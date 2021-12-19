openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flickity

by metafizzy
2.2.2 (see all)

🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103K

GitHub Stars

7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

6

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Swipe, Vue Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Flickity

Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

See flickity.metafizzy.co for complete docs and demos.

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Flickity files on unpkg.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/flickity@2/dist/flickity.min.css">

<script src="https://unpkg.com/flickity@2/dist/flickity.pkgd.min.js"></script>

Package managers

Bower: bower install flickity --save

npm: npm install flickity --save

License

Commercial license

If you want to use Flickity to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a Flickity Commercial License at flickity.metafizzy.co

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use Flickity under the terms of the GPLv3.

Read more about Flickity's license.

Usage

Flickity works with a container element and a set of child cell elements

<div class="carousel">
  <div class="carousel-cell">...</div>
  <div class="carousel-cell">...</div>
  <div class="carousel-cell">...</div>
  ...
</div>

Options

var flky = new Flickity( '.gallery', {
  // options, defaults listed

  accessibility: true,
  // enable keyboard navigation, pressing left & right keys

  adaptiveHeight: false,
  // set carousel height to the selected slide

  autoPlay: false,
  // advances to the next cell
  // if true, default is 3 seconds
  // or set time between advances in milliseconds
  // i.e. `autoPlay: 1000` will advance every 1 second

  cellAlign: 'center',
  // alignment of cells, 'center', 'left', or 'right'
  // or a decimal 0-1, 0 is beginning (left) of container, 1 is end (right)

  cellSelector: undefined,
  // specify selector for cell elements

  contain: false,
  // will contain cells to container
  // so no excess scroll at beginning or end
  // has no effect if wrapAround is enabled

  draggable: '>1',
  // enables dragging & flicking
  // if at least 2 cells

  dragThreshold: 3,
  // number of pixels a user must scroll horizontally to start dragging
  // increase to allow more room for vertical scroll for touch devices

  freeScroll: false,
  // enables content to be freely scrolled and flicked
  // without aligning cells

  friction: 0.2,
  // smaller number = easier to flick farther

  groupCells: false,
  // group cells together in slides

  initialIndex: 0,
  // zero-based index of the initial selected cell

  lazyLoad: true,
  // enable lazy-loading images
  // set img data-flickity-lazyload="src.jpg"
  // set to number to load images adjacent cells

  percentPosition: true,
  // sets positioning in percent values, rather than pixels
  // Enable if items have percent widths
  // Disable if items have pixel widths, like images

  prevNextButtons: true,
  // creates and enables buttons to click to previous & next cells

  pageDots: true,
  // create and enable page dots

  resize: true,
  // listens to window resize events to adjust size & positions

  rightToLeft: false,
  // enables right-to-left layout

  setGallerySize: true,
  // sets the height of gallery
  // disable if gallery already has height set with CSS

  watchCSS: false,
  // watches the content of :after of the element
  // activates if #element:after { content: 'flickity' }

  wrapAround: false
  // at end of cells, wraps-around to first for infinite scrolling

});

By Metafizzy 🌈🐻

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
FélixRemote (France)2 Ratings0 Reviews
Digital Designer and Art Director, accidentally Front-End Developer as well
September 5, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

va
vue-agile🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vas
vue-awesome-swiper🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
89K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
vg
vue-gallery:camera: Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
vsb
vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
130
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-carouselA flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
86K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Buggy
2Abandoned
See 20 Alternatives

Tutorials

Flickity
flickity.metafizzy.coFlickityTouch, responsive, flickable carousels
Tutorial
flickity.metafizzy.coFlickity APITouch, responsive, flickable carousels
flickity examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioflickity examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use flickity by viewing and forking flickity example apps on CodeSandbox
Building a Slider with Metafizzy’s Flickity
webdesign.tutsplus.com7 years agoBuilding a Slider with Metafizzy’s FlickityFlickity is a JavaScript slider library, built by David DeSandro of Metafizzy fame. It’s optimized for touch gestures, performance, and includes things like physics-based animation. In this...
Creating responsive, touch-friendly carousels with Flickity | CSS-Tricks
css-tricks.com4 years agoCreating responsive, touch-friendly carousels with Flickity | CSS-TricksBy now, any article about carousels should come with the disclaimer: You may not need a carousel. Carousels are easily abused. Kyle Peatt has more details on