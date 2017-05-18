This work is an adaptation from the original Flexbox Grid created by @kristoferjoseph.
Grid based on the
flex display property. Check the documentation
By trying the Flexbox Grid we saw the internal need to a SASS version of it. Thanks to the good work of Kristopher Joseph, we forked his project and sassified it.
npm i flexboxgrid-sass --save
bower install --save flexboxgrid-sass
To modify the Flexbox grid, declare the following variables on your layout .scss
$flexboxgrid-grid-columns: 12;
$flexboxgrid-gutter-width: 1rem;
$flexboxgrid-outer-margin: 1rem;
You can modify, remove or create breakpoints before generate the final CSS.
$flexboxgrid-breakpoints:
sm 48rem,
md 64rem,
lg 80rem,
xlg 90rem,
newbreakpoint 120rem;