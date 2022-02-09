FlexLayout

FlexLayout is a layout manager that arranges React components in multiple tab sets, tabs can be resized and moved.

Run the Demo

Try it now using JSFiddle

API Doc

Screenshot of Caplin Liberator Explorer using FlexLayout

FlexLayout's only dependencies are React and uuid.

Features:

splitters

tabs

tab dragging and ordering

tabset dragging (move all the tabs in a tabset in one operation)

dock to tabset or edge of frame

maximize tabset (double click tabset header or use icon)

tab overflow (show menu when tabs overflow, scroll tabs using mouse wheel)

border tabsets

popout tabs into new browser windows (only enabled in latest browsers)

submodels, allow layouts inside layouts

tab renaming (double click tab text to rename)

themeing - light, gray and dark

touch events - works on mobile devices (iPad, Android)

add tabs using drag, indirect drag, add to active tabset, add to tabset by id

preferred pixel size tabsets (try to keep their size when window resizes)

headed tabsets

tab and tabset attributes: enableHeader, enableTabStrip, enableDock, enableDrop...

customizable tabs and tabset header rendering

esc cancels drag

typescript type declarations included

supports overriding css class names via the classNameMapper prop, for use in css modules

Installation

FlexLayout is in the npm repository. Simply install React and FlexLayout from npm:

npm install react npm install react-dom npm install flexlayout-react

Import React and FlexLayout in your modules:

import * as React from "react" ; import * as ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import * as FlexLayout from "flexlayout-react" ;

Include the light, gray or dark style in your html:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/flexlayout-react/style/light.css" />

Usage

The <Layout> component renders the tabsets and splitters, it takes the following props:

Required props:

Prop Description model the layout model factory a factory function for creating React components

Optional props:

Prop Description font the tab font (overrides value in css). Example: font={{size:"12px", style:"italic"}} icons object mapping keys among close , maximize , restore , more , popout to React nodes to use in place of the default icons, can alternatively return functions for creating the React nodes onAction function called whenever the layout generates an action to update the model (allows for intercepting actions before they are dispatched to the model, for example, asking the user to confirm a tab close.) Returning undefined from the function will halt the action, otherwise return the action to continue onRenderTab function called when rendering a tab, allows leading (icon), content section, buttons and name used in overflow menu to be customized onRenderTabSet function called when rendering a tabset, allows header and buttons to be customized onModelChange function called when model has changed onExternalDrag function called when an external object (not a tab) gets dragged onto the layout, with a single dragenter argument. Should return either undefined to reject the drag/drop or an object with keys dragText , json Drop , to create a tab via drag (similar to a call to addTabToTabSet ). Function onDrop is passed the added tab Node and the drop DragEvent`, unless the drag was canceled. classNameMapper function called with default css class name, return value is class name that will be used. Mainly for use with css modules. i18nMapper function called for each I18nLabel to allow user translation, currently used for tab and tabset move messages, return undefined to use default values supportsPopout if left undefined will do simple check based on userAgent popoutURL URL of popout window relative to origin, defaults to popout.html realtimeResize boolean value, defaults to false, resize tabs as splitters are dragged. Warning: this can cause resizing to become choppy when tabs are slow to draw onTabDrag function called while dragging a tab, whether from the layout or using addTabWithDragAndDrop . Called with the TabNode being dragged / the tab json from addTabWithDragAndDrop , the TabNode being dragged over, the x and y coordinates relative to the dragged-over tab, and the DockLocation that would be used. Should return undefined for default behavior, or an object containing x , y , width , height , callback , cursor fields. Coordinates are in pixels relative to the dragged-over tab, and callback will be called with the same arguments if the tab is dropped. cursor is an optional string field that should contain a CSS cursor value, such as copy or row-resize . If callback is called, the layout does not perform its default behavior on drop. onRenderDragRect callback for rendering the drag rectangles onRenderFloatingTabPlaceholder callback for rendering the floating tab placeholder onContextMenu callback for handling context actions on tabs and tabsets onAuxMouseClick callback for handling mouse clicks on tabs and tabsets with alt, meta, shift keys, also handles center mouse clicks onShowOverflowMenu callback for handling the display of the tab overflow menu iconFactory a factory function for creating icon components for tab bar buttons.



