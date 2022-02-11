Almost certainly the best Flickr API client in the world for node and the browser

Install

npm install flickr-sdk

Usage

flickr-sdk is based on superagent and all methods that make API calls will return a superagent Request instance configured for the request. This means that you can do anything with Flickr requests that you can do with superagent.

The Flickr API is divided into several services:

The REST API service, which provides access to Flickr data

The OAuth service, which authenticates users via OAuth 1.0

The Feeds service, which provides feeds of public Flickr data

The Upload service, where you can upload photos!

The Replace service, where you can replace photos you previously uploaded

Example

var Flickr = require ( 'flickr-sdk' );

Browser Usage

Since OAuth 1.0 requires your application's key and secret to sign requests, flickr-sdk does not support this authentication method in the browser. Upload, Replace, and REST API calls that require authentication will not work without a valid OAuth signature. You can still use flickr-sdk to call REST API methods that don't require authentication or to get public feeds.

flickr-sdk has been tested with browserify but should work with other client-side module bundlers like webpack and rollup. If you need a standalone browser-ready version of flickr-sdk, each release on npm will contain a browserified version of this module at node_modules/flickr-sdk/flickr-sdk.js . It is not minified.

Flickr

All of the REST API methods are available on the Flickr prototype. Each method accepts a single parameter which is an optional hash of arguments. Refer to the REST API docs for the full list of methods and their supported arguments.

