ div >

See a full example here.

Multiple Instances

To use multiple instances of FlipDown on the same page, specify a DOM element ID as the second argument in FlipDown's constructor:

new FlipDown( 1588017373 , "registerBy" ).start(); new FlipDown( 1593561600 , "eventStart" ).start();

< div id = "registerBy" class = "flipdown" > </ div > < div id = "eventStart" class = "flipdown" > </ div >

Themes

FlipDown comes with 2 themes as standard:

dark [default]

light

To change the theme, you can supply the theme property in the opt object in the constructor with the theme name as a string:

{ theme : "light" ; }

For example, to instantiate FlipDown using the light theme instead:

new FlipDown( 1538137672 , { theme : "light" , }).start();

Custom Themes

Custom themes can be added by adding a new stylesheet using the FlipDown theme template.

FlipDown themes must have the class name prefix of: .flipdown__theme- followed by the name of your theme. For example, the standard theme class names are:

.flipdown__theme-dark

.flipdown__theme-light

You can then load your theme by specifying the theme property in the opt object of the constructor (see Themes).

Headings

You can add your own rotor group headings by passing an array as part of the opt object. Bear in mind this won't change the functionality of the rotors (eg: the 'days' rotor won't magically start counting months because you passed it 'Months' as a heading).

Suggested use is for i18n. Usage as follows:

new FlipDown( 1538137672 , { headings : [ "Nap" , "Óra" , "Perc" , "Másodperc" ], }).start();

Note that headings will default to English if not provided: ["Days", "Hours", "Minutes", "Seconds"]

API

Create a new FlipDown instance.

Parameters

uts

Type: number

The unix timestamp to count down to (in seconds).

Optional

Type: string (default: flipdown )

The DOM element ID to attach this FlipDown instance to. Defaults to flipdown .

Optional

Type: object (default: {} )

Optionally specify additional configuration settings. Currently supported settings include:

Start the countdown.

Call a function once the countdown has ended.

Parameters

callback

Type: function

Function to execute once the countdown has ended.

Example

var flipdown = new FlipDown( 1538137672 ) .start() .ifEnded( () => { console .log( "The countdown has ended!" ); });

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the following people for their suggestions/fixes: