Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
See flickity.metafizzy.co for complete docs and demos.
Link directly to Flickity files on unpkg.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/flickity@2/dist/flickity.min.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/flickity@2/dist/flickity.pkgd.min.js"></script>
Bower:
bower install flickity --save
npm:
npm install flickity --save
If you want to use Flickity to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a Flickity Commercial License at flickity.metafizzy.co
If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Flickity under the terms of the GPLv3.
Read more about Flickity's license.
Flickity works with a container element and a set of child cell elements
<div class="carousel">
<div class="carousel-cell">...</div>
<div class="carousel-cell">...</div>
<div class="carousel-cell">...</div>
...
</div>
var flky = new Flickity( '.gallery', {
// options, defaults listed
accessibility: true,
// enable keyboard navigation, pressing left & right keys
adaptiveHeight: false,
// set carousel height to the selected slide
autoPlay: false,
// advances to the next cell
// if true, default is 3 seconds
// or set time between advances in milliseconds
// i.e. `autoPlay: 1000` will advance every 1 second
cellAlign: 'center',
// alignment of cells, 'center', 'left', or 'right'
// or a decimal 0-1, 0 is beginning (left) of container, 1 is end (right)
cellSelector: undefined,
// specify selector for cell elements
contain: false,
// will contain cells to container
// so no excess scroll at beginning or end
// has no effect if wrapAround is enabled
draggable: '>1',
// enables dragging & flicking
// if at least 2 cells
dragThreshold: 3,
// number of pixels a user must scroll horizontally to start dragging
// increase to allow more room for vertical scroll for touch devices
freeScroll: false,
// enables content to be freely scrolled and flicked
// without aligning cells
friction: 0.2,
// smaller number = easier to flick farther
groupCells: false,
// group cells together in slides
initialIndex: 0,
// zero-based index of the initial selected cell
lazyLoad: true,
// enable lazy-loading images
// set img data-flickity-lazyload="src.jpg"
// set to number to load images adjacent cells
percentPosition: true,
// sets positioning in percent values, rather than pixels
// Enable if items have percent widths
// Disable if items have pixel widths, like images
prevNextButtons: true,
// creates and enables buttons to click to previous & next cells
pageDots: true,
// create and enable page dots
resize: true,
// listens to window resize events to adjust size & positions
rightToLeft: false,
// enables right-to-left layout
setGallerySize: true,
// sets the height of gallery
// disable if gallery already has height set with CSS
watchCSS: false,
// watches the content of :after of the element
// activates if #element:after { content: 'flickity' }
wrapAround: false
// at end of cells, wraps-around to first for infinite scrolling
});
By Metafizzy 🌈🐻