openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flexi

by html-next
2.1.0 (see all)

Just a layout framework. Design for cross-platform with ease.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79

GitHub Stars

218

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Ember Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flexi

Greenkeeper badge

npm version Ember Observer Score Build Status Code Climate

Flexi is a responsive-design layout framework like Bootstrap and Foundation. Flexi is focused on performance and maintainability, utilizing Ember for greater configuration and convenience than Bootstrap or Foundation can offer.

Flexi does most of it's heavy lifting at build time, happily adding very little runtime code and CSS to your project.

Learn More

Installation

ember install flexi

That's all that required if you're using the classic component layout. If you are using a pod-based structure you will also need to install the shim for ember-app. This is done by modifiying your ember-cli-build.js file. This shim makes ember-cli's template tree able to find the templates for layouts.

var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
var shim = require('@html-next/flexi-layouts/lib/pod-templates-shim');

shim(EmberApp);

Support, Questions, Collaboration

Join the Ember community on Discord

Status

Changelog

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage dependencies devDependency Status

Contributing

  • Open an Issue for discussion first if you're unsure a feature/fix is wanted.
  • Branch off of master (default branch)
  • Use descriptive branch names (e.g. <type>/<short-description>)
  • Use Angular Style Commits
  • PR against master (default branch).

Commmits

Angular Style commit messages have the full form:

<type>(<scope>): <title>

<body>

<footer>

But the abbreviated form (below) is acceptable and often preferred.

<type>(<scope>): <title>

Examples:

  • chore(deps): bump deps in package.json and bower.json
  • docs(component): document the fast-action component

Thanks

A special thanks goes out to @ebryn for the inspiration to pursue a solution for explicit layouts, and IsleofCode for providing the time to built it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
efg
ember-flex-gridEmber components for a responsive, mobile-first grid system based on flex.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
egn
ember-grid-nxA simple yet effective Emberjs grid
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial