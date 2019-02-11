A lightweight Flexbox based mobile-first CSS/Javascript pattern-library created by David Heidrich, build for hellofellow.com.
Feel free to use my patterns in your project
npm install flexcss --save-dev
Includes different ready-to-use Javascript Components and Widgets that are heavily optimized to be used in a responsive environment.
All Javascript Components haven been created without external dependencies (almost).
master contains the latest es6 rewrite
hellofellow version that runs on hellofellow, will be abandoned in the future (and replaced with master).
Due the use of Flexbox and other HTML5 features we are limited to IE 10+.
|Browser
|Version
|Safari
|7.1+
|Google Chrome
|30+
|Internet Explorer
|10+
|Firefox
|30+
I tested
FlexCss on different Android and iOS Devices.
The patterns included may be used for prototyping and to get an idea what is possible with flexbox. It's not supposed to be a generic production-ready framework yet (but might become in the future).
FlexCss includes a custom font set of fontello (http://fontello.com/),
you can disable including this by overwriting
$includeFontello and set it to
false
Either way, there is also a mixin called
icon which you can use to setup a font.
Requires node to be installed.
run
npm install, and
gulp to start compiling sources, recompilation is triggered automatically on file change
jekyll is used to create the pages for this project, run
bundle install
for setup and then
bundle exec jekyll serve to start the local server to read documentation.
There is no
100% coverage yet, but I'm working on it :D.
run
npm test to run all specs, run
npm test --watch to start TDD mode.
The Project is in a really early stage and a lot of things have to be improved. Although running in production, it's not 100% ready for a public release. Use at your own risk!
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 David Heidrich, hellofellow KG
Any contribution is welcome, just issue a pull-request or bug/feature if you found something :)
hellofellow and the hellofellow logo Copyright © 2013 – 2015 hellofellow KG