Flickity

Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

See flickity.metafizzy.co for complete docs and demos.

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Flickity files on unpkg.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/flickity@2/dist/flickity.min.css" >

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/flickity@2/dist/flickity.pkgd.min.js" > </ script >

Package managers

Bower: bower install flickity --save

npm: npm install flickity --save

License

Commercial license

If you want to use Flickity to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a Flickity Commercial License at flickity.metafizzy.co

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Flickity under the terms of the GPLv3.

Read more about Flickity's license.

Usage

Flickity works with a container element and a set of child cell elements

< div class = "carousel" > < div class = "carousel-cell" > ... </ div > < div class = "carousel-cell" > ... </ div > < div class = "carousel-cell" > ... </ div > ... </ div >

Options

var flky = new Flickity( '.gallery' , { accessibility : true , adaptiveHeight : false , autoPlay : false , cellAlign : 'center' , cellSelector : undefined , contain : false , draggable : '>1' , dragThreshold : 3 , freeScroll : false , friction : 0.2 , groupCells : false , initialIndex : 0 , lazyLoad : true , percentPosition : true , prevNextButtons : true , pageDots : true , resize : true , rightToLeft : false , setGallerySize : true , watchCSS : false , wrapAround : false });

By Metafizzy 🌈🐻