Flexible Grid System Scss Plus

Install

$flexiblegs-method : ( "css" // "bem" ); $flexiblegs-breakpoint : ( "xl" : "" , "lg" : "(max-width: 1024px)" , "md" : "(max-width: 768px)" , "sm" : "(max-width: 667px)" ); $wrap-col : ( "auto" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ); $wrap-prop : ( "table" , "flexbox" , "normal" , "left" , "center" , "right" , "top" , "middle" , "bottom" , "stretch" , "between" , "around" , "baseline" , "reverse" , "not-reverse" ); $col-row : ( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ); $col-width : (); $col-prop : ( "hidden" , "not-hidden" , "first" , "not-first" , "last" , "not-last" ); $wrap-gutter : ( 0 , 8 , 16 , 24 , 40 ); $wrap-outside : ( 0 , 8 , 16 , 24 , 40 ); @ import "node_modules/flexiblegs-scss/flexiblegs-scss" ; @ import "node_modules/flexiblegs-scss-plus/flexiblegs-scss-plus" ;

$ npm install --save flexiblegs-scss flexiblegs-scss-plus

Build

$ git clone git@github.com:flexiblegs/flexiblegs-scss-plus.git $ cd flexiblegs-scss-plus $ npm install $ npm run build

License

Flexible Grid System is licensed under the MIT license.