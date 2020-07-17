Flexbox + css variables = ❤

Learn flex boxes as is: classes just reflects css-properties!

Super small & easy: only ~3Kb (minified version).

Install

yarn add flex.box

npm install flex.box --save

bower install flex.box --save

Quick cheatsheet

.flex [.inline.auto.column.reverse.wrap.center.fullsize.gaps] [.justify-(flex-start|center|flex-end|space-around|space-between)] [.align-(flex-start|center|flex-end|stretch|baseline)] [.content-(flex-start|center|flex-end|space-around|space-between|stretch)] .flex > .box [.first.last.grow[-fixed] .nogrow .noshrink ] [.self-(flex-start|center|flex-end|stretch|baseline)] [.center.top.bottom.left.right] .flex [.grid-(1-12)] > [.col-(1-12)]

API docs and live examples

https://ixrock.github.io/flexbox/docs/