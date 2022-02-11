Almost certainly the best Flickr API client in the world for node and the browser
$ npm install flickr-sdk
flickr-sdk is based on superagent and all methods that make API calls will return a superagent Request instance configured for the request. This means that you can do anything with Flickr requests that you can do with superagent.
The Flickr API is divided into several services:
Example
var Flickr = require('flickr-sdk');
Since OAuth 1.0 requires your application's key and secret to sign requests, flickr-sdk does not support this authentication method in the browser. Upload, Replace, and REST API calls that require authentication will not work without a valid OAuth signature. You can still use flickr-sdk to call REST API methods that don't require authentication or to get public feeds.
flickr-sdk has been tested with browserify but should work with other client-side module bundlers like webpack and rollup. If you need a standalone browser-ready version of flickr-sdk, each release on npm will contain a browserified version of this module at
node_modules/flickr-sdk/flickr-sdk.js. It is not minified.
All of the REST API methods are available on the Flickr prototype. Each method accepts a single parameter which is an optional hash of arguments. Refer to the REST API docs for the full list of methods and their supported arguments.
|Method
|Permissions
|Required Arguments
|flickr.activity.userComments
read 👀
|flickr.activity.userPhotos
read 👀
|flickr.auth.checkToken
none
auth_token
|flickr.auth.getFrob
none
|flickr.auth.getFullToken
none
mini_token
|flickr.auth.getToken
none
frob
|flickr.auth.oauth.checkToken
none
oauth_token
|flickr.auth.oauth.getAccessToken
none
|flickr.blogs.getList
read 👀
|flickr.blogs.getServices
none
|flickr.blogs.postPhoto
write ✏️
photo_id,
title,
description
|flickr.cameras.getBrandModels
none
brand
|flickr.cameras.getBrands
none
|flickr.collections.getInfo
read 👀
collection_id
|flickr.collections.getTree
none
|flickr.commons.getInstitutions
none
|flickr.contacts.getList
read 👀
|flickr.contacts.getListRecentlyUploaded
read 👀
|flickr.contacts.getPublicList
none
user_id
|flickr.contacts.getTaggingSuggestions
read 👀
|flickr.favorites.add
write ✏️
photo_id
|flickr.favorites.getContext
none
photo_id,
user_id
|flickr.favorites.getList
none
|flickr.favorites.getPublicList
none
user_id
|flickr.favorites.remove
write ✏️
photo_id
|flickr.galleries.addPhoto
write ✏️
gallery_id,
photo_id
|flickr.galleries.create
write ✏️
title,
description
|flickr.galleries.editMeta
write ✏️
gallery_id,
title
|flickr.galleries.editPhoto
write ✏️
gallery_id,
photo_id,
comment
|flickr.galleries.editPhotos
write ✏️
gallery_id,
primary_photo_id,
photo_ids
|flickr.galleries.getInfo
none
gallery_id
|flickr.galleries.getList
none
user_id
|flickr.galleries.getListForPhoto
none
photo_id
|flickr.galleries.getPhotos
none
gallery_id
|flickr.groups.browse
read 👀
|flickr.groups.getInfo
none
group_id
|flickr.groups.join
write ✏️
group_id
|flickr.groups.joinRequest
write ✏️
group_id,
message,
accept_rules
|flickr.groups.leave
delete 💥
group_id
|flickr.groups.search
none
text
|flickr.groups.discuss.replies.add
write ✏️
group_id,
topic_id,
message
|flickr.groups.discuss.replies.delete
delete 💥
group_id,
topic_id,
reply_id
|flickr.groups.discuss.replies.edit
write ✏️
group_id,
topic_id,
reply_id,
message
|flickr.groups.discuss.replies.getInfo
none
group_id,
topic_id,
reply_id
|flickr.groups.discuss.replies.getList
none
group_id,
topic_id,
per_page
|flickr.groups.discuss.topics.add
write ✏️
group_id,
subject,
message
|flickr.groups.discuss.topics.getInfo
none
group_id,
topic_id
|flickr.groups.discuss.topics.getList
none
group_id
|flickr.groups.members.getList
read 👀
group_id
|flickr.groups.pools.add
write ✏️
photo_id,
group_id
|flickr.groups.pools.getContext
none
photo_id,
group_id
|flickr.groups.pools.getGroups
read 👀
|flickr.groups.pools.getPhotos
