Flexi is a responsive-design layout framework like Bootstrap and Foundation. Flexi is focused on performance and maintainability, utilizing Ember for greater configuration and convenience than Bootstrap or Foundation can offer.
Flexi does most of it's heavy lifting at
build time, happily adding very little runtime code and CSS to your project.
ember install flexi
That's all that required if you're using the classic component layout. If you are using a pod-based structure you will also need to install the shim for
ember-app. This is done by modifiying your
ember-cli-build.js file. This shim makes ember-cli's template tree able to find the templates for layouts.
var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
var shim = require('@html-next/flexi-layouts/lib/pod-templates-shim');
shim(EmberApp);
A special thanks goes out to @ebryn for the inspiration to pursue a solution for explicit layouts, and IsleofCode for providing the time to built it.