A Flight mixin for nesting components by coupling their life-cycles, making sure that a component and its children are torn down together.
A component that intends to initialize child components should mix in
withChildComponents and attach the children using
this.attachChild.
The child will be passed an even to listen out for – when it's triggered, the child will teardown.
withChildComponents mixin adds a unique event name to the parent (
this.childTeardownEvent) for this use, but you can manually specify a
teardownOn event name in the child's attrs.
This construct supports trees of components because, if the child also mixes in
withChildComponents, it's
childTeardownEvent will be fired before it is torn down, and that will teardown any further children in a cascade.
npm install --save flight-with-child-components
In the parent component, mixin
withChildComponents into the parent.
defineComponent(Component, withChildComponents);
This will add a generated
this.childTeardownEvent property to the component — like
_teardownEvent7 — which will then be used to coordinate teardown with any "child" components.
You don't need to use the
childTeardownEvent manually: instead, use the
this.attachChild method:
this.attachChild(ChildComponent, this.select('someChild'));
This will do some magic to make sure that the
ChildComponent instance does teardown with (actually, just before) the parent.
Here's a full example:
var withChildComponents = require('fight-with-child-components');
var ChildComponent = require('some/child');
var AnotherChildComponent = require('some/other/child');
return defineComponent(parentComponent, withChildComponents);
function parentComponent() {
this.after('initialize', function () {
// this.attachChild does all the work needed to support nesting
this.attachChild(ChildComponent, this.select('someChild'));
// it supports the same API as 'attachTo'
this.attachChild(AnotherChildComponent, '.another-child', {
someProperty: true,
// You can manually specify a teardown event
teardownOn: 'someTeardownEvent'
});
setTimeout(() => {
this.trigger('someTeardownEvent');
}, 1000);
});
}
As in the above example, you can specify a custom teardown event:
this.attachChild(AnotherChildComponent, '.another-child', {
teardownOn: 'someTeardownEvent'
});
This allows you to manually cause the teardown of that child.
Importantly, this overrides the parent-child teardown behaviour. If you want to keep it, you must additionally supply the
childTeardownEvent:
this.attachChild(AnotherChildComponent, '.another-child', {
teardownOn: `someTeardownEvent ${this.childTeardownEvent}`
});
withChildComponents provides a utility to help you coordinate Flight-component teardown from non-Flight code.
First, import the
attach method:
const { attach } = require('flight-with-child-components');
You can use
attach to attach Flight components like you would with
attachTo, but you also can grab the resulting teardown event from the returned object:
const { teardownEvent } = attach(Component, '.some-node');
You can then manually tear the component down using a jQuery event.
$(document).trigger(teardownEvent);
Like with
attachChild, you can supply a custom
teardownOn event name:
const { teardownEvent } = attach(Component, '.some-node', {
teardownOn: 'someTeardownEvent'
});
In this example,
teardownEvent will be
someTeardownEvent.
To perform cleanup tasks around child teardown events, there are two methods you can "hook" with advice:
willTeardownChild and
didTeardownChild.
this.before('willTeardownChild', function () {
// The childTeardownEvent has not yet fired, so you can do any extra cleanup you need
// before your child components disappear
});
this.before('didTeardownChild', function () {
// The childTeardownEvent has now fired and the child components will have run teardown.
// This is the time to do final cleanup.
});
To develop this module, clone the repository and run:
$ yarn && yarn test
If the tests pass, you have a working environment. You shouldn't need any external dependencies.
