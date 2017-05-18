openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

flexboxgrid-sass

by hugeinc
8.0.5 (see all)

Flexbox Grid (@kristoferjoseph) adapted to SASS (SCSS).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

404

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flexbox Grid Sass

This work is an adaptation from the original Flexbox Grid created by @kristoferjoseph.

Grid based on the flex display property. Check the documentation

About

By trying the Flexbox Grid we saw the internal need to a SASS version of it. Thanks to the good work of Kristopher Joseph, we forked his project and sassified it.

Install

npm

npm i flexboxgrid-sass --save

bower

bower install --save flexboxgrid-sass

Use

To modify the Flexbox grid, declare the following variables on your layout .scss

Set the number of columns you want to use on your layout.

$flexboxgrid-grid-columns: 12;

Set the gutter between columns.

$flexboxgrid-gutter-width: 1rem;

Set a margin for the container sides.

$flexboxgrid-outer-margin: 1rem;

Create or remove breakpoints for your project

You can modify, remove or create breakpoints before generate the final CSS.

$flexboxgrid-breakpoints:
  sm 48rem,
  md 64rem,
  lg 80rem,
  xlg 90rem,
  newbreakpoint 120rem;

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial