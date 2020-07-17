openbase logo
fb

flex.box

by Roman
3.4.4 (see all)

CSS library for easier work with flex boxes

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Flexbox + css variables = ❤

Learn flex boxes as is: classes just reflects css-properties!

Super small & easy: only ~3Kb (minified version).

Install

yarn add flex.box

npm install flex.box --save

bower install flex.box --save

Quick cheatsheet

.flex
    [.inline.auto.column.reverse.wrap.center.fullsize.gaps]
    [.justify-(flex-start|center|flex-end|space-around|space-between)] /** justify-content **/
    [.align-(flex-start|center|flex-end|stretch|baseline)] /** align-items **/
    [.content-(flex-start|center|flex-end|space-around|space-between|stretch)] /** align-content **/

.flex > .box
    [.first.last.grow[-fixed].nogrow.noshrink]
    [.self-(flex-start|center|flex-end|stretch|baseline)]  /** align-self **/
    [.center.top.bottom.left.right]  /** margin **/
    
.flex[.grid-(1-12)] /** grid size **/
    > [.col-(1-12)] /** column size */

API docs and live examples

https://ixrock.github.io/flexbox/docs/

