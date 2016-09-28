A Flight mixin for storing and reacting to change in a component's internal state.

Installation

npm install --save flight-with-state

This module requires lodash.merge as a peer dependency.

Example

Here's an example component that uses with withState .

var ToggleButton = flight.component( withState, function toggleButton ( ) { this .attributes({ initiallyActive : false }); this .initialState({ active : false }); this .after( 'initialize' , function ( ) { this .on( 'click' , this .toggle); this .after( 'stateChanged' , this .update); this .replaceState({ active : this .attr.initiallyActive }); }); this .toggle = function ( ) { this .mergeState({ active : ! this .state.active }); }; this .update = function ( state, previousState ) { this .$node.toggleClass( 'is-active' , state.active); }; } );

Tracking changes to your state should be done with advice on stateChanged :

this .after( 'stateChanged' , this .reactToStateChange);

API

initialState

initialState , like attributes , takes an object to set up the first state of an instance of a component. If you can pass a function, it will be called at initialize-time to produce the initial value. This allows you to react to the attrs or node of a component to produce the initial state.

For example:

this .initialState({ active : false , id : function ( ) { return this .attr.id; } })

Warning: data structures as values in initialState will be shared by instances of a component. If you need a new data structure each time, return it from a function.

replaceState

replaceState changes the component's state to a new value. You can react to a change to state using this.after('replaceState', this.doSomething) .

this .replaceState({ active : false }); this .replaceState({ id : '123' });

mergeState

mergeState shallow merges an object into the component's state.

this .mergeState({ active : false }); this .mergeState({ id : '123' });

fromState

Make a function that returns the piece of state specified by the key passed.

var getActive = this .fromState( 'active' ); ... getActive.call( this );

toState

Make a function that sets the state at key to the value it is called with.

var setActive = this .toState( 'active' ); ... setActive.call( this , false );

fromAttr

Make a function that returns a components attributes, specified by the key passed.

var id = this .fromAttr( 'id' ); ... id.call( this );

fromAttr is most useful when used with initialState :

this .attributes({ isActive : false }); this .initialState({ active : this .fromAttr( 'isActive' ) });

Development

To develop this module, clone the repository and run:

npm install && npm test

If the tests pass, you have a working environment. You shouldn't need any external dependencies.

Contributing to this project