Method Permissions Required Arguments flickr.activity.userComments read 👀 flickr.activity.userPhotos read 👀 flickr.auth.checkToken none auth_token flickr.auth.getFrob none flickr.auth.getFullToken none mini_token flickr.auth.getToken none frob flickr.auth.oauth.checkToken none oauth_token flickr.auth.oauth.getAccessToken none flickr.blogs.getList read 👀 flickr.blogs.getServices none flickr.blogs.postPhoto write ✏️ photo_id , title , description flickr.cameras.getBrandModels none brand flickr.cameras.getBrands none flickr.collections.getInfo read 👀 collection_id flickr.collections.getTree none flickr.commons.getInstitutions none flickr.contacts.getList read 👀 flickr.contacts.getListRecentlyUploaded read 👀 flickr.contacts.getPublicList none user_id flickr.contacts.getTaggingSuggestions read 👀 flickr.favorites.add write ✏️ photo_id flickr.favorites.getContext none photo_id , user_id flickr.favorites.getList none flickr.favorites.getPublicList none user_id flickr.favorites.remove write ✏️ photo_id flickr.galleries.addPhoto write ✏️ gallery_id , photo_id flickr.galleries.create write ✏️ title , description flickr.galleries.editMeta write ✏️ gallery_id , title flickr.galleries.editPhoto write ✏️ gallery_id , photo_id , comment flickr.galleries.editPhotos write ✏️ gallery_id , primary_photo_id , photo_ids flickr.galleries.getInfo none gallery_id flickr.galleries.getList none user_id flickr.galleries.getListForPhoto none photo_id flickr.galleries.getPhotos none gallery_id flickr.groups.browse read 👀 flickr.groups.getInfo none group_id flickr.groups.join write ✏️ group_id flickr.groups.joinRequest write ✏️ group_id , message , accept_rules flickr.groups.leave delete 💥 group_id flickr.groups.search none text flickr.groups.discuss.replies.add write ✏️ group_id , topic_id , message flickr.groups.discuss.replies.delete delete 💥 group_id , topic_id , reply_id flickr.groups.discuss.replies.edit write ✏️ group_id , topic_id , reply_id , message flickr.groups.discuss.replies.getInfo none group_id , topic_id , reply_id flickr.groups.discuss.replies.getList none group_id , topic_id , per_page flickr.groups.discuss.topics.add write ✏️ group_id , subject , message flickr.groups.discuss.topics.getInfo none group_id , topic_id flickr.groups.discuss.topics.getList none group_id flickr.groups.members.getList read 👀 group_id flickr.groups.pools.add write ✏️ photo_id , group_id flickr.groups.pools.getContext none photo_id , group_id flickr.groups.pools.getGroups read 👀 flickr.groups.pools.getPhotos none group_id flickr.groups.pools.remove write ✏️ photo_id , group_id flickr.interestingness.getList none flickr.machinetags.getNamespaces none flickr.machinetags.getPairs none flickr.machinetags.getPredicates none flickr.machinetags.getRecentValues none flickr.machinetags.getValues none namespace , predicate flickr.panda.getList none flickr.panda.getPhotos none panda_name flickr.people.findByEmail none find_email flickr.people.findByUsername none username flickr.people.getGroups read 👀 user_id flickr.people.getInfo none user_id flickr.people.getLimits read 👀 flickr.people.getPhotos none user_id flickr.people.getPhotosOf none user_id flickr.people.getPublicGroups none user_id flickr.people.getPublicPhotos none user_id flickr.people.getUploadStatus read 👀 flickr.photos.addTags write ✏️ photo_id , tags flickr.photos.delete delete 💥 photo_id flickr.photos.getAllContexts none photo_id flickr.photos.getContactsPhotos read 👀 flickr.photos.getContactsPublicPhotos none user_id flickr.photos.getContext none photo_id flickr.photos.getCounts read 👀 flickr.photos.getExif none photo_id flickr.photos.getFavorites none photo_id flickr.photos.getInfo none photo_id flickr.photos.getNotInSet read 👀 flickr.photos.getPerms read 👀 photo_id flickr.photos.getPopular none flickr.photos.getRecent none flickr.photos.getSizes none photo_id flickr.photos.getUntagged read 👀 flickr.photos.getWithGeoData read 👀 flickr.photos.getWithoutGeoData read 👀 flickr.photos.recentlyUpdated read 👀 min_date flickr.photos.removeTag write ✏️ tag_id flickr.photos.search none flickr.photos.setContentType write ✏️ photo_id , content_type flickr.photos.setDates write ✏️ photo_id flickr.photos.setMeta write ✏️ photo_id flickr.photos.setPerms write ✏️ photo_id , is_public , is_friend , is_family flickr.photos.setSafetyLevel write ✏️ photo_id flickr.photos.setTags write ✏️ photo_id , tags flickr.photos.comments.addComment write ✏️ photo_id , comment_text flickr.photos.comments.deleteComment write ✏️ comment_id flickr.photos.comments.editComment write ✏️ comment_id , comment_text flickr.photos.comments.getList none photo_id flickr.photos.comments.getRecentForContacts read 👀 flickr.photos.geo.batchCorrectLocation write ✏️ lat , lon , accuracy flickr.photos.geo.correctLocation write ✏️ photo_id , foursquare_id flickr.photos.geo.getLocation none photo_id flickr.photos.geo.getPerms read 👀 photo_id flickr.photos.geo.photosForLocation read 👀 lat , lon flickr.photos.geo.removeLocation write ✏️ photo_id flickr.photos.geo.setContext write ✏️ photo_id , context flickr.photos.geo.setLocation write ✏️ photo_id , lat , lon flickr.photos.geo.setPerms write ✏️ is_public , is_contact , is_friend , is_family , photo_id