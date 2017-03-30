A Flight mixin for nesting components by coupling their life-cycles, making sure that a component and its children are torn down together.

A component that intends to initialize child components should mix in withChildComponents and attach the children using this.attachChild .

The child will be passed an even to listen out for – when it's triggered, the child will teardown. withChildComponents mixin adds a unique event name to the parent ( this.childTeardownEvent ) for this use, but you can manually specify a teardownOn event name in the child's attrs.

This construct supports trees of components because, if the child also mixes in withChildComponents , it's childTeardownEvent will be fired before it is torn down, and that will teardown any further children in a cascade.

Installation

npm install --save flight-with-child-components

Use

In the parent component, mixin withChildComponents into the parent.

defineComponent(Component, withChildComponents);

This will add a generated this.childTeardownEvent property to the component — like _teardownEvent7 — which will then be used to coordinate teardown with any "child" components.

You don't need to use the childTeardownEvent manually: instead, use the this.attachChild method:

this .attachChild(ChildComponent, this .select( 'someChild' ));

This will do some magic to make sure that the ChildComponent instance does teardown with (actually, just before) the parent.

Here's a full example:

var withChildComponents = require ( 'fight-with-child-components' ); var ChildComponent = require ( 'some/child' ); var AnotherChildComponent = require ( 'some/other/child' ); return defineComponent(parentComponent, withChildComponents); function parentComponent ( ) { this .after( 'initialize' , function ( ) { this .attachChild(ChildComponent, this .select( 'someChild' )); this .attachChild(AnotherChildComponent, '.another-child' , { someProperty : true , teardownOn : 'someTeardownEvent' }); setTimeout( () => { this .trigger( 'someTeardownEvent' ); }, 1000 ); }); }

As in the above example, you can specify a custom teardown event:

this .attachChild(AnotherChildComponent, '.another-child' , { teardownOn : 'someTeardownEvent' });

This allows you to manually cause the teardown of that child.

Importantly, this overrides the parent-child teardown behaviour. If you want to keep it, you must additionally supply the childTeardownEvent :

this .attachChild(AnotherChildComponent, '.another-child' , { teardownOn : `someTeardownEvent ${ this .childTeardownEvent} ` });

Non-Flight code

withChildComponents provides a utility to help you coordinate Flight-component teardown from non-Flight code.

First, import the attach method:

const { attach } = require ( 'flight-with-child-components' );

You can use attach to attach Flight components like you would with attachTo , but you also can grab the resulting teardown event from the returned object:

const { teardownEvent } = attach(Component, '.some-node' );

You can then manually tear the component down using a jQuery event.

$( document ).trigger(teardownEvent);

Like with attachChild , you can supply a custom teardownOn event name:

const { teardownEvent } = attach(Component, '.some-node' , { teardownOn : 'someTeardownEvent' });

In this example, teardownEvent will be someTeardownEvent .

Teardown hooks

To perform cleanup tasks around child teardown events, there are two methods you can "hook" with advice: willTeardownChild and didTeardownChild .

this .before( 'willTeardownChild' , function ( ) { }); this .before( 'didTeardownChild' , function ( ) { });

Development

To develop this module, clone the repository and run:

yarn && yarn test

If the tests pass, you have a working environment. You shouldn't need any external dependencies.

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.