NOTE: for greater customization of the tab use onRenderTab instead of this callback titleFactory a factory function for creating title components for tab bar buttons.



NOTE: for greater customization of the tab use onRenderTab instead of this callback

The model is tree of Node objects that define the structure of the layout.

The factory is a function that takes a Node object and returns a React component that should be hosted by a tab in the layout.

The model can be created using the Model.fromJson(jsonObject) static method, and can be saved using the model.toJson() method.

this .state = { model : FlexLayout.Model.fromJson(json)}; render() { <FlexLayout.Layout model={ this .state.model} factory={factory}/> }

Example Configuration:

var json = { global : {}, borders : [], layout : { type : "row" , weight : 100 , children : [ { type : "tabset" , weight : 50 , children : [ { type : "tab" , name : "One" , component : "button" , } ] }, { type : "tabset" , weight : 50 , children : [ { type : "tab" , name : "Two" , component : "button" , } ] } ] } };

Example Code

import * as React from "react" ; import * as ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import * as FlexLayout from "flexlayout-react" ; class Main extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { model : FlexLayout.Model.fromJson(json)}; } factory = ( node ) => { var component = node.getComponent(); if (component === "button" ) { return < button > {node.getName()} </ button > ; } } render() { return ( < FlexLayout.Layout model = {this.state.model} factory = {this.factory}/ > ) } } ReactDOM.render( < Main /> , document.getElementById("container"));

(See the examples for full source code)

The above code would render two tabsets horizontally each containing a single tab that hosts a button component. The tabs could be moved and resized by dragging and dropping. Additional grids could be added to the layout by sending actions to the model.

A simple Create React App (CRA) example (using typescript) can be found here:

https://github.com/nealus/FlexLayout_cra_example

The model is built up using 4 types of 'node':

row - rows contains a list of tabsets and child rows, the top level 'row' will render horizontally (unless the global attribute rootOrientationVertical is set) , child 'rows' will render in the opposite orientation to their parent.

tabset - tabsets contain a list of tabs and the index of the selected tab

tab - tabs specify the name of the component that they should host (that will be loaded via the factory) and the text of the actual tab.

border - borders contain a list of tabs and the index of the selected tab, they can only be used in the borders top level element.

The main layout is defined with rows within rows that contain tabsets that themselves contain tabs.

The model json contains 3 top level elements:

global - where global options are defined

layout - where the main row/tabset/tabs layout hierarchy is defined

borders - (optional) where up to 4 borders are defined ("top", "bottom", "left", "right").

Weights on rows and tabsets specify the relative weight of these nodes within the parent row, the actual values do not matter just their relative values (ie two tabsets of weights 30,70 would render the same if they had weights of 3,7).

NOTE: the easiest way to create your initial layout JSON is to use the demo app, modify one of the existing layouts by dragging/dropping and adding nodes then press the 'Show Layout JSON in console' button to print the JSON to the browser developer console.

example borders section:

borders : [ { type : "border" , location : "left" , children : [ { type : "tab" , enableClose : false, name : "Navigation" , component : "grid" , } ] }, { type : "border" , location : "right" , children : [ { type : "tab" , enableClose : false, name : "Options" , component : "grid" , } ] }, { type : "border" , location : "bottom" , children : [ { type : "tab" , enableClose : false, name : "Activity Blotter" , component : "grid" , }, { type : "tab" , enableClose : false, name : "Execution Blotter" , component : "grid" , } ] } ]

To control where nodes can be dropped you can add a callback function to the model:

model .setOnAllowDrop ( this .allowDrop );

example:

allowDrop(dragNode, dropInfo) { let dropNode = dropInfo.node; if (dropNode.getType() == "border" && (dragNode.getParent() == null || dragNode.getParent().getType() != "border" )) return false ; if (dropNode.getType() != "border" && (dragNode.getParent() != null && dragNode.getParent().getType() == "border" )) return false ; return true ; }