none
group_id
|flickr.groups.pools.remove
write ✏️
photo_id,
group_id
|flickr.interestingness.getList
none
|flickr.machinetags.getNamespaces
none
|flickr.machinetags.getPairs
none
|flickr.machinetags.getPredicates
none
|flickr.machinetags.getRecentValues
none
|flickr.machinetags.getValues
none
namespace,
predicate
|flickr.panda.getList
none
|flickr.panda.getPhotos
none
panda_name
|flickr.people.findByEmail
none
find_email
|flickr.people.findByUsername
none
username
|flickr.people.getGroups
read 👀
user_id
|flickr.people.getInfo
none
user_id
|flickr.people.getLimits
read 👀
|flickr.people.getPhotos
none
user_id
|flickr.people.getPhotosOf
none
user_id
|flickr.people.getPublicGroups
none
user_id
|flickr.people.getPublicPhotos
none
user_id
|flickr.people.getUploadStatus
read 👀
|flickr.photos.addTags
write ✏️
photo_id,
tags
|flickr.photos.delete
delete 💥
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getAllContexts
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getContactsPhotos
read 👀
|flickr.photos.getContactsPublicPhotos
none
user_id
|flickr.photos.getContext
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getCounts
read 👀
|flickr.photos.getExif
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getFavorites
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getInfo
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getNotInSet
read 👀
|flickr.photos.getPerms
read 👀
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getPopular
none
|flickr.photos.getRecent
none
|flickr.photos.getSizes
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.getUntagged
read 👀
|flickr.photos.getWithGeoData
read 👀
|flickr.photos.getWithoutGeoData
read 👀
|flickr.photos.recentlyUpdated
read 👀
min_date
|flickr.photos.removeTag
write ✏️
tag_id
|flickr.photos.search
none
|flickr.photos.setContentType
write ✏️
photo_id,
content_type
|flickr.photos.setDates
write ✏️
photo_id
|flickr.photos.setMeta
write ✏️
photo_id
|flickr.photos.setPerms
write ✏️
photo_id,
is_public,
is_friend,
is_family
|flickr.photos.setSafetyLevel
write ✏️
photo_id
|flickr.photos.setTags
write ✏️
photo_id,
tags
|flickr.photos.comments.addComment
write ✏️
photo_id,
comment_text
|flickr.photos.comments.deleteComment
write ✏️
comment_id
|flickr.photos.comments.editComment
write ✏️
comment_id,
comment_text
|flickr.photos.comments.getList
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.comments.getRecentForContacts
read 👀
|flickr.photos.geo.batchCorrectLocation
write ✏️
lat,
lon,
accuracy
|flickr.photos.geo.correctLocation
write ✏️
photo_id,
foursquare_id
|flickr.photos.geo.getLocation
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.geo.getPerms
read 👀
photo_id
|flickr.photos.geo.photosForLocation
read 👀
lat,
lon
|flickr.photos.geo.removeLocation
write ✏️
photo_id
|flickr.photos.geo.setContext
write ✏️
photo_id,
context
|flickr.photos.geo.setLocation
write ✏️
photo_id,
lat,
lon
|flickr.photos.geo.setPerms
write ✏️
is_public,
is_contact,
is_friend,
is_family,
photo_id
|flickr.photos.licenses.getInfo
none
|flickr.photos.licenses.setLicense
write ✏️
photo_id,
license_id
|flickr.photos.notes.add
write ✏️
photo_id,
note_x,
note_y,
note_w,
note_h,
note_text
|flickr.photos.notes.delete
write ✏️
note_id
|flickr.photos.notes.edit
write ✏️
note_id,
note_x,
note_y,
note_w,
note_h,
note_text
|flickr.photos.people.add
write ✏️
photo_id,
user_id
|flickr.photos.people.delete
write ✏️
photo_id,
user_id
|flickr.photos.people.deleteCoords
write ✏️
photo_id,
user_id
|flickr.photos.people.editCoords
write ✏️
photo_id,
user_id,
person_x,
person_y,
person_w,
person_h
|flickr.photos.people.getList
none
photo_id
|flickr.photos.suggestions.approveSuggestion
write ✏️
suggestion_id
|flickr.photos.suggestions.getList
read 👀
|flickr.photos.suggestions.rejectSuggestion
write ✏️
suggestion_id
|flickr.photos.suggestions.removeSuggestion
write ✏️
suggestion_id
|flickr.photos.suggestions.suggestLocation
write ✏️
photo_id,
lat,
lon
|flickr.photos.transform.rotate
write ✏️
photo_id,
degrees
