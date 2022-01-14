flipbook-vue is a Vue component that displays images in 3D page flip effect.
Demo page is here.
Install as a module:
npm i -S flipbook-vue
or
yarn add flipbook-vue
Or include in html:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/flipbook-vue"></script>
<template>
<flipbook class="flipbook" :pages="['array', 'of', 'image', 'URLs']"></flipbook>
</template>
<style>
.flipbook {
width: 90vw;
height: 90vh;
}
</style>
If installed as a module,
<script>
import Flipbook from 'flipbook-vue'
export default {
components: { Flipbook }
}
</script>
If you would like to build from
.vue directly (including CoffeeScript transpile, etc),
import Flipbook from 'flipbook-vue/sfc'
or
import Flipbook from 'flipbook-vue/src/Flipbook.vue'
pages
Array of image URLs. Required. All images should have the same aspect ratio.
If the first element is
null, the next element is displayed alone (as the cover page).
All other props are optional.
pagesHiRes
Array of high resolution versions of image URLs. They are used when zoomed.
flipDuration
Duration of page flipping animation in milliseconds. Defaults to 1000.
zoomDuration
Duration of zoom in/out animation in milliseconds. Defaults to 500.
zooms
Array of possible magnifications.
null is equivalent to
[1] (no zoom).
Defaults to
[1, 2, 4]. NOTE : Do NOT pass an empty array.
ambient
Intensity of ambient light in 0 to 1. Smaller value gives more shades. Defaults to 0.4.
gloss
Intensity of specular light in 0 to 1. Higher value gives more gloss. Defaults to 0.6.
perspective
Z-axis distance in pixels between the screen and the viewer. Higher value gives less effect. Defaults to 2400.
nPolygons
How many rectangles a single page is horizontally split into. Higher value gives higher quality rendering in exchange for performance. Defaults to 10.
singlePage
Force single page mode regardless of viewport size. Defaults to false.
forwardDirection
Reading direction.
If your document is right-to-left, set this
"left".
Default is
"right".
centering
Enable centering of the cover pages.
Default is
true.
startPage
Page number (>= 1) to open.
Default is
null.
loadingImage
URL of an image that is displayed while page is loading. By default internal animated SVG is used.
clickToZoom
Zoom in or out on click or tap. Default is
true.
dragToFlip
Flip page by dragging/swiping. Default is
true.
flip-left-start
Fired when flip to left animation starts. Argument is page number before flip.
flip-left-end
Fired when flip to left animation ends. Argument is page number after flip.
flip-right-start
Fired when flip to right animation starts. Argument is page number before flip.
flip-right-end
Fired when flip to right animation ends. Argument is page number after flip.
zoom-start
Fired when zoom-in/out animation starts. Argument is magnification after zoom.
zoom-end
Fired when zoom-in/out animation ends. Argument is magnification after zoom.
This component exposes some properties and methods as slot properties. Example usage:
<flipbook :pages="pages" v-slot="flipbook">
<button @click="flipbook.flipLeft">Previous Page</button>
<button @click="flipbook.flipRight">Next Page</button>
</flipbook>
For more practical usage, refer to
src/App.vue (the demo page source).
These properties and methods can also be referred through
$refs to the
flipbook component.
canFlipLeft
True if it can flip to previous page. NOTE: Can return false if currently being animated.
canFlipRight
True if it can flip to next page. NOTE: Can return false if currently being animated.
canZoomIn
True if it can zoom in.
canZoomOut
True if it can zoom out.
page
Current page number (1 to
numPages).
numPages
Total number of pages.
flipLeft()
Method to flip to previous page.
flipRight()
Method to flip to next page.
zoomIn()
Method to zoom in.
zoomOut()
Method to zoom out.
You may need to specify the size of view port in your style sheet, directly to
<flipbook> element, or to
.viewport sub-element of flipbook.
If the size is horizontally long and
singlePage prop is
false (default), it displays two pages spread, suitable for desktop browsers.
If it's vertically long, it displays single pages, suitable for smartphones.
There are some internal classes.
.viewport
A
<div> element that contains everything but
<slot>.
<slot> is placed above
.viewport.
.bounding-box
Approximate bounding box of the displayed images.
Suitable to give
box-shadow.
Supports modern browsers and IE 11.
Server-side rendering is not supported. Configure this component rendered only on client-side. See this issue.
To start development server with demo pages:
yarn
yarn serve
To package for npm:
yarn dist
dragToFlip
MIT
Copyright © 2019-2021 Takeshi Sone.