By changing global or node attributes you can change the layout appearance and functionality, for example:

Setting tabSetEnableTabStrip:false in the global options would change the layout into a multi-splitter (without tabs or drag and drop).

global : { tabSetEnableTabStrip :false},

Floating Tabs (Popouts)

Note: this feature only works for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, latest Edge (the Chrome based one) and Opera, it does NOT work for any version of IE or the previous version of Edge. For unsupported browsers the popout icons will not be shown and any saved layout with popouts will show with all their tabs in the main layout.

For supported browsers tabs can be rendered into external browser windows (for use in multi-monitor setups) by configuring them with the enableFloat attribute. When this attribute is present an additional icon is shown in the tab header bar allowing the tab to be popped out into an external window.

For popouts to work there needs to be an additional html page 'popout.html' hosted at the same location as the main page (copy the one from examples/demo). The popout.html is the host page for the popped out tab, the styles from the main page will be copied into it at runtime.

Because popouts are rendering into a different document to the main layout any code in the popped out tab that uses the global document or window objects will not work correctly (for example custom popup menus), they need to instead use the document/window of the popout. To get the document/window of the popout use the following method on one of the elements rendered in the popout (for example a ref or target in an event handler):

const currentDocument = this .selfRef.current.ownerDocument; const currentWindow = currentDocument.defaultView!;

In the above code selfRef is a React ref to the toplevel element in the tab being rendered.

Note: some libraries already support popout windows by allowing you to specify the document to use, for example see the getDocument() callback in agGrid at https://www.ag-grid.com/javascript-grid-callbacks/

Global Config attributes

Attributes allowed in the 'global' element

Attribute Default Description splitterSize 8 width in pixels of all splitters between tabsets/borders splitterExtra 0 additional width in pixels of the splitter hit test area legacyOverflowMenu false use the legacy text only overflow menu enableEdgeDock true tabEnableClose true allow user to close all tabs via close button tabCloseType 1 see values in ICloseType tabEnableDrag true allow user to drag all tabs to new location tabEnableRename true allow user to rename all tabs by double clicking tabEnableFloat false enable popouts in all tabs (in popout capable browser) tabClassName null tabIcon null tabEnableRenderOnDemand true whether to avoid rendering component until tab is visible tabDragSpeed 0.3 CSS transition speed of drag outlines (in seconds) tabBorderWidth -1 width when added to border, -1 will use border size tabBorderHeight -1 height when added to border, -1 will use border size tabSetEnableDeleteWhenEmpty true tabSetEnableDrop true allow user to drag tabs into all tabsets tabSetEnableDrag true allow user to drag tabs out of all tabsets tabSetEnableDivide true allow user to drag tabs to region of all tabsets, splitting into new tabset tabSetEnableMaximize true allow user to maximize all tabsets to fill view via maximize button tabSetEnableClose false allow user to close all tabsets via close button tabSetAutoSelectTab true whether to select new/moved tabs in all tabsets tabSetClassNameTabStrip null height in pixels of tab strips in all tabsets tabSetClassNameHeader null tabSetEnableTabStrip true enable tab strip and allow multiple tabs in all tabsets tabSetHeaderHeight 0 height of tabset header in pixels; if left as 0 then the value will be calculated from the current fontSize tabSetTabStripHeight 0 height of tabset tab bar in pixels; if left as 0 then the value will be calculated from the current fontSize borderBarSize 0 size of the border bars in pixels; if left as 0 then the value will be calculated from the current fontSize borderEnableAutoHide false hide border if it has zero tabs borderEnableDrop true allow user to drag tabs into this border borderAutoSelectTabWhenOpen true whether to select new/moved tabs in border when the border is already open borderAutoSelectTabWhenClosed false whether to select new/moved tabs in border when the border is curently closed borderClassName null borderSize 200 initial width in pixels for left/right borders, height for top/bottom borders borderMinSize 0 minimum width in pixels for left/right borders, height for top/bottom borders tabSetMinHeight 0 minimum width (in px) for all tabsets tabSetMinWidth 0 minimum height (in px) for all tabsets tabSetTabLocation top show tabs in location top or bottom rootOrientationVertical false the top level 'row' will layout horizontally by default, set this option true to make it layout vertically

Row Attributes

Attributes allowed in nodes of type 'row'.