|flickr.photos.upload.checkTickets
none
tickets
|flickr.photosets.addPhoto
write ✏️
photoset_id,
photo_id
|flickr.photosets.create
write ✏️
title,
primary_photo_id
|flickr.photosets.delete
write ✏️
photoset_id
|flickr.photosets.editMeta
write ✏️
photoset_id,
title
|flickr.photosets.editPhotos
write ✏️
photoset_id,
primary_photo_id,
photo_ids
|flickr.photosets.getContext
none
photo_id,
photoset_id
|flickr.photosets.getInfo
none
photoset_id,
user_id
|flickr.photosets.getList
none
|flickr.photosets.getPhotos
none
photoset_id,
user_id
|flickr.photosets.orderSets
write ✏️
photoset_ids
|flickr.photosets.removePhoto
write ✏️
photoset_id,
photo_id
|flickr.photosets.removePhotos
write ✏️
photoset_id,
photo_ids
|flickr.photosets.reorderPhotos
write ✏️
photoset_id,
photo_ids
|flickr.photosets.setPrimaryPhoto
write ✏️
photoset_id,
photo_id
|flickr.photosets.comments.addComment
write ✏️
photoset_id,
comment_text
|flickr.photosets.comments.deleteComment
write ✏️
comment_id
|flickr.photosets.comments.editComment
write ✏️
comment_id,
comment_text
|flickr.photosets.comments.getList
none
photoset_id
|flickr.places.find
none
query
|flickr.places.findByLatLon
none
lat,
lon
|flickr.places.getChildrenWithPhotosPublic
none
|flickr.places.getInfo
none
|flickr.places.getInfoByUrl
none
url
|flickr.places.getPlaceTypes
none
|flickr.places.getShapeHistory
none
|flickr.places.getTopPlacesList
none
place_type_id
|flickr.places.placesForBoundingBox
none
bbox
|flickr.places.placesForContacts
read 👀
|flickr.places.placesForTags
none
place_type_id
|flickr.places.placesForUser
read 👀
|flickr.places.resolvePlaceId
none
place_id
|flickr.places.resolvePlaceURL
none
url
|flickr.places.tagsForPlace
none
|flickr.prefs.getContentType
read 👀
|flickr.prefs.getGeoPerms
read 👀
|flickr.prefs.getHidden
read 👀
|flickr.prefs.getPrivacy
read 👀
|flickr.prefs.getSafetyLevel
read 👀
|flickr.profile.getProfile
none
user_id
|flickr.push.getSubscriptions
read 👀
|flickr.push.getTopics
none
|flickr.push.subscribe
read 👀
topic,
callback,
verify
|flickr.push.unsubscribe
read 👀
topic,
callback,
verify
|flickr.reflection.getMethodInfo
none
method_name
|flickr.reflection.getMethods
none
|flickr.stats.getCSVFiles
read 👀
|flickr.stats.getCollectionDomains
read 👀
date
|flickr.stats.getCollectionReferrers
read 👀
date,
domain
|flickr.stats.getCollectionStats
read 👀
date,
collection_id
|flickr.stats.getPhotoDomains
read 👀
date
|flickr.stats.getPhotoReferrers
read 👀
date,
domain
|flickr.stats.getPhotoStats
read 👀
date,
photo_id
|flickr.stats.getPhotosetDomains
read 👀
date
|flickr.stats.getPhotosetReferrers
read 👀
date,
domain
|flickr.stats.getPhotosetStats
read 👀
date,
photoset_id
|flickr.stats.getPhotostreamDomains
read 👀
date
|flickr.stats.getPhotostreamReferrers
read 👀
date,
domain
|flickr.stats.getPhotostreamStats
read 👀
date
|flickr.stats.getPopularPhotos
read 👀
|flickr.stats.getTotalViews
read 👀
|flickr.tags.getClusterPhotos
none
tag,
cluster_id
|flickr.tags.getClusters
none
tag
|flickr.tags.getHotList
none
|flickr.tags.getListPhoto
none
photo_id
|flickr.tags.getListUser
none
|flickr.tags.getListUserPopular
none
|flickr.tags.getListUserRaw
none
|flickr.tags.getMostFrequentlyUsed
read 👀
|flickr.tags.getRelated
none
tag
|flickr.test.echo
none
|flickr.test.login
read 👀
|flickr.test.null
read 👀
|flickr.testimonials.addTestimonial
write ✏️
user_id,
testimonial_text
|flickr.testimonials.approveTestimonial
write ✏️
testimonial_id
|flickr.testimonials.deleteTestimonial
write ✏️
testimonial_id
|flickr.testimonials.editTestimonial
write ✏️
user_id,
testimonial_id,
testimonial_text
|flickr.testimonials.getAllTestimonialsAbout
read 👀
|flickr.testimonials.getAllTestimonialsAboutBy
read 👀
user_id
|flickr.testimonials.getAllTestimonialsBy
read 👀
|flickr.testimonials.getPendingTestimonialsAbout
read 👀
|flickr.testimonials.getPendingTestimonialsAboutBy
read 👀
user_id
|flickr.testimonials.getPendingTestimonialsBy
read 👀
|flickr.testimonials.getTestimonialsAbout
none
user_id
|flickr.testimonials.getTestimonialsAboutBy
