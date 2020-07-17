Learn flex boxes as is: classes just reflects css-properties!
Super small & easy: only ~3Kb (minified version).
yarn add flex.box
npm install flex.box --save
bower install flex.box --save
.flex
[.inline.auto.column.reverse.wrap.center.fullsize.gaps]
[.justify-(flex-start|center|flex-end|space-around|space-between)] /** justify-content **/
[.align-(flex-start|center|flex-end|stretch|baseline)] /** align-items **/
[.content-(flex-start|center|flex-end|space-around|space-between|stretch)] /** align-content **/
.flex > .box
[.first.last.grow[-fixed].nogrow.noshrink]
[.self-(flex-start|center|flex-end|stretch|baseline)] /** align-self **/
[.center.top.bottom.left.right] /** margin **/
.flex[.grid-(1-12)] /** grid size **/
> [.col-(1-12)] /** column size */