flipbook-vue is a Vue component that displays images in 3D page flip effect.

Demo page is here.

Installation

Install as a module:

npm i -S flipbook-vue

or

yarn add flipbook-vue

Or include in html:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/flipbook-vue" > </ script >

Usage

< template > < flipbook class = "flipbook" :pages = "['array', 'of', 'image', 'URLs']" > </ flipbook > </ template > < style > .flipbook { width : 90vw ; height : 90vh ; } </ style >

If installed as a module,

< script > import Flipbook from 'flipbook-vue' export default { components : { Flipbook } } </ script >

If you would like to build from .vue directly (including CoffeeScript transpile, etc),

import Flipbook from 'flipbook-vue/sfc'

or

import Flipbook from 'flipbook-vue/src/Flipbook.vue'

Props

pages

Array of image URLs. Required. All images should have the same aspect ratio.

If the first element is null , the next element is displayed alone (as the cover page).

All other props are optional.

pagesHiRes

Array of high resolution versions of image URLs. They are used when zoomed.

flipDuration

Duration of page flipping animation in milliseconds. Defaults to 1000.

zoomDuration

Duration of zoom in/out animation in milliseconds. Defaults to 500.

zooms

Array of possible magnifications. null is equivalent to [1] (no zoom). Defaults to [1, 2, 4] . NOTE : Do NOT pass an empty array.

ambient

Intensity of ambient light in 0 to 1. Smaller value gives more shades. Defaults to 0.4.

gloss

Intensity of specular light in 0 to 1. Higher value gives more gloss. Defaults to 0.6.

perspective

Z-axis distance in pixels between the screen and the viewer. Higher value gives less effect. Defaults to 2400.

nPolygons

How many rectangles a single page is horizontally split into. Higher value gives higher quality rendering in exchange for performance. Defaults to 10.

singlePage

Force single page mode regardless of viewport size. Defaults to false.

forwardDirection

Reading direction. If your document is right-to-left, set this "left" . Default is "right" .

centering

Enable centering of the cover pages. Default is true .

startPage

Page number (>= 1) to open. Default is null .

loadingImage

URL of an image that is displayed while page is loading. By default internal animated SVG is used.

clickToZoom

Zoom in or out on click or tap. Default is true .

dragToFlip

Flip page by dragging/swiping. Default is true .

Events

Fired when flip to left animation starts. Argument is page number before flip.

Fired when flip to left animation ends. Argument is page number after flip.

Fired when flip to right animation starts. Argument is page number before flip.

Fired when flip to right animation ends. Argument is page number after flip.

Fired when zoom-in/out animation starts. Argument is magnification after zoom.

Fired when zoom-in/out animation ends. Argument is magnification after zoom.

Slot props

This component exposes some properties and methods as slot properties. Example usage:

< flipbook :pages = "pages" v-slot = "flipbook" > < button @ click = "flipbook.flipLeft" > Previous Page </ button > < button @ click = "flipbook.flipRight" > Next Page </ button > </ flipbook >

For more practical usage, refer to src/App.vue (the demo page source).

These properties and methods can also be referred through $refs to the flipbook component.

canFlipLeft

True if it can flip to previous page. NOTE: Can return false if currently being animated.

canFlipRight

True if it can flip to next page. NOTE: Can return false if currently being animated.

canZoomIn

True if it can zoom in.

canZoomOut

True if it can zoom out.

page

Current page number (1 to numPages ).

numPages

Total number of pages.

Method to flip to previous page.

Method to flip to next page.

Method to zoom in.

Method to zoom out.

CSS API

You may need to specify the size of view port in your style sheet, directly to <flipbook> element, or to .viewport sub-element of flipbook.

If the size is horizontally long and singlePage prop is false (default), it displays two pages spread, suitable for desktop browsers. If it's vertically long, it displays single pages, suitable for smartphones.

There are some internal classes.

A <div> element that contains everything but <slot> . <slot> is placed above .viewport .

Approximate bounding box of the displayed images. Suitable to give box-shadow .

Browser support

Supports modern browsers and IE 11.

Server-side rendering, or Nuxt support

Server-side rendering is not supported. Configure this component rendered only on client-side. See this issue.

Development

To start development server with demo pages:

yarn yarn serve

To package for npm:

yarn dist

Credits

vivekKodira: README correction

siderisng: dragToFlip

License

MIT

Copyright © 2019-2021 Takeshi Sone.