read 👀
user_id
|flickr.testimonials.getTestimonialsBy
none
user_id
|flickr.urls.getGroup
none
group_id
|flickr.urls.getUserPhotos
none
|flickr.urls.getUserProfile
none
|flickr.urls.lookupGallery
none
url
|flickr.urls.lookupGroup
none
url
|flickr.urls.lookupUser
none
url
Kind: global class
Request
String
Request
function
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Creates a new Flickr REST API client.
You must pass a superagent plugin or your API key as the first parameter. For methods that don't require authentication, you can simply provide your API key. For methods that do require authentication, use the OAuth plugin.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|auth
function |
String
|An authentication plugin function or an API key
Example (Get info about a public photo with your API key)
var flickr = new Flickr(process.env.FLICKR_API_KEY);
flickr.photos.getInfo({
photo_id: 25825763 // sorry, @dokas
}).then(function (res) {
console.log('yay!', res.body);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error('bonk', err);
});
Example (Searching for public photos with your API key)
var flickr = new Flickr(process.env.FLICKR_API_KEY);
flickr.photos.search({
text: 'doggo'
}).then(function (res) {
console.log('yay!', res.body);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error('bonk', err);
});
Example (Authenticate as a user with the OAuth plugin)
var flickr = new Flickr(Flickr.OAuth.createPlugin(
process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_KEY,
process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_SECRET,
process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN,
process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN_SECRET
));
flickr.test.login().then(function (res) {
console.log('yay!', res.body);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error('bonk', err);
});
Kind: static class of
Flickr
Request
String
Request
function
Creates a new OAuth service instance. You can use this service to request and validate OAuth tokens, as well as generate an auth plugin suitable for use with the REST and Upload services.
You need to register an application
to obtain your
consumerKey and
consumerSecret.
OAuth 1.0 requires your consumer secret to sign calls, and you should never expose secrets to the browser.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|consumerKey
String
|The application's API key
|consumerSecret
String
|The application's API secret
Example
var oauth = new Flickr.OAuth(
process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_KEY,
process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_SECRET
);
Request
Get a Request Token using the consumer key.
Kind: instance method of
OAuth
See
|Param
|Type
|Description
|oauthCallback
String
|Your application's OAuth callback URL
Example
oauth.request('http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback').then(function (res) {
console.log('yay!', res);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error('bonk', err);
});
String
Returns the authorization url for
requestToken. You may also pass
the
perms your app is requesting as
read (the default),
write,
or
delete. Your application should redirect the user here to ask
them to verify your request token.
Kind: instance method of
OAuth
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/api/auth.oauth.html#authorization
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|requestToken
String
|The OAuth request token
|[perms]
String
read
|Permission level, may be "read", "write" or "delete"
Example
var url = oauth.authorizeUrl(requestToken); // "https://www.flickr.com/services/oauth..."
res.setHeader("Location", url);
res.statusCode = 302;
res.end();
Request
Verify an OAuth token using the verifier and token secret. If your user has indeed verified your request token, you will receive an OAuth token and secret back, as well as some very basic profile information. You can now use this token and secret to make calls to the REST API.
