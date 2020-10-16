This project sunsetting

I created this a relatively long time ago, gave it visibility on the internet and used it in multiple projects, in production, like many of you. Time passed and I can no longer devote time to flexbox-react , so I'm not longer maintaining this repo.

I'm glad for the appearances of other libraries iterating in this concept I created (and I take pride on this) —From material-ui to chakra-ui and even google's native android flexbox layout library.

Thanks to all contributors along the way!

Intro

Unopinionated, standard compliant flexbox components.

Why

You should not learn any proprietary syntax, classnames or API's for this. If you know how to use flexbox, you know how to use flexbox-react components.

No more <Container> , <SpacedBox> , <Column> , <View> , <Section> or any other arbitrarily named and spec ed components to layout your apps.

No more first={true} , ternary={true} , spaced={true} , grouped={true} or any other arbitrarily named and spec ed props to layout your apps.

flexbox-react is agnostic of which post/pre css build flow you have, it works out of the box. It's agnostic to it. You could have all your styling on css files. Or all inlined. This sits just in the middle. It might be a good idea to see your components and know how they are laid out without jumping between css files or arbitrary, layout-exclusive components specifications.

How

No hardcoded, bloated, unnecessary vendor prefixes, by caniuse. Just those your browser needs, based on your userAgent .

No need to import any new stylesheet or to add any styles to your existing stylesheets. It works out of the box, just by using the component.

Install

yarn add flexbox-react npm install --save flexbox-react

Usage

import Flexbox from 'flexbox-react' ; < Flexbox flexDirection = "column" minHeight = "100vh" > < Flexbox element = "header" height = "60px" > Header </ Flexbox > < Flexbox flexGrow = {1} > Content </ Flexbox > < Flexbox element = "footer" height = "60px" > Footer </ Flexbox > </ Flexbox >

Sticky footer!

As you can see, there're some extra props as layout ing helpers. Those are height , minHeight , maxHeight , width , minWidth , maxWidth , padding , paddingTop , paddingRight , paddingBottom , paddingLeft , margin , marginTop , marginRight , marginBottom , and marginLeft . The idea of flexbox-react is to be a complete solution to build layouts. Since, well, flexbox is a complete solution to build layouts. It's all about the sugar. Feel free to create an issue or submit a PR if you think there's room for improvement here!

If you need to use a tag other than <div> for the layout, like <header> or <section> , you can pass an extra element prop to the <Flexbox /> component:

< Flexbox element = "header" height = "80px" > ... </ Flexbox >

which will render to this:

< header style = "display: flex; height: 80px;" > ... </ header >

Props

Take a look at Flexbox PropTypes. No mysteries. As said, you just need to know actual flexbox properties not any proprietary syntax for them. If you're not familiar with flexbox, this is a good starting point.

If TypeScript is your cup of tea, check the type definitions, we support them too.

License

MIT © Ignacio Álvarez