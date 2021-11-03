Flexible Grid System Scss Plus
$flexiblegs-method: (
"css"
// "bem"
);
$flexiblegs-breakpoint: (
"xl" : "",
"lg" : "(max-width: 1024px)",
"md" : "(max-width: 768px)",
"sm" : "(max-width: 667px)"
);
$wrap-col: (
"auto", 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
);
$wrap-prop: (
"table",
"flexbox",
"normal",
"left",
"center",
"right",
"top",
"middle",
"bottom",
"stretch",
"between",
"around",
"baseline",
"reverse",
"not-reverse"
);
$col-row: (
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
);
$col-width: ();
$col-prop: (
"hidden",
"not-hidden",
"first",
"not-first",
"last",
"not-last"
);
$wrap-gutter: (
0, 8, 16, 24, 40
);
$wrap-outside: (
0, 8, 16, 24, 40
);
@import "node_modules/flexiblegs-scss/flexiblegs-scss";
@import "node_modules/flexiblegs-scss-plus/flexiblegs-scss-plus";
$ npm install --save flexiblegs-scss flexiblegs-scss-plus
$ git clone git@github.com:flexiblegs/flexiblegs-scss-plus.git
$ cd flexiblegs-scss-plus
$ npm install
$ npm run build
Flexible Grid System is licensed under the MIT license.