Kind: instance method of
OAuth
See
|Param
|Type
|Description
|oauthToken
String
|The OAuth token to verify
|oauthVerifier
String
|The OAuth token verifier string you received from the callback
|tokenSecret
String
|The OAuth token secret
Example
oauth.verify(oauthToken, oauthVerifier, tokenSecret).then(function (res) {
console.log('oauth token:', res.body.oauth_token);
console.log('oauth token secret:', res.body.oauth_token_secret);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('bonk', err);
});
function
Returns an oauth plugin for this consumer key and secret.
Kind: instance method of
OAuth
|Param
|Type
|Description
|oauthToken
String
|The OAuth token
|oauthTokenSecret
String
|The OAuth token secret
Example
var flickr = new Flickr(oauth.plugin(
oauthToken,
oauthTokenSecret
));
function
Returns an oauth plugin for this consumer key, consumer secret, oauth token and oauth token secret,
Kind: static method of
OAuth
|Param
|Type
|Description
|consumerKey
String
|The application's API key
|consumerSecret
String
|The application's API secret
|oauthToken
String
|The OAuth token
|oauthTokenSecret
String
|The OAuth token secret
Example
var flickr = new Flickr(Flickr.OAuth.createPlugin(
process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_KEY,
process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_SECRET,
process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN,
process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN_SECRET
));
Request
Kind: static class of
Flickr
Extends:
Request
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/api/upload.api.html
Creates a new Upload service instance. Since the Upload API only does one thing (upload files), an Upload instance is simply a Request subclass.
The Upload endpoint requires authentication. You should pass a configured instance of the OAuth plugin to upload photos on behalf of another user.
|Param
|Type
|auth
function
|file
String |
fs.ReadStream |
Buffer
|[args]
Object
Example
var upload = new Flickr.Upload(auth, 'upload.png', {
title: 'Works on MY machine!'
});
upload.then(function (res) {
console.log('yay!', res.body);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error('bonk', err);
});
Request
Kind: static class of
Flickr
Extends:
Request
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/api/replace.api.html
Creates a new Replace service instance. Since the Replace API only does one thing (replace files), an Replace instance is simply a Request subclass.
The Replace endpoint requires authentication. You should pass a configured instance of the OAuth plugin to replace photos on behalf of another user.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|auth
function
|photoID
Number |
String
|The ID of the photo to replace
|file
String |
fs.ReadStream |
Buffer
|[args]
Object
Example
var replace = new Flickr.Replace(auth, 41234567890, 'replace.png', {
title: 'Now in pink!'
});
replace.then(function (res) {
console.log('yay!', res.body);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error('bonk', err);
});
Kind: static class of
Flickr
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Request
Creates a new Feeds service instance. You can use this instance to explore and retrieve public Flickr API data.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[args]
Object
|Arguments that will be passed along with every feed request
|[args.format]
String
json
|The feed response format
|[args.lang]
String
en-us
|The language to request for the feed
Example
var feeds = new Flickr.Feeds();
Request
Returns a list of public content matching some criteria.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_public/
|Param
|Type
|[args]
Object
Request
Returns a list of public content from the contacts, friends & family of a given person.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_friends/
|Param
|Type
|Description
|args
Object
|args.user_id
Number |
String
|The user ID of the user to fetch friends' photos and videos for.
Request
Returns a list of public favorites for a given user.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_faves/
|Param
|Type
|Description
|args
Object
|args.id
Number |
String
|A single user ID. This specifies a user to fetch for.
Request
Returns a list of recent discussions in a given group.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/groups_discuss/
|Param
|Type
|Description
|args
Object
|args.id
Number
|The ID of the group to fetch discussions for.
Request
Returns a list of things recently added to the pool of a given group.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/groups_pool/
|Param
|Type
|Description
|args
Object
|args.id
Number
|The ID of the group to fetch for.
Request
Returns a list of recent topics from the forum.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/forums/
|Param
|Type
|[args]
Object
Request
Returns a list of recent comments on photostream and sets belonging to a given user.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/activity/
|Param
|Type
|Description
|args
Object
|args.user_id
Number |
String
|The user ID to fetch recent activity for.
Request
Returns a list of recent comments that have been commented on by a given person.
Kind: instance method of
Feeds
See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_comments/
|Param
|Type
|Description
|args
Object
|args.user_id
Number |
String
|The user ID to fetch recent comments for.
Code licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE file for terms.