flickr.photos.licenses.getInfo none flickr.photos.licenses.setLicense write ✏️ photo_id , license_id flickr.photos.notes.add write ✏️ photo_id , note_x , note_y , note_w , note_h , note_text flickr.photos.notes.delete write ✏️ note_id flickr.photos.notes.edit write ✏️ note_id , note_x , note_y , note_w , note_h , note_text flickr.photos.people.add write ✏️ photo_id , user_id flickr.photos.people.delete write ✏️ photo_id , user_id flickr.photos.people.deleteCoords write ✏️ photo_id , user_id flickr.photos.people.editCoords write ✏️ photo_id , user_id , person_x , person_y , person_w , person_h flickr.photos.people.getList none photo_id flickr.photos.suggestions.approveSuggestion write ✏️ suggestion_id flickr.photos.suggestions.getList read 👀 flickr.photos.suggestions.rejectSuggestion write ✏️ suggestion_id flickr.photos.suggestions.removeSuggestion write ✏️ suggestion_id flickr.photos.suggestions.suggestLocation write ✏️ photo_id , lat , lon flickr.photos.transform.rotate write ✏️ photo_id , degrees flickr.photos.upload.checkTickets none tickets flickr.photosets.addPhoto write ✏️ photoset_id , photo_id flickr.photosets.create write ✏️ title , primary_photo_id flickr.photosets.delete write ✏️ photoset_id flickr.photosets.editMeta write ✏️ photoset_id , title flickr.photosets.editPhotos write ✏️ photoset_id , primary_photo_id , photo_ids flickr.photosets.getContext none photo_id , photoset_id flickr.photosets.getInfo none photoset_id , user_id flickr.photosets.getList none flickr.photosets.getPhotos none photoset_id , user_id flickr.photosets.orderSets write ✏️ photoset_ids flickr.photosets.removePhoto write ✏️ photoset_id , photo_id flickr.photosets.removePhotos write ✏️ photoset_id , photo_ids flickr.photosets.reorderPhotos write ✏️ photoset_id , photo_ids flickr.photosets.setPrimaryPhoto write ✏️ photoset_id , photo_id flickr.photosets.comments.addComment write ✏️ photoset_id , comment_text flickr.photosets.comments.deleteComment write ✏️ comment_id flickr.photosets.comments.editComment write ✏️ comment_id , comment_text flickr.photosets.comments.getList none photoset_id flickr.places.find none query flickr.places.findByLatLon none lat , lon flickr.places.getChildrenWithPhotosPublic none flickr.places.getInfo none flickr.places.getInfoByUrl none url flickr.places.getPlaceTypes none flickr.places.getShapeHistory none flickr.places.getTopPlacesList none place_type_id flickr.places.placesForBoundingBox none bbox flickr.places.placesForContacts read 👀 flickr.places.placesForTags none place_type_id flickr.places.placesForUser read 👀 flickr.places.resolvePlaceId none place_id flickr.places.resolvePlaceURL none url flickr.places.tagsForPlace none flickr.prefs.getContentType read 👀 flickr.prefs.getGeoPerms read 👀 flickr.prefs.getHidden read 👀 flickr.prefs.getPrivacy read 👀 flickr.prefs.getSafetyLevel read 👀 flickr.profile.getProfile none user_id flickr.push.getSubscriptions read 👀 flickr.push.getTopics none flickr.push.subscribe read 👀 topic , callback , verify flickr.push.unsubscribe read 👀 topic , callback , verify flickr.reflection.getMethodInfo none method_name flickr.reflection.getMethods none flickr.stats.getCSVFiles read 👀 flickr.stats.getCollectionDomains read 👀 date flickr.stats.getCollectionReferrers read 👀 date , domain flickr.stats.getCollectionStats read 👀 date , collection_id flickr.stats.getPhotoDomains read 👀 date flickr.stats.getPhotoReferrers read 👀 date , domain flickr.stats.getPhotoStats read 👀 date , photo_id flickr.stats.getPhotosetDomains read 👀 date flickr.stats.getPhotosetReferrers read 👀 date , domain flickr.stats.getPhotosetStats read 👀 date , photoset_id flickr.stats.getPhotostreamDomains read 👀 date flickr.stats.getPhotostreamReferrers read 👀 date , domain flickr.stats.getPhotostreamStats read 👀 date flickr.stats.getPopularPhotos read 👀 flickr.stats.getTotalViews read 👀 flickr.tags.getClusterPhotos none tag , cluster_id flickr.tags.getClusters none tag flickr.tags.getHotList none flickr.tags.getListPhoto none photo_id flickr.tags.getListUser none flickr.tags.getListUserPopular none flickr.tags.getListUserRaw none flickr.tags.getMostFrequentlyUsed read 👀 flickr.tags.getRelated none tag flickr.test.echo none flickr.test.login read 👀 flickr.test.null read 👀 flickr.testimonials.addTestimonial write ✏️ user_id , testimonial_text flickr.testimonials.approveTestimonial write ✏️ testimonial_id flickr.testimonials.deleteTestimonial write ✏️ testimonial_id flickr.testimonials.editTestimonial write ✏️ user_id , testimonial_id , testimonial_text flickr.testimonials.getAllTestimonialsAbout read 👀 flickr.testimonials.getAllTestimonialsAboutBy read 👀 user_id flickr.testimonials.getAllTestimonialsBy read 👀 flickr.testimonials.getPendingTestimonialsAbout read 👀 flickr.testimonials.getPendingTestimonialsAboutBy read 👀 user_id flickr.testimonials.getPendingTestimonialsBy read 👀 flickr.testimonials.getTestimonialsAbout none user_id flickr.testimonials.getTestimonialsAboutBy read 👀 user_id flickr.testimonials.getTestimonialsBy none user_id flickr.urls.getGroup none group_id flickr.urls.getUserPhotos none flickr.urls.getUserProfile none flickr.urls.lookupGallery none url flickr.urls.lookupGroup none url flickr.urls.lookupUser none url