Attribute Default Description type row weight 100 width null preferred pixel width height null preferred pixel height children required a list of row and tabset nodes

Tab Attributes

Attributes allowed in nodes of type 'tab'.

Inherited defaults will take their value from the associated global attributes (see above).

Attribute Default Description type tab name required name of tab to be displayed in the tab button altName optional if there is no name specifed then this value will be used in the overflow menu component required string identifying which component to run (for factory) config null a place to hold json config for the hosted component id auto generated helpText optional An optional help text for the tab to be displayed upon tab hover. enableClose inherited allow user to close tab via close button closeType inherited see values in ICloseType enableDrag inherited allow user to drag tab to new location enableRename inherited allow user to rename tabs by double clicking enableFloat inherited enable popout (in popout capable browser) floating false className inherited icon inherited enableRenderOnDemand inherited whether to avoid rendering component until tab is visible borderWidth inherited width when added to border, -1 will use border size borderHeight inherited height when added to border, -1 will use border size

Tab nodes have a getExtraData() method that initially returns an empty object, this is the place to add extra data to a tab node that will not be saved.

TabSet Attributes

Attributes allowed in nodes of type 'tabset'.

Inherited defaults will take their value from the associated global attributes (see above).

Note: tabsets can be dynamically created as tabs are moved and deleted when all their tabs are removed (unless enableDeleteWhenEmpty is false).

Attribute Default Description type tabset weight 100 relative weight for sizing of this tabset in parent row width null preferred pixel width height null preferred pixel height name null named tabsets will show a header bar above the tabs config null a place to hold json config used in your own code selected 0 index of selected/visible tab in tabset maximized false whether tabset is currently maximized to fill view enableClose false allow user to close tabset via a close button id auto generated children required a list of tab nodes enableDeleteWhenEmpty inherited enableDrop inherited allow user to drag tabs into this tabset enableDrag inherited allow user to drag tabs out this tabset enableDivide inherited allow user to drag tabs to region of this tabset, splitting into new tabset enableMaximize inherited allow user to maximize tabset to fill view via maximize button autoSelectTab inherited whether to select new/moved tabs in tabset classNameTabStrip inherited classNameHeader inherited enableTabStrip inherited enable tab strip and allow multiple tabs in this tabset headerHeight inherited tabStripHeight inherited height in pixels of tab strip tabLocation inherited show tabs in location top or bottom minHeight inherited minimum width (in px) for this tabset minWidth inherited minimum height (in px) for this tabset

Border Attributes

Attributes allowed in nodes of type 'border'.

Inherited defaults will take their value from the associated global attributes (see above).

Attribute Default Description type border size inherited size of the tab body when selected minSize inherited selected -1 index of selected/visible tab in border; -1 means no tab unselected / border closed id auto generated border_ + border name e.g. border_left config null a place to hold json config used in your own code show true show/hide this border enableAutoHide false hide border if it has zero tabs children required a list of tab nodes barSize inherited size of this border's bar in pixels; if left as 0 then the value will be calculated from the current fontSize enableDrop inherited autoSelectTabWhenOpen inherited whether to select new/moved tabs in border when the border is already open autoSelectTabWhenClosed inherited whether to select new/moved tabs in border when the border is currently closed className inherited

Model Actions

All changes to the model are applied through actions. You can intercept actions resulting from GUI changes before they are applied by implementing the onAction callback property of the Layout . You can also apply actions directly using the Model.doAction() method. This method takes a single argument, created by one of the following action generators (typically accessed as FlexLayout.Actions.<actionName> ):

