yarn add radium
# or
npm install --save radium
Radium is a set of tools to manage inline styles on React elements. It gives you powerful styling capabilities without CSS.
Inspired by React: CSS in JS by vjeux.
Stable: Formidable is not planning to develop any new features for this project. We are still responding to bug reports and security concerns. We are still welcoming PRs for this project, but PRs that include new features should be small and easy to integrate and should not include breaking changes.
For more about what this means for Radium, view our announcement here.
Eliminating CSS in favor of inline styles that are computed on the fly is a powerful approach, providing a number of benefits over traditional CSS:
Despite that, there are some common CSS features and techniques that inline styles don't easily accommodate: media queries, browser states (:hover, :focus, :active) and modifiers (no more .btn-primary!). Radium offers a standard interface and abstractions for dealing with these problems.
When we say expressive, we mean it: math, concatenation, regex, conditionals, functions–JavaScript is at your disposal. Modern web applications demand that the display changes when data changes, and Radium is here to help.
For a short technical explanation, see How does Radium work?.
:hover,
:focus, and
:active
createClass support
Start by wrapping your component class with
Radium(), like
export default Radium(Component), or
Component = Radium(Component), which works with classes,
createClass, and stateless components (functions that take props and return a ReactElement). Then, write a style object as you normally would with inline styles, and add in styles for interactive states and media queries. Pass the style object to your component via
style={...} and let Radium do the rest!
<Button kind="primary">Radium Button</Button>
import Radium from 'radium';
import React from 'react';
import color from 'color';
class Button extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
kind: PropTypes.oneOf(['primary', 'warning']).isRequired
};
render() {
// Radium extends the style attribute to accept an array. It will merge
// the styles in order. We use this feature here to apply the primary
// or warning styles depending on the value of the `kind` prop. Since its
// all just JavaScript, you can use whatever logic you want to decide which
// styles are applied (props, state, context, etc).
return (
<button style={[styles.base, styles[this.props.kind]]}>
{this.props.children}
</button>
);
}
}
Button = Radium(Button);
// You can create your style objects dynamically or share them for
// every instance of the component.
var styles = {
base: {
color: '#fff',
// Adding interactive state couldn't be easier! Add a special key to your
// style object (:hover, :focus, :active, or @media) with the additional rules.
':hover': {
background: color('#0074d9')
.lighten(0.2)
.hexString()
}
},
primary: {
background: '#0074D9'
},
warning: {
background: '#FF4136'
}
};
As of
v0.22.x, Radium is built as an ECMAScript Modules-first project. We now have a
package.json:module entry pointing to our library files with
import|export statements instead of CommonJS
requires. We still support CommonJS
requires with a special
package.json:main entry pointing to root
index.js to smooth over this transition. The basic takeaways are:
If you are using ESM with webpack or
@std/esm with Node.js, imports like the following work fine without any gotchas:
import Radium from 'radium';
import Radium, {Style} from 'radium';
If you are using CommonJS with Node.js or webpack@1 requires work like normal:
const Radium = require('radium');
const {Style} = require('radium');
If you are using CommonJS with webpack@2+, however, you must instead add
.default to the root
Radium object import:
const Radium = require('radium').default; // CHANGED: Must add `.default`
const {Style} = require('radium'); // Works as per normal
If you cannot change the
require statements directly (say Radium is included from a different library your project depends on) you can manually tweak the Radium import in your project's webpack configuration with the following:
resolve: {
alias: {
radium: require.resolve('radium/index');
}
}
which will allow
const Radium = require('radium'); to still work. The configuration effectively forces webpack to point to code from
package.json:main (which points to
/index.js) instead of what is in
package.json:module.
Note: Radium uses
Reflect which is not supported in IE11. You will need to bring in a polyfill like CoreJs in order to support <IE11.
To see the universal examples:
npm install
npm run universal
To see local client-side only examples in action, do this:
npm install
npm run examples
Following is a short technical explanation of Radium's inner workings:
render function
render
onMouseEnter for
:hover, wrapping existing handlers if necessary
setState to update a Radium-specific field on the components state object
:hover, by looking up the element's key or ref in the Radium-specific state
You can find a list of other tools, components, and frameworks to help you build with Radium on our wiki. Contributions welcome!
Please see CONTRIBUTING