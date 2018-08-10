openbase logo
by Jonathan Neal
2.0.1

A JavaScript polyfill for Flexbox

Documentation
Downloads/wk

8.7K

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

flexibility

Flexibility Logo

A JavaScript polyfill for Flexbox

npm bower ci gitter

Flexibility is a polyfill for the Flexible Box Layout, commonly known as Flexbox. With Flexibility, you get to design beautiful, flexible layouts on the web without sacrificing the experience in older browsers.

Flexbox lays out, aligns, and distributes elements in a container, even when their size is unknown or dynamic. To better understand Flexbox, read Chris Coyier’s excellent Complete Guide to Flexbox.

To start using Flexbox in Internet Explorer 8 & 9 or any older browser, download the flexibility.js script and include it anywhere on your page.

<script src="flexibility.js"></script>

If you’re only targeting Internet Explorer 10 and lower, add a -js-display: flex declaration before any display: flex declarations in your CSS, or use PostCSS Flexibility to automate this during your build process.

.container {
    -js-display: flex;
    display: flex;
}

If you’re targeting other browsers, use the data-style attribute to alert these browsers to your changes.

<div data-style="display: flex;"></div>

When you’re ready to polyfill flexbox with JavaScript, use the flexibility method on the outermost element you would like to polyfill.

flexibility(document.documentElement);

API

The global flexibility method contains child functions for use within your own framework.

flexibility.read

Argument: Element

Return flexbox related styles from an element.

flexibility.readAll

Argument: Element

Return a list of flexbox details from a matching element or its descendants.

flexibility.write

Argument: Details

Writes flexbox details back to their respective elements.

flexibility.writeAll

Argument: Array

Writes a list of flexbox details back to their respective elements.

To learn more about Flexibility, read the support section.

If you experience an issue, read the contributing section before creating an issue.