Kind: global class

new Flickr(auth)

Creates a new Flickr REST API client.

You must pass a superagent plugin or your API key as the first parameter. For methods that don't require authentication, you can simply provide your API key. For methods that do require authentication, use the OAuth plugin.

Param Type Description auth function | String An authentication plugin function or an API key

Example (Get info about a public photo with your API key)

var flickr = new Flickr(process.env.FLICKR_API_KEY); flickr.photos.getInfo({ photo_id : 25825763 }).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'yay!' , res.body); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'bonk' , err); });

Example (Searching for public photos with your API key)

var flickr = new Flickr(process.env.FLICKR_API_KEY); flickr.photos.search({ text : 'doggo' }).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'yay!' , res.body); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'bonk' , err); });

Example (Authenticate as a user with the OAuth plugin)

var flickr = new Flickr(Flickr.OAuth.createPlugin( process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_KEY, process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_SECRET, process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN, process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN_SECRET )); flickr.test.login().then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'yay!' , res.body); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'bonk' , err); });

Kind: static class of Flickr

new OAuth(consumerKey, consumerSecret)

Creates a new OAuth service instance. You can use this service to request and validate OAuth tokens, as well as generate an auth plugin suitable for use with the REST and Upload services.

You need to register an application to obtain your consumerKey and consumerSecret .

OAuth 1.0 requires your consumer secret to sign calls, and you should never expose secrets to the browser.

Param Type Description consumerKey String The application's API key consumerSecret String The application's API secret

Example

var oauth = new Flickr.OAuth( process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_KEY, process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_SECRET );

oAuth.request(oauthCallback) ⇒ Request

Get a Request Token using the consumer key.

Kind: instance method of OAuth

See

Param Type Description oauthCallback String Your application's OAuth callback URL

Example

oauth.request( 'http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback' ).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'yay!' , res); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'bonk' , err); });

oAuth.authorizeUrl(requestToken, [perms]) ⇒ String

Returns the authorization url for requestToken . You may also pass the perms your app is requesting as read (the default), write , or delete . Your application should redirect the user here to ask them to verify your request token.

Kind: instance method of OAuth

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/api/auth.oauth.html#authorization

Param Type Default Description requestToken String The OAuth request token [perms] String read Permission level, may be "read", "write" or "delete"

Example

var url = oauth.authorizeUrl(requestToken); res.setHeader( "Location" , url); res.statusCode = 302 ; res.end();

oAuth.verify(oauthToken, oauthVerifier, tokenSecret) ⇒ Request

Verify an OAuth token using the verifier and token secret. If your user has indeed verified your request token, you will receive an OAuth token and secret back, as well as some very basic profile information. You can now use this token and secret to make calls to the REST API.

Kind: instance method of OAuth

See

Param Type Description oauthToken String The OAuth token to verify oauthVerifier String The OAuth token verifier string you received from the callback tokenSecret String The OAuth token secret

Example

oauth.verify(oauthToken, oauthVerifier, tokenSecret).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'oauth token:' , res.body.oauth_token); console .log( 'oauth token secret:' , res.body.oauth_token_secret); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'bonk' , err); });

oAuth.plugin(oauthToken, oauthTokenSecret) ⇒ function

Returns an oauth plugin for this consumer key and secret.

