flic

easy inter-process communication via tcp.

install

npm install --save flic

usage

flic's main purpose is to faciliate shuffling and passing of arbitrary data across various processes or networks.

being able to split up your application into different processes and even machines can vastly improve reliability and scalability, especially in an environment like node.js, where if your only process fails, your whole app is down.

var flic = require ( 'flic' ) var bridge = flic.createBridge() var node1 = flic.createNode( 'node1' , function ( err ) { if (err) { return handle_error(err) } console .log( 'node1 online!' ); }); node1.on( 'event' , function ( param1, callback ) { console .log(param1) callback( null , 'ilovenodejs' ) })

somewhere else, in another process far far away!

var anonymous_node = flic.createNode( function ( err ) { if (err) { return handle_error(err) } console .log( 'somenode online!' ) }) anonymous_node.tell( 'node1:event' , 'flic_is_easy' , function ( err, param2 ) { if (err) { return handle_error(err) } console .log(param2) })

api

flic

the flic module can be accessed by using require('flic')

creates a new node. config is an object with the following available properties:

id string - optional.

string - optional. port number - optional.

number - optional. connect_callback function - optional.

function - optional. max_connection_attempts number - optional.

number - optional. timeout number - optional.

creates a new bridge. config is an object with the following available properties:

port number - optional.

the bridge is the middle-man between nodes that helps pass messages along.

close the underlying server and optionally send any parting data.

var bridge = flic.createBridge() bridge.close({ reason : 'im tired' })

nodes are objects which are capable of sending and receiving events and data from other nodes.

communicates data with other nodes through events. whowhat is a string that is formatted as such: node_name:event . node_name is the node that is trying to be reached. event is the event that should be emitted on the remote node. all following arguments are packed up and sent to the remote node.

callback is a function which will be called if the remote decides to acknowledge the event.

note: callbacks should follow the "error-first" style of callbacks so that errors can be communicated.

communicates data with all nodes through an event. this does not have the ability to receive acknowledgment callbacks.

disconnects from the bridge and properly cleans up links in the bridge. there is the ability to immediately disconnect without telling the bridge with the force option.

command-line usage

a bridge can be started without putting it into a random process. to do so, install flic globally, like this:

npm install -g flic

and then you can start a bridge by simply executing: flic --bridge . tweaking the listening address is possible by simply stating it as an argument to --bridge , flic --bridge 0.0.0.0:8222

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Comer

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.