Action Creator Description Actions.addNode(newNodeJson, toNodeId, location, index, select?) add a new tab node to the given tabset node; select specifies whether to select new tab, defaulting to autoSelectTab attribute; returns the created Node Actions.moveNode(fromNodeId, toNodeId, location, index, select?) move a tab node from its current location to the new node and location; select specifies whether to select tab, defaulting to new tabset's autoSelectTab attribute Actions.deleteTab(tabNodeId) delete the given tab Actions.renameTab(tabNodeId, newName) rename the given tab Actions.selectTab(tabNodeId) select the given tab Actions.setActiveTabset(tabsetNodeId) set the tabset as the active tabset Actions.adjustSplit(splitterNodeId, value) adjust the size of the given splitter Actions.adjustBorderSplit(borderNodeId, pos) updates the size of the given border node Actions.maximizeToggle(tabsetNodeId) toggles whether the given tabset node is maximized Actions.updateModelAttributes(attributes) updates the global attributes Actions.updateNodeAttributes(nodeId, attributes) updates the attributes of the given node Actions.floatTab(nodeId) popout the tab into a floating browser window Actions.unFloatTab(nodeId) restore a popped out tab to the main layout

Examples

model.doAction(FlexLayout.Actions.updateModelAttributes({ splitterSize : 40 , tabSetHeaderHeight : 40 , tabSetTabStripHeight : 40 }));

The above example would increase the size of the splitters, tabset headers and tabs, this could be used to make adjusting the layout easier on a small device.

model.doAction(FlexLayout.Actions.addNode( { type : "tab" , component : "grid" , name : "a grid" , id : "5" }, "1" , FlexLayout.DockLocation.CENTER, 0 ));

This example adds a new grid component to the center of tabset with id "1" and at the 0'th tab position (use value -1 to add to the end of the tabs). Note: you can get the id of a node (e.g., the node returned by the addNode action) using the method node.getId() . If an id wasn't assigned when the node was created, then one will be created for you of the form #<uuid> (e.g. #0c459064-8dee-444e-8636-eb9ab910fb27 ).

Layout Component Methods to Create New Tabs

Methods on the Layout Component for adding tabs, the tabs are specified by their layout json.

Example:

this .layoutRef .current .addTabToTabSet (" NAVIGATION ", { type : "tab" , component: "grid" , name: "a grid" });

This would add a new grid component to the tabset with id "NAVIGATION" (where this.layoutRef is a ref to the Layout element, see https://reactjs.org/docs/refs-and-the-dom.html ).

Layout Method Description addTabToTabSet(tabsetId, json) adds a new tab to the tabset with the given Id addTabToActiveTabSet(json) adds a new tab to the active tabset addTabWithDragAndDrop(dragText, json, onDrop) adds a new tab by dragging a marker to the required location, with the drag starting immediately; on success, onDrop is passed the created tab Node ; on cancel, no arguments are passed addTabWithDragAndDropIndirect(dragText, json, onDrop) adds a new tab by dragging a marker to the required location, the marker is shown and must be clicked on to start dragging

Tab Node Events

You can handle events on nodes by adding a listener, this would typically be done in the components constructor() method.

Example:

constructor ( props ) { super (props); let config = this .props.node.getConfig(); this .props.node.setEventListener( "save" , ( p ) => { config.subject = this .subject; }; }

Event parameters Description resize called when tab is resized during layout, called before it is rendered with the new size close called when a tab is closed visibility called when the visibility of a tab changes save called before a tabnode is serialized to json, use to save node config by adding data to the object returned by node.getConfig()

Running the Examples and Building the Project

First install dependencies:

yarn install

Compile the project and run the examples:

yarn start

Open your browser at http://localhost:8080/examples/ to show the examples directory, click on the examples to run them.

The 'yarn start' command will watch for changes to flexlayout and example source, so you can make changes to the code and then refresh the browser to see the result.

To run the tests in the Cypress interactive runner use:

yarn cypress

To build the npm distribution run 'yarn build', this will create the artifacts in the dist dir.