Kind: instance method of OAuth

Param Type Description oauthToken String The OAuth token oauthTokenSecret String The OAuth token secret

Example

var flickr = new Flickr(oauth.plugin( oauthToken, oauthTokenSecret ));

OAuth.createPlugin(consumerKey, consumerSecret, oauthToken, oauthTokenSecret) ⇒ function

Returns an oauth plugin for this consumer key, consumer secret, oauth token and oauth token secret,

Kind: static method of OAuth

Param Type Description consumerKey String The application's API key consumerSecret String The application's API secret oauthToken String The OAuth token oauthTokenSecret String The OAuth token secret

Example

var flickr = new Flickr(Flickr.OAuth.createPlugin( process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_KEY, process.env.FLICKR_CONSUMER_SECRET, process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN, process.env.FLICKR_OAUTH_TOKEN_SECRET ));

Flickr.Upload ⇐ Request

Kind: static class of Flickr

Extends: Request

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/api/upload.api.html



new Upload(auth, file, [args])

Creates a new Upload service instance. Since the Upload API only does one thing (upload files), an Upload instance is simply a Request subclass.

The Upload endpoint requires authentication. You should pass a configured instance of the OAuth plugin to upload photos on behalf of another user.

Param Type auth function file String | fs.ReadStream | Buffer [args] Object

Example

var upload = new Flickr.Upload(auth, 'upload.png' , { title : 'Works on MY machine!' }); upload.then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'yay!' , res.body); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'bonk' , err); });

Flickr.Replace ⇐ Request

Kind: static class of Flickr

Extends: Request

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/api/replace.api.html



new Replace(auth, photoID, file, [args])

Creates a new Replace service instance. Since the Replace API only does one thing (replace files), an Replace instance is simply a Request subclass.

The Replace endpoint requires authentication. You should pass a configured instance of the OAuth plugin to replace photos on behalf of another user.

Param Type Description auth function photoID Number | String The ID of the photo to replace file String | fs.ReadStream | Buffer [args] Object

Example

var replace = new Flickr.Replace(auth, 41234567890 , 'replace.png' , { title : 'Now in pink!' }); replace.then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'yay!' , res.body); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'bonk' , err); });

Kind: static class of Flickr

new Feeds([args])

Creates a new Feeds service instance. You can use this instance to explore and retrieve public Flickr API data.

Param Type Default Description [args] Object Arguments that will be passed along with every feed request [args.format] String json The feed response format [args.lang] String en-us The language to request for the feed

Example

var feeds = new Flickr.Feeds();

feeds.publicPhotos([args]) ⇒ Request

Returns a list of public content matching some criteria.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_public/

Param Type [args] Object

feeds.friendsPhotos(args) ⇒ Request

Returns a list of public content from the contacts, friends & family of a given person.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_friends/

Param Type Description args Object args.user_id Number | String The user ID of the user to fetch friends' photos and videos for.

feeds.favePhotos(args) ⇒ Request

Returns a list of public favorites for a given user.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_faves/

Param Type Description args Object args.id Number | String A single user ID. This specifies a user to fetch for.

feeds.groupDiscussions(args) ⇒ Request

Returns a list of recent discussions in a given group.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/groups_discuss/

Param Type Description args Object args.id Number The ID of the group to fetch discussions for.

feeds.groupPool(args) ⇒ Request

Returns a list of things recently added to the pool of a given group.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/groups_pool/

Param Type Description args Object args.id Number The ID of the group to fetch for.

feeds.forum([args]) ⇒ Request

Returns a list of recent topics from the forum.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/forums/

Param Type [args] Object

feeds.recentActivity(args) ⇒ Request

Returns a list of recent comments on photostream and sets belonging to a given user.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/activity/

Param Type Description args Object args.user_id Number | String The user ID to fetch recent activity for.

Returns a list of recent comments that have been commented on by a given person.

Kind: instance method of Feeds

See: https://www.flickr.com/services/feeds/docs/photos_comments/

Param Type Description args Object args.user_id Number | String The user ID to fetch